PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo rides ground game, defense past rival Portage, 38-0

PORTAGE — A punishing ground game and stout defense have been the recipe for success for the Baraboo football team this season.
The Thunderbirds were busy cooking again Friday night as they racked up 253 yards and three touchdowns on just 30 carries, while the defense pitched a fourth shutout of the season with a 38-0 win over rival Portage at Bob Mael Field. Junior Luna Larson had 150 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 carries, while adding another two scores through the air to help Baraboo notch its first six-win season since 2006.
“It’s a special group and it’s a group of seniors that kind of went through a tough season last year, and grew up as a group,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “They committed to the weight room from the time they were freshmen, and I think they had a vision of a season like this when they were seniors, and now it’s come to fruition.
“Hard work pays off and that’s what this group shows.”
That hard work was on display late in the first half when the T-Birds (6-1) put the Warriors away for all intents and purposes. Leading 24-0, Baraboo chewed up 82 yards in under three minutes to find pay dirt just before halftime as Larson dropped a 20-yard dime to junior Riley Weyh on a fade to the left corner on a fourth-and-17 with 17 seconds left before the break for a 31-0 lead.
Baraboo had committed three of its eight penalties on the night, all holding calls, on that scoring drive, including a crucial call that negated a 15-yard reverse touchdown to senior Campbell Koseor and put the T-Birds in a second-and-18. A short reception to senior Clayton Teasdale put the T-Birds within range before a 7-yard sack on Larson set up the fourth-and-17. Turkington never lost faith.
“We had the momentum going in the game, but I think that play — and there were a couple plays in the game — where we got backed up and we don’t panic if we get a holding call,” he said. “We overcome it with our ability on offense, and Luna Larson makes a lot of those plays.
“He’s a special player, a difference maker and when you have a player like that, you can always rely on him and he’s going to make a difference.”
Larson, who threw for 78 yards on 5-of-8 passing with an interception, made a lot of those plays early on with his legs. The junior, who has a scholarship offer from Division I Central Michigan, capped off the T-Birds opening drive of the game with an 11-yard quarterback keeper for an 8-0 lead with 7:43 left in the first quarter.
He later finished off the ensuing Baraboo drive after the T-Birds were gifted a short field following a botched snap on Portage’s following punt. Two plays later, Larson weaved his way in from 21 yards out to double the lead to 16-0 with 4:06 left in the first.
Life was easy for Larson and company all night, as the T-Birds offensive line created plenty of holes. Turkington credited the senior-laden group as being the catalyst for all of Baraboo's success.
“They’re able to run people out of there and they make everything else work within our offense,” he said. “It’s a pretty senior-dominant group, but they make everything happen and have been committed to the process.”
Baraboo took to the air to find the end zone on its opening drive of the second quarter. Larson connected with senior Justin Philipp on an 11-yard pitch and catch for a 24-0 lead with 8:15 until halftime, before the late score inched things near a running clock.
The T-Birds had to wait to put that into effect as the Warriors (2-5) kept them scoreless in the third quarter, thanks in part to senior Spencer Andrews intercepting Larson, but Baraboo ultimately broke through. After turning Portage over on downs, the T-Birds marched from the Warriors’ side of midfield in just five plays, scoring on a Kane Mahoney two-yard touchdown run for a 38-0 lead with 10:09 to go.
As impressive as the offensive output was, the T-Birds' defense wasn’t to be overshadowed. Baraboo kept Portage out of the end zone the remaining 10-plus minutes. The Warriors fought furiously to get on the board, but an incomplete pass in the waning seconds sealed another turnover on downs to end things.
Turkington said the strength of the defense, which held Portage to 154 total yards, lies with the linebacking trio of Larson, Koseor and junior George Fitzwilliams, as well as senior Owen Nachtigal. Nachtigal, who can come up from his safety position, knows how beneficial it is to have so many two-way players, something that could lead Baraboo to an 8-1 campaign once the playoff pods are released Saturday morning.
“We have a lot of guys that can do it both ways, on offense and defense, and get stuff done, so it really helps having guys that can make plays and do whatever to help out each other,” he said.
“It’s awesome to think about; we’re going to keep doing our stuff, playing our game and practicing the way we have been. Just going into each game, like it’s our last, and trying to play our best game.”
BARABOO 38, PORTAGE 0
Baraboo 16 15 0 7 — 38
Portage 0 0 0 0 — 0
B: Luna Larson 11 run (Owen Nachtigal run), 7:43
B: Luna Larson 21 (Owen Nachtigal run), 4:06
B: Justin Philipp 11 pass from Luna Larson (Luna Larson run), 8:15
B: Riley Weyh 20 pass from Luna Larson (Brady Henry kick), 0:17
B: Kane Mahoney 1 run (Brady Henry kick), 10:09
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — B 12, P 14.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — B 30-253; P 41-86.
Passing yards — B 78; P 68.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — B 5-8-1; P 7-13-1.
Penalties-yards — B 8-65; P 1-15.
Fumbles-lost — B 0-0; P 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — B: Luna Larson 13-150; P: Seth Williams 18-56.
Passing — B: Luna Larson 5-8-1-78; P: Gavin Thompson 7-13-1-68.
Receiving — B: Riley Weyh 1-20; P: Jaden Kikkert 5-42.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!