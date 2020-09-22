PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie blanks Baraboo to remain unbeaten

Freshman goalkeeper George Letendre came in and kept a clean sheet the rest of the way, but the Thunderbirds struggled to create many scoring chances playing a man down.

"He came in and made some big saves," Lang said of Letendre, noting that Huffaker will have to miss the next game due to the red card. "That confidence will help him Thursday against Reedsburg."

Sauk Prairie senior goalie Luke Baumgardt notched his second shutout of the year. The defense picked up where they left off last year, despite the graduation of goalie Riley Jelinek and a number of key defenders.

"Austin Keyser is doing a great job vocally back there," Kornish said of the junior defender. "He's the only guy we've got returning on that back line from last season, and he's stepped up into that role of center back and communicated and organized really well from back there."

Sauk Prairie will host Portage on Thursday, while Baraboo will host Reedsburg. Both teams are relishing every chance they get to take the field in a season that was delayed by COVID-19.

"We talk about this every single time we meet," Kornish said. "Every time we practice, every time we play, it's one opportunity more than what we were expecting to have. So we've just got to make the most of every single time that we're out here. It puts a different spin on the season for sure. I'm a little less critical of some things and making sure we're enjoying the moment a little more. Just kind of putting things in perspective, but that's very easy to do at 3-0. It might be a little different situation if we weren't in that case. ... Make sure we're enjoying ourselves, and that's all it's about at the end of the day."

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.