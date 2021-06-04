PREP BOYS TENNIS: Portage makes major strides with three top-3 finishes at Badger North tournament

“They could have been thrown into the mix, which likely could have thrown us out very early, so this is one of our more successful appearances in a conference tournament in several years.

“In my opinion, I like it this way. Even though we all play each other in the season, it kind of gives you a feel of where your school is at amongst other schools in the Badger North. If based on our appearance today, we did very well and I’m very happy.”

There certainly was plenty to be happy about with the Warriors’ No. 2, 3 and 4 singles flights all reaching the semifinals. Leading the way among the three semifinalists was Kyle Kinzler, as the junior went on to finish runner-up in the No. 4 flight.

Kinzler got off to a great start, sweeping Baraboo’s Hunter Tikkanen in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the semifinals. He then took down DeForest’s Nathan Xiong in a tiebreaker, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, to set up a championship match against Waunakee’s Hayden Liu.

Liu proved to be too much for Kinzler, as he won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, to help Waunakee win six of the seven flights, including all four on the singles side. Pulliam said that while Kinzler “could keep up with the pace, it was just strategy.”