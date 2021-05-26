PREP BOYS TENNIS: Brothers Emmett and Owen Benck pushing each other, Portage into postseason

“As much as he’s the older brother and Owen is the younger brother, they help each other and support each other,” she said.

The boys themselves admitted they’ve noticed a fair share of each other’s games seeping into one another’s approach. Chief among those being their dominant first serve.

Having seen his bigger brother develop a strong start “pushed me to get a better serve,” according to Owen.

“It really pushed me to make sure I have a good first serve that I can use to my advantage,” he added.

It certainly created one Wednesday night as Owen Benck often got out on the front foot and rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Beaver Dam freshman Colin Fister. Pulliam said the victory is Owen Benck’s third straight, however she “doesn’t want him to become complacent.”

Meanwhile, the younger brother has surprisingly helped his older brother develop a dependable approach.

Emmett Benck admitted that during his freshman year he “was just trying to go out there and try to hit the ball as hard as I could every single time.”

“I feel like I’m starting to develop some more consistency, and I love that,” he added.