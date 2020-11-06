PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo rides ground game, defense past rival Portage, 38-0

Baraboo had committed three of its eight penalties on the night, all holding calls, on that scoring drive, including a crucial call that negated a 15-yard reverse touchdown to senior Campbell Koseor and put the T-Birds in a second-and-18. A short reception to senior Clayton Teasdale put the T-Birds within range before a 7-yard sack on Larson set up the fourth-and-17. Turkington never lost faith.

“We had the momentum going in the game, but I think that play — and there were a couple plays in the game — where we got backed up and we don’t panic if we get a holding call,” he said. “We overcome it with our ability on offense, and Luna Larson makes a lot of those plays.

“He’s a special player, a difference maker and when you have a player like that, you can always rely on him and he’s going to make a difference.”

Larson, who threw for 78 yards on 5-of-8 passing with an interception, made a lot of those plays early on with his legs. The junior, who has a scholarship offer from Division I Central Michigan, capped off the T-Birds opening drive of the game with an 11-yard quarterback keeper for an 8-0 lead with 7:43 left in the first quarter.