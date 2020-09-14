PREP BOYS SOCCER: Young Baraboo defense looking to back up offensive firepower

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team has gone into the last few seasons focused on igniting the offensive attack.
That shouldn't be a problem in 2020, as a number of goalscorers are back in the fold for a Baraboo team that averaged 3.95 goals per game on the way to going 13-5-2 in 2019. While the talent up front is going to shine through again this fall, Baraboo is replenishing a defense that graduated everybody in the offseason.
"The biggest challenge this year is making sure we have our defense in order," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said Monday. "All of our defenders last year and our goalkeeper graduated, so we're essentially replacing half the starters. So we're definitely looking for guys to step in. I think some of these newcomers will."
There will be plenty of newcomers to choose from. Baraboo's roster has six freshmen to help replace the 10 seniors that graduated in the offseason, including first-team All-Badger North Conference goalkeeper Will Gunnell and second-team defender Max Koenig in the back.
"Even though we lost a lot of guys, I'm excited about the ones we have," Lang said. "Watching them in open fields and tryouts last week, they can certainly hold their own. They each possess great qualities, whether it's on the defensive end or on the attacking side.
"It's nice mixing experience and newcomers, so we have that blend and can groom some of these newcomers into the talent we have with the upperclassmen."
The veterans have let their voices be heard, helping run open gyms during a summer that was extended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Baraboo's varsity team will line up with three seniors — Hunter Bielicki, Matthew Garcia-Martin, Luke Stelling — when the season begins with Tuesday night's home game against Madison Edgewood. Bielicki and Stelling are teaming up with juniors Zach Huffaker and Oliver Scanlan to captain the Thunderbirds this fall.
"It kind of works out nice because each captain is in a different position on the field," Lang said. "Zach at goalkeeper, Luke in a defensive role, Oliver in the midfield and Hunter up top. It's nice having that leadership, so whenever we do drills or are separated, we have one of those guys there.
"With so many new kids in the program, a lot of it is just learning the mentality and our core values. Luckily, we have a really great group of upperclassmen that can teach those and instill them so that, when they graduate, the tradition keeps getting passed on."
The T-Birds are also excited about the present — one that they weren't sure would include soccer games due to COVID-19.
"I think this year has taught us how to overcome adversity," Lang said of his team, which was allowed to start practicing Sept. 7. "A lot of these kids haven't played much in nearly a year, so I think we'll slowly get back to it.
"Our focus is really just positivity and enjoying that we're having a season. Keeping spirits high and focusing on the good things."
There should be plenty to celebrate, as Baraboo returns a trio of Bielicki, Johan Lopez and Ronaldo Lopez that combined to score 43 goals last year. Bielicki scored a team-high 17 goals in 2019, and added nine assists to be named Baraboo's Offensive Player of the Year in his first season with the program.
"He's fantastic with his timing of runs, and the intelligence of the runs he makes," Lang said. "If the ball's not there or the play's not on, he'll recycle and come back and reset. He just has that tactical mindset, knowing where to be and where to run into space. Even if he doesn't get the ball, he just constantly creates space, and then he's a fantastic close finisher. A majority of his goals last year were like passes into the corner (of the goal)."
Bielicki and each of the Lopez twins were honorable mention All-Badger North selections last season. Ronaldo earned the honors after a freshman year in which he tallied 14 goals and three assists, while Johan added 12 goals playing alongside Bielicki at the top of the formation.
"Johan has come really excellent speed," Lang said. "He's got a really powerful shot and he also makes really great runs. Having him and Hunter up top last year, they worked off each other really well."
The Lopez's will be tasked with creating even more plays this season. Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik graduated in 2020, finishing off a four-year varsity career in which he often carried Baraboo offensively. He stepped into more of a distributing role in 2019, collecting 13 goals and 12 assists to earn first-team all-conference honors for the first time.
"We will still have a dangerous offense," Lang said. "Losing Oscar was a big hit, but we're looking for some guys to step into that role.
"I think it could be a mix of guys. The Lopez twins are comfortable on the ball and they like to orchestrate things. Having Ronaldo back on the defensive end a little bit and Johan up top, they obviously have good chemistry."
A high level of chemistry is what led Baraboo to play so well defensively in 2019. The T-Birds posted seven shutouts, while Gunnell played every minute to tally 77 saves and a 1.28 goals against average.
"Experience was definitely a factor. Those guys had been playing together since probably elementary school, so they had that chemistry," Lang said. "And then there was Will in the back with his leadership, directions and just making sure that he was holding everybody accountable. I think Zach will step right in and be vocal in that sense, and kind of be the orchestrator in the back to make sure everyone's on the same page. That's what we're really going to focus on... positioning and spacing.
"I think the future looks pretty bright."
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz
