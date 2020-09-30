PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Portage boys, girls battle but fall in dual meets to Sauk Prairie

The Portage cross country team faced a stiff challenge Tuesday as it hosted Sauk Prairie for a non-conference dual meet.

While the Warriors gave it their all, the Eagles proved to be too much as they swept the boys and girls meets at Wyona Park in Wyocena. The Eagles girls edged out a 26-31 win, while the Warriors' boys couldn't keep up, falling 22-34.

On the boys side, Sauk Prairie swept away the Warriors as the Eagles had the top-three finishers led by Jack Boerger, as the sophomore torched the rest of the field with a winning time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds. Behind Boerger, junior Ritchie Wolff finished second in 17:55, narrowly ahead of junior Dalton Zirbel (17:58). Filtering in behind the Eagles' top trio was the Warriors' top three finishers.

Junior Jeremy Saloun hit the finish line first for Portage, crossing in 18:34. Saloun was closely followed by junior Jacob Goldthorpe (18:45) and sophomore Mitchell Fimreite (18:49).

Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg finished off the pair of race wins for the Eagles, winning the girls race in 20 minutes, 48 seconds.