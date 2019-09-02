The Baraboo High School boys cross country team ran to a fourth-place finish in the opening meet of 2019.
The Thunderbird boys scored 172 points to take fourth out of 15 teams at Saturday's Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown, while the Baraboo girls placed eighth out of 11 teams with 182 points. Madison West (29) beat out Verona (42) for the boys team title, while Verona (50) ran away with the girls title.
“We had a very strong showing in our first meet, improving from a 12th place finish at the same meet last year," second-year Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll said. “We have a young team, with 14 of 25 harriers running their first cross country race ever."
"What an encouraging start to our season," Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. "I am just so excited about how well we performed on Saturday. We lost three key varsity runners from last year, so impressed with how we had runners jump right in and fill those spots."
Garrett Exo had Baraboo's top individual finish of the day. The senior crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 43.2 seconds to take ninth out of 342 individuals in the boys meet.
“Garrett Exo breaking into the 17s in the first race of the year is a fine start," Boll said of the All-Badger North Conference runner. "Now we will work on getting the pack behind him to move up and close the gap.”
The rest of Baraboo's scorers ran in a pack, with junior Max Statz (19:04.9) taking 42nd, junior Cortney Dunnett (19:05.0) taking 43rd, senior Alec Schmelzer (19:07.8) taking 45th and freshman Derek Gehin (19:10.7) taking 49th.
"Derek especially ran a great race side-by-side with junior teammate Cortney Dunnett," Boll said. "Together they caught Alec Schmelzer and Max Statz in the last mile to create a tight pack of four Thunderbirds all finishing within six seconds of one another.”
Also running for the Baraboo boys were sophomore Evan Exo (19:57.0), freshman Luke Statz (20:27.1), senior Malachi Krayer (20:28.7), junior Carter Stapleton (20:29.8), freshman Kason Bode (20:53.7), sophomore Ethan Grunewald (21:18.5), sophomore Ethan Sefkar (21:56.7), freshman Daniel Yosipovich (22:48.0), sophomore Payton Lee (22:52.0), sophomore Ben Smidl (23:07.2), senior Chandler Dance (23:19.8), freshman Connor Kleist (23:52.1), senior Ben Beal (24:05.9), sophomore Eric Gumz (24:32.8), senior John Goeckermann (25:30.5), senior Jake Lemke (26:13.7), freshman Chris Gartner (26:45.7), freshman Parker Pitts (28:08.1), freshman Brent LittleGeorge (28:24.6) and sophomore Nick Riesterer (31:24.0).
"I'm pleased with the depth of our team this year," Boll said. "We have a large number of boys vying for varsity spots and pushing each other to improve."
Senior Molly Stewart led the Baraboo girls, using a time of 21:49.1 to take 10th out of 197 individuals.
"What’s most impressive was that she improved her time by 27 seconds (from last season)," Faylona said of Stewart. "It’s hard to improve by large amounts once you are already at that level, so I’m really excited to see that she was able to better her time."
Junior Venna Krayer (23:34.8) added a 33rd-place finish, followed by senior Cece Oettinger (24:03.6) in 38th, senior Marie Fadeyeva (24:47.5) in 47th, sophomore Shaylee Daughtery (25:37.5) in 64th and sophomore Ana Exterovich (25:47.7) in 72nd.
"Shaylee Dougherty and Ana Exterovich were JV runners last year that are running varsity times this year," Faylona said. "Both are coming into the season in great shape. They are filling in those varsity spots that were open from last season. ... Both girls took a whopping three minutes off their (2018) times."
Junior Natasha Hess (26:19.4), junior Aria Schindler (27:03.3), sophomore Hope Bowers (27:39.4), sophomore Kezalee Dance (28:06.0), senior Sonia Tomas (31:14.7) and senior Ana Velez (32:42.5) also competed for the Baraboo girls. Nine of the 10 Baraboo girls that ran in Watertown last year improved on their times.
"That is really something to be excited about," Faylona said. "Even the girls that were already our top runners from last year improved so much.
"Knowing where we started last year, and how much the girls are capable of improving over the season, I am confident that we will do as well, if not better, than last year. Our freshman, Haylie Weyh, did not race at this meet, and she was our third runner in during our intersquad race. So, throw her into the mix, and I think we should be pretty strong."
Madison West senior Julian Gary won the boys individual title in 16:54.1, while Jenna Lovejoy led all girls with a time of 20:11.
The T-Birds will compete a pair of invitationals this week — in DeForest on Thursday and Verona on Saturday.
