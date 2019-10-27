There wasn't much separating the Baraboo and Sauk Prairie prep boys soccer teams this fall.
After two tightly-contested matches, Sauk Prairie will come away from 2019 with a Badger North Conference and WIAA Division 2 regional title while Baraboo's season ended with Saturday's 1-0 regional final loss at Sauk Prairie High School.
"The difference came down to one play," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said. "Sauk were able to finish an opportunity close to goal, and we couldn't quite put that final piece together."
Saturday's game saw a defensive struggle between a pair of rivals that hadn't met in the playoffs since 2015.
Jakob Wilson provided the lone goal of the night, taking an assist from Sam Drescher and scoring in the 64th minute.
That was enough for a Sauk Prairie (18-2-1) team that posted its third straight shutout, as goalkeeper Riley Jelinek saved all three shots he faced. Baraboo goalie Will Gunnell made six saves, but the fifth-seeded Thunderbirds continued to have trouble scoring in big matches. The T-Birds (13-5-1), who finished fourth in the Badger North, outscored opponents 75-10 in their wins and ties this year, while they were outscored 14-0 in five losses.
The fourth-seeded Eagles, who opened the postseason with a 6-0 win over Westosha Central on Oct. 22, have notched shutouts in nine of their last 12 games — all wins. The Eagles have given up more than one goal in a game just four times this season, with the last time coming in their last loss — a 4-1 defeat against Appleton West on Sept. 21. The Eagles are outscoring opponents 54-3 since then. Their only other blemishes this season were a 3-0 loss to Lakeville North (Minn.) on Sept. 13 and a 2-2 tie at Baraboo on Sept. 10.
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles will visit top-seeded Elkhorn in Thursday's regional semifinal. The Elks have started the playoffs with a 14-0 win over No. 16 Wilmot and a 4-1 win over No. 8 Stoughton. The Eagles and Elks have split their last two sectional semifinal matches, with Elkhorn earning a 4-0 win in 2016 and Sauk Prairie notching a 2-0 win in 2017. The Eagles haven't reached state since winning the Division 2 title in 1996.
Baraboo, which recorded a 6-2 home win over No. 12 Portage/Poynette on Oct. 22, reached the regional finals for the first time since suffering a 3-0 loss at Monona Grove in 2017. The T-Birds were in contention for the Badger North title until losses to Mount Horeb and Waunakee in the final two weeks of the season.
"We were able to make progress throughout the season because everyone knew how to be successful in their role on the field, and we were also fortunate enough to acquire some attack-minded players in the offseason," Lang said. "That gave us confidence from the very start of the season, and we continued to improve from there, learning something from every game. I also must recognize the support and collaboration from the coaching staff, as we were always on the same page and had a lot of fun throughout the season."
The T-Birds are set to graduate a group of 10 seniors — Gunnell, Chase Olson, Will Jurvelin, Aaron Swenson, Max Koenig, Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik, Jack Hyland, Dillan Guerra, Keaton Thomte and Ryan Lawrence — that leave with the program heading in the right direction.
"It's been an honor coaching this group of seniors, many of them for their whole high school career," said Lang, who was coaching in the program before taking on the head coaching job in 2018. "I'll remember this group for their camaraderie and personalities, especially. They genuinely enjoyed being around one another, in which they spent time together outside of school and soccer quite often. They are a hard-working group, but their personalities are what made coming to practice and games that much better. The jokes, random noises and them trying to nutmeg me at practices are the memories I'll cherish for the rest of my life.
"I only see improvement and success for this program in the future. Youth soccer clubs in the area, such as Baraboo Soccer Club, SUDA FC, and the Parks and Recreation program, are doing a fantastic job of teaching young players the crucial fundamentals of the game early on. Learning those skills at an early age is what separates the good teams from the great teams. Looking at the talented group of incoming freshmen next year, I definitely see us in that 'great team' echelon."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)