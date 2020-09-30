PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Portage boys, girls battle but fall in dual meets to Sauk Prairie

The Portage cross country team faced a stiff challenge Tuesday as it hosted Sauk Prairie for a non-conference dual meet.
While the Warriors gave it their all, the Eagles proved to be too much as they swept the boys and girls meets at Wyona Park in Wyocena. The Eagles girls edged out a 26-31 win, while the Warriors' boys couldn't keep up, falling 22-34.
On the boys side, Sauk Prairie swept away the Warriors as the Eagles had the top-three finishers led by Jack Boerger, as the sophomore torched the rest of the field with a winning time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds. Behind Boerger, junior Ritchie Wolff finished second in 17:55, narrowly ahead of junior Dalton Zirbel (17:58). Filtering in behind the Eagles' top trio was the Warriors' top three finishers.
Junior Jeremy Saloun hit the finish line first for Portage, crossing in 18:34. Saloun was closely followed by junior Jacob Goldthorpe (18:45) and sophomore Mitchell Fimreite (18:49).
Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg finished off the pair of race wins for the Eagles, winning the girls race in 20 minutes, 48 seconds.
Portage junior Macy Goldthorpe and sophomore Greta Shortreed fought furiously to catch Gregg, but the Warriors' duo was forced to settle for second and third place, finishing in 21:56. Sauk Prairie juniors Kassia Marquardt (22:10) and Meadow Liedtke (22:13) finished fourth and fifth to round out Eagles girls top-three, while Portage senior Tristan Babcock took sixth in a time of 22:16.
The Warriors will return to Wyona Park on Oct. 9 for a non-conference Triangular with DeForest and Poynette, while the Eagles will travel to DeForest on Saturday for a Quadrangular featuring the Norskies, Madison Edgewood and Beaver Dam.
SAUK PRAIRIE VS. PORTAGE
BOYS
SAUK PRAIRIE 22, PORTAGE 34
Sauk Prairie: 1, Jack Boerger 16:57; 2, Ritchie Wolff 17:55; 3, Dalton Zirbel 17:58; 7, Jonah Richard 18:50; 9, Sam Beattie 19:21; 10, Jay Dregney, 19:37; 12, Phillip Geiselman, 19:54; 14, Carson Enge, 20:42. Portage: 4, Jeremy Saloun 18:34; 5, Jacob Goldthorpe 18:45; 6, Mitchell Fimreite 18:49; 8, Emerson Pease 19:05; 11, Jaden Cole 19:43; 13, Nathan Hammer, 20:00; 15, Joseph Shaver, 21:16; 16, Alex Rietmann, 21:44.
GIRLS
SAUK PRAIRIE 26, PORTAGE 31
Sauk Prairie: 1, Catherine Gregg 20:48; 4, Kassia Marquardt 22:10; 5, Meadow Liedtke 22:13; 7, Lexi Been 22:32; 9, Cassie Radl 23:55; 10, Elena Homar, 23:56; 14, Ava Jorgeson, 23:57; 12, Marissa Howard, 24:02. Portage: 2, Macy Goldthorpe 21:56; 3, Greta Shortreed 21:56; 6, Tristan Babcock 22:16; 8, Shelbi Blau 22:58; 13, Payton Woodhouse 39:13. At Wyona Park, Portage, 5,000 meters.
