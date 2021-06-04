PREP BOYS TENNIS: Portage makes major strides with three top-3 finishes at Badger North tournament

BARABOO — The Portage prep boys tennis team had hands down the smallest contingent at Friday’s Badger North Conference tournament, with the Warriors sporting just six players.
The small roster has been a constant for the group all season long, but it hasn’t stopped the Warriors from exceeding expectations. That trend continued at Baraboo High School as Portage tallied three top-three finishes in a momentous day for the program.
“It’s huge for them and it’s huge for just six guys,” Portage coach Sarah Pulliam said. “Three matches in 90 degree heat, I commend these guys. It was exhausting but they fought through until the end.”
The unaccustomed heat, due largely to the fact the regular season has stretched well past its normal end date after the WIAA delayed the start of traditional spring sports to carve out time for the alternate fall season, wasn’t the only curveball the teams faced.
Unlike traditional years in which the 15 participating schools gather for a two-day league-wide tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, the Badger Conference broke things into the North and South Conferences separately.
It was a welcome change in Pulliam’s eyes.
“We went and had a bite to eat afterward, and I said ‘If we would have crossed over with the (Badger) South, we may not have been as successful…’” she said, noting the success of Badger South programs Madison Edgewood, Oregon and Monona Grove.
“They could have been thrown into the mix, which likely could have thrown us out very early, so this is one of our more successful appearances in a conference tournament in several years.
“In my opinion, I like it this way. Even though we all play each other in the season, it kind of gives you a feel of where your school is at amongst other schools in the Badger North. If based on our appearance today, we did very well and I’m very happy.”
There certainly was plenty to be happy about with the Warriors’ No. 2, 3 and 4 singles flights all reaching the semifinals. Leading the way among the three semifinalists was Kyle Kinzler, as the junior went on to finish runner-up in the No. 4 flight.
Kinzler got off to a great start, sweeping Baraboo’s Hunter Tikkanen in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the semifinals. He then took down DeForest’s Nathan Xiong in a tiebreaker, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, to set up a championship match against Waunakee’s Hayden Liu.
Liu proved to be too much for Kinzler, as he won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, to help Waunakee win six of the seven flights, including all four on the singles side. Pulliam said that while Kinzler “could keep up with the pace, it was just strategy.”
“With Kyle being a first-year player, not really having that experience and being thrown into a No. 4 singles setting, I’m very proud of him,” she said. “With something new like this, eh picked up the game very well, and I think with some more experience and more play, we could see some good things from him next year.”
Joining Kinzler in the top three were senior Alex Rietmann and freshman Owen Benck, who each captured bronze at No. 3 and No. 2 singles, respectively. It was a fantastic way for Rietmann to finish out his regular season career, as he rallied from a 2-6 first-set loss against Sauk Prairie’s Daniel Johnson to, take the second 6-3 and ultimately win in a tiebreaker, 10-3.
Pulliam said that Rietmann lost to Johnson in the regular season in three sets at Sauk Prairie, and she believed he “went out there determined to beat him, knowing that he could.”
The win followed a 6-3, 6-3, sweep over Beaver Dam’s Colin Fister in the quarterfinals and a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Waunakee’s Levi Christian in the semis. Despite failing to reach the championship match, Pulliam said his performance against Christian was “some of the best playing out of him,” all season.
“I think that was huge, and as much as he was in a rush to get to graduation, I think he probably rode into graduation on a bit of high,” she added of the Class of 2021 speaker.
Likewise, Benck closed out his debut season with some hardware as he topped Reedsburg’s Josh Thomas in the third-place match, 7-5, 6-2. Benck nearly punched his ticket to the championship match, but couldn’t hold off Beaver Dam’s Dan Lugo in the semifinals 6-7 (7), 6-2, 10-8. Benck made easy work over Sauk Prairie’s Adam Baier, 6-1, 6-0, in the quarters and Pulliam is hopeful it “motivates him to want to play more in the offseason.”
She’s also hopeful the day as a whole gives the Warriors a shot in the arm heading into Monday’s WIAA Division 1 subsectional back at Baraboo. While junior Emmett Benck was swept by Sauk Prairie’s Ayden Wildman, 6-3, 6-2, in the No. 1 singles flight, and the pair of Andrew LaCrosse and Cooper Atkinson fell 6-0, 6-0 to Baraboo’s Owen Nachtigal and Campbell Koseor at No. 1 doubles, Pulliam believes the Warriors can punch above their weight once again to try and advance some players to sectionals.
“This is a huge boost for us. Going into Monday, and hoping they rest this weekend, with the conditions being similar and maybe not as hot,” she said. “I think it’s a huge motivator, working our way through the bracket in hopes of going on to Wednesday.”