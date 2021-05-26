PREP BOYS TENNIS: Brothers Emmett and Owen Benck pushing each other, Portage into postseason

Sibling rivalries can be the catalyst for a variety of things.
Oftentimes friendly, they can also create conflict, but at the heart of that frustration is love and a desire for that brother or sister to improve.
The competitiveness between Emmett and Owen Benck has been fruitful for the Portage boys tennis team this season, as the junior/freshman combo has provided a steady 1-2 punch for the undersized Warriors as the team's top two singles players.
The pair has also helped raise the stakes for the rest of the Portage ranks, as evidenced by Wednesday’s rare 3-3 draw with Beaver Dam in a Badger North Conference dual meet.
“It’s been pretty fun. We get to warm up together, get to mess around at practice together and it’s been a good time,” Owen Benck said.
“I think we’ve been playing together for a long time, ever since we both started playing at the same time. So it’s fun to see us compete, not just against other opponents, but against each other in practice. I enjoy that,” Emmett Benck added.
That collective improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed for Sarah Pulliam. The veteran Portage head coach believes the siblings “help elevate the team as a whole,” while also keeping them levelheaded as well. While he may not admit it, Pulliam believes that the partnership provides a calming effect for Emmett.
“As much as he’s the older brother and Owen is the younger brother, they help each other and support each other,” she said.
The boys themselves admitted they’ve noticed a fair share of each other’s games seeping into one another’s approach. Chief among those being their dominant first serve.
Having seen his bigger brother develop a strong start “pushed me to get a better serve,” according to Owen.
“It really pushed me to make sure I have a good first serve that I can use to my advantage,” he added.
It certainly created one Wednesday night as Owen Benck often got out on the front foot and rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Beaver Dam freshman Colin Fister. Pulliam said the victory is Owen Benck’s third straight, however she “doesn’t want him to become complacent.”
Meanwhile, the younger brother has surprisingly helped his older brother develop a dependable approach.
Emmett Benck admitted that during his freshman year he “was just trying to go out there and try to hit the ball as hard as I could every single time.”
“I feel like I’m starting to develop some more consistency, and I love that,” he added.
That consistency didn’t fully show through against Beaver Dam’s Brandon Freber, as the Golden Beavers junior pulled away for a 6-4, 6-2 straight-sets win over Emmett Benck in the No. 1 singles match. Beaver Dam coach Ross Damon lauded Freber for his hard work against the Warriors’ formidable top singles player.
“That’s huge. He’s needed a signature win this season and I think that’s it … he was hitting good shots and just played really well,” Damon said. “Moving on, this is the time of year we want to be playing that way.”
Along with Freber, the Golden Beavers won the lone doubles match as the team of senior Jared Tews and sophomore Quentin Schroeder cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Portage junior Andrew LaCrosse and freshman Cooper Atkinson.
The Beaver Dam tandem is playing together for the first time this season, with Tews coming off multiple shoulder surgeries and Schreoder out for tennis for the first time. Most impressive to Damon was the duo’s work at the net.
“We’ve been really working on them getting up to the net and attacking the ball, and they showed that tonight,” he said.
The Warriors closed out the remaining singles flights, as senior Alex Riettman topped Nate Henning, 6-0, 6-3, at No.3, while Kyle Kinzler grinded out a 6-2, 6-3 win over Beaver Dam’s Myles Nampel. While Portage had to settle for draw — Beaver Dam added a forfeit win at No. 2 doubles — Pulliam and both Benck brothers see the match’s merits.
With the Badger Conference tournament looming next week, each win is crucial in the league’s seeding. It’s also pivotal in terms of building confidence and looking ahead to the future.
“I feel like winning those tight games just can be more important than even winning the ones where you blow them out,” Emmett Benck said. “Because if you know you can compete with guys that are just as good, or better, than you, it really can give you confidence for the next match.”
Pulliam hopes the Warriors can cultivate more confidence leading up to the league tournament, scheduled for June 4 at Baraboo, and the postseason with their final two dual meets. Portage will host Holmen on Friday before squaring off with Tomah next Tuesday, with that location still to be determined.
“I think we can definitely be drawing some tough teams at conference, but I think if we’re able to perform well against Holmen and Tomah, that will help us going into subsectionals,” she said. “I think we have two more chances to post some wins; that’s what I’d like to see us do and that’s what we’ll shoot for.”
