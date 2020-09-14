PREP BOYS SOCCER: Young Baraboo defense looking to back up offensive firepower

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team has gone into the last few seasons focused on igniting the offensive attack.

That shouldn't be a problem in 2020, as a number of goalscorers are back in the fold for a Baraboo team that averaged 3.95 goals per game on the way to going 13-5-2 in 2019. While the talent up front is going to shine through again this fall, Baraboo is replenishing a defense that graduated everybody in the offseason.

"The biggest challenge this year is making sure we have our defense in order," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said Monday. "All of our defenders last year and our goalkeeper graduated, so we're essentially replacing half the starters. So we're definitely looking for guys to step in. I think some of these newcomers will."

There will be plenty of newcomers to choose from. Baraboo's roster has six freshmen to help replace the 10 seniors that graduated in the offseason, including first-team All-Badger North Conference goalkeeper Will Gunnell and second-team defender Max Koenig in the back.

"Even though we lost a lot of guys, I'm excited about the ones we have," Lang said. "Watching them in open fields and tryouts last week, they can certainly hold their own. They each possess great qualities, whether it's on the defensive end or on the attacking side.