PREP BOYS TENNIS: Strong singles flights have undermanned Portage staying positive

“Maturity and psychologically he’s in a much better place than he was as a young freshman.”

Pulliam has also seen an improved skillset from Benck as he worked hard during the offseason, even during the pandemic. That’s not to say there won’t be some struggles — Benck was topped by Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson in straight-sets, 6-0, 6-0, in the team’s season-opening 7-0 loss on Monday — Pulliam knows he’s better suited to face them in his second true season.

“It was just a phenomenal player and he knew he was outmatched, but like I told him ‘You didn’t go out there and give up. You went out there, tried your best and that’s everything we can expect from you,’” she said.

The Warriors singles ranks also include freshman Owen Benck at the No. 2 flight, as well as senior Alex Rietmann at No. 3 and junior Kyle Kinzler at No. 4. Like his elder brother, Pulliam said that Owen Benck has shown plenty of skill so far, but has also been susceptible to his emotions.

“He’s got to get out of his head and he’s got to find a way to refocus and not get frustrated,” Pulliam said.