PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie blanks Baraboo to remain unbeaten

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie prep boys soccer team continues to do it with defense.
The Eagles got a first-half goal from James Fishnick on Tuesday, then played their typical brand of shutdown defense to claim a 1-0 home win over rival Baraboo.
"It's three full games, so 270 minutes, without giving up a goal from the run of play," Sauk Prairie head coach Drew Kornish said after the game, noting his Eagles have only given up one free-kick goal this year — in a 2-1 win over Madison Edgewood. "I give credit to Baraboo. This is by far the best team we've played this season. Their pressure defensively and things like that, they swarm the ball really well, so it kind of rushed us a little bit in our possession. That's something we can definitely clean up overall, but we've got a young team, so to be sitting 3-0 at this point in the season, there's a lot of positives to take from that."
The chances were relatively even in a matchup of previously unbeaten teams that have played each other tight in recent years. They played to a 2-2 regular-season tie last year, while Sauk Prairie got the best of Baraboo in a 1-0 WIAA Division 2 regional final. It was a similar story on Tuesday, as the Eagles made enough plays to come out on top.
"We were excited to play Baraboo," Kornish said, mentioning Baraboo has some tough players to stop, including sophomores Ronaldo and Johan Lopez. "The twins are just phenomenal players, some of the best soccer players we'll see this year. ... Any opportunity we get to match ourselves up against somebody of their quality is going to be something that we seek and look forward to. And then, of course, you've got the Baraboo and Sauk rivalry, which is always great."
The reigning Badger North Conference champs broke through in the 20th minute. It started with Quinn Baier. The junior forward found some breathing room down the right side of the field and sent a cross toward the top of the penalty box. Baraboo junior goalkeeper Zach Huffaker couldn't get his hands on it, and Sauk Prairie freshman James Fishnick was there to finish it off and give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
"Defensively, we were trying to sort out because they were pushing their wing backs up," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said. "That's something we're going to look at on the defensive end, just shifting across the field and making sure everyone's covered, even if it's not technically your guy."
Sam Drescher nearly added to the lead right away. The junior midfielder broke away from the pack, but Huffaker was able to come off his line and force his shot wide.
Baraboo (3-1) didn't get any looks that clean, struggling to string together passes as they went into halftime facing a 1-0 deficit.
"We definitely have some dangerous strikers up front, but we were playing too direct and trying to go over," Lang said. "We need to work on those little combinations and short passes to try to get around the defense. It was too predictable, so that's something we're going to work on tomorrow."
It was more of the same early in the second half, as each defense stood tall until Baraboo gave itself another hurdle. Huffaker was forced to charge a Sauk Prairie fast break that would have given the Eagles a 2-0 lead. In the process, Huffaker used his hands to stop the ball outside the penalty box, resulting in a red card.
Freshman goalkeeper George Letendre came in and kept a clean sheet the rest of the way, but the Thunderbirds struggled to create many scoring chances playing a man down.
"He came in and made some big saves," Lang said of Letendre, noting that Huffaker will have to miss the next game due to the red card. "That confidence will help him Thursday against Reedsburg."
Sauk Prairie senior goalie Luke Baumgardt notched his second shutout of the year. The defense picked up where they left off last year, despite the graduation of goalie Riley Jelinek and a number of key defenders.
"Austin Keyser is doing a great job vocally back there," Kornish said of the junior defender. "He's the only guy we've got returning on that back line from last season, and he's stepped up into that role of center back and communicated and organized really well from back there."
Sauk Prairie will host Portage on Thursday, while Baraboo will host Reedsburg. Both teams are relishing every chance they get to take the field in a season that was delayed by COVID-19.
"We talk about this every single time we meet," Kornish said. "Every time we practice, every time we play, it's one opportunity more than what we were expecting to have. So we've just got to make the most of every single time that we're out here. It puts a different spin on the season for sure. I'm a little less critical of some things and making sure we're enjoying the moment a little more. Just kind of putting things in perspective, but that's very easy to do at 3-0. It might be a little different situation if we weren't in that case. ... Make sure we're enjoying ourselves, and that's all it's about at the end of the day."
