PREP BOYS TENNIS: Strong singles flights have undermanned Portage staying positive

As the adage goes “There’s strength in numbers,” however, it’s a bit of a half-truth for the Portage boys tennis team this season.
The Warriors do boast some strong players but they can’t say the same about their numbers with just six total players among their ranks this season. As discouraging as that may be for coach Sarah Pulliam, she and the team are taking things head-on and forging ahead this spring after losing the 2020 season.
“First and foremost it’s a great group of guys. I think it’s disheartening for them and for Alex (Firari) and myself that we don’t have 10 to fill a full varsity (line-up),” Pulliam said, admitting this is the smallest team she has coached in her tenure at Portage.
With that being said, half of this year’s team were part of the 2019 group. Chief among those returnees is junior Emmett Benck, who returns at the No. 1 singles flight.
Being thrust into the top spot gave Benck plenty of opportunities to play against premier competition during his debut season in 2019. On top of gaining some great playing experience, Pulliam said Benck grew immensely on the mental side of things.
“I think his mindset is better,” she said. “Freshman year a lot of times he would get in his own head, but now he’s found a way to psychologically get himself back when he loses a point or something doesn’t go his way.
“Maturity and psychologically he’s in a much better place than he was as a young freshman.”
Pulliam has also seen an improved skillset from Benck as he worked hard during the offseason, even during the pandemic. That’s not to say there won’t be some struggles — Benck was topped by Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson in straight-sets, 6-0, 6-0, in the team’s season-opening 7-0 loss on Monday — Pulliam knows he’s better suited to face them in his second true season.
“It was just a phenomenal player and he knew he was outmatched, but like I told him ‘You didn’t go out there and give up. You went out there, tried your best and that’s everything we can expect from you,’” she said.
The Warriors singles ranks also include freshman Owen Benck at the No. 2 flight, as well as senior Alex Rietmann at No. 3 and junior Kyle Kinzler at No. 4. Like his elder brother, Pulliam said that Owen Benck has shown plenty of skill so far, but has also been susceptible to his emotions.
“He’s got to get out of his head and he’s got to find a way to refocus and not get frustrated,” Pulliam said.
It showed on Tuesday night as Owen Benck won the opening set before dropping the next two in a loss to Baraboo’s Owen Nachtigal. As much as mental distractions and immaturity could have played in the loss, it was also only the freshman’s second-ever varsity match.
Pulliam said that “just getting that experience under his belt,” will be key for Owen Benck to get up to speed, as well as “getting back in the routine of playing matches will be helpful for all of the boys all the way across the board.”
That rings true for Rietmann, whom Pulliam said “probably hasn’t picked up a racket in a year, if not longer,” since the end of the 2019 season. That year saw Rietmann and playing partner Hunter Lawless qualify for sectionals as a doubles pair, but transitioning into the singles game is a different animal, especially from a mental standpoint.
“it’s adjusting to singles (play) and same thing with him, he always has high expectations for himself so I know he gets frustrated when he knows he can play better,” Pulliam said. “But again… it’s getting back to hitting, back to match play, and getting in the routine of match play and using strategy.”
Kinzler has plenty to learn as this is his first season playing varsity tennis after losing that chance last year; however, Pulliam said the junior has shown “he can hit the ball really well and we anticipate good things for him as well.”
That sentiment carries into the Warriors’ lone doubles team of junior Andrew LaCrosse and freshman Cooper Atkinson. Pulliam admitted she initially planned for Atkinson to play singles, but after a strong showing at the net against Baraboo last night, she believes the duo “can be a really solid, competitive team.”
What will hurt the pair, and the Warriors as a whole, is the fact the inexperienced duo will be forced to play opposing team’s No. 1 pairs without another top doubles team. While the overall outlook for the group is unknown, Pulliam believes the team is “out to have fun,” a common theme among the team.
Another regularity for the Warriors this spring will be one-on-one work as the limited players presents Pulliam and assistant coach Alex Firari with plenty of chances to work on things with individual players.
“So they’re getting a lot of one-on-one attention, which is a good thing because that can help their skills in a match,” she said.
Winning those matches will still remain difficult, as the Warriors will have to sweep the singles flights or take at least three out of four, coupled with a win by LaCrosse and Atkinson. While she obviously sees the pressure that creates should the Warriors eye a team win, the consistent lineup should give Portage an advantage.
Whether or not those wins come to fruition, Pulliam said the group has remained positive throughout the 0-2 start, a trend that should continue on Thursday when the Warriors host Sauk Prairie.
“I think every time they’re talking about things, they always want to pursue a team win, especially because we have a solid base at singles,” she said. “Otherwise, the tougher matches we go into, it’s just cleaning up the errors, being consistent on our shots, moving our feet and playing smart.”
