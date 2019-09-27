PORTAGE — The Baraboo prep football team’s defense has been gashed by opposing teams.
The Thunderbirds bent plenty Friday night but never broke, holding on for a 24-17 win over rival Portage in a Badger North Conference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage. Senior Nate McCauley rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and had the game-sealing interception to give the T-Birds their first win of the season.
“It’s been the same story I’ve been saying all season; for our seniors, we gotta get this thing going and give them something to be proud of,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “We wanted to do it for our seniors and we obviously have young guys we’re developing, so it’s big for them too to see what winning football looks like and feels like.”
The Warriors (2-4, 1-3 Badger North) threatened throughout the night, including in the final minutes while trailing 24-17. After Portage’s defense forced a three-and-out, the Warriors drove down to the T-Birds’ 40-yard line.
Baraboo (1-5, 1-3) proceeded to drop Portage sophomore Ethan Bleich for a 1-yard loss before consecutive incomplete passes set up a fourth-and-11. The Warriors went for it, but senior quarterback Brett Walker’s pass intended for senior Mason Pate was picked off by Baraboo sophomore Riley Weyh with 59 seconds to go.
The T-Birds failed to run out the clock, however, as Portage forced a quick three-and-out. The Warriors took over with 36 seconds remaining and were able to get into position for a last-second heave by Walker, but the pass was intercepted by McCauley as time expired.
“In all phases tonight, we weren’t consistent with what we were doing,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “You have to be able to do the little things because each week is going to be a dogfight, and I didn’t think we did a good job being ready after the success we had last week.”
That was far from the case in the opening of the game, as Portage marched down the field and scored on its opening drive when senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. plunged in from a yard out with 8:35 left in the first quarter. The Warriors botched the snap and the point after was easily blocked, limiting their lead to 6-0.
The Warriors forced a quick punt on the T-Birds’ ensuing possession, but after starting their drive with an incomplete pass, they were whistled for consecutive holding penalties before fumbling the snap over to Baraboo at the Portage 11-yard line.
The T-Birds proceeded to score five plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Luna Larson for a 7-0 lead with 3:08 left in the quarter. Portage reclaimed a 9-7 lead with a 25-yard field goal by sophomore Junior Bazaldua with 1:08 left in the second quarter, but Baraboo drove right back down thanks to a short field. Senior Brock Turkington booted a 33-yard field goal at the end of the half for a 10-9 lead.
Baraboo dominated the field position battle all night, starting just four drives inside their own 35-yard line, while also forcing three turnovers.
“We had two picks at the end, a turnover on downs at the end and the more you get those, the better you increase your odds,” Turkington said.
“That’s always important, especially on a night like tonight,” Haak added.
Baraboo extended its lead on the opening drive of the second half when Larson ripped off a 41-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper with 9:53 left in the third quarter. Portage answered on its next drive as Walker found senior Ryan Schutlz on a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal. The pair connected on the two-point try and tied the game at 17 with 6:25 left in the quarter.
Baraboo began its ensuing drive at its own 37 and only mustered 22 yards on nine plays before McCauley broke free for a go-ahead 41-yard touchdown run with 2:04 left.
“There were big plays, but there were also drives where we chunked out three or four yards,” Turkington said. “We love the big plays, but we’ll take those three- or four-yard carries.”
Along with the offense, the T-Birds defense contained Sheppard, who was held to just 108 yards and a score on 25 carries. In order to get their bell cow back going again, Haak said the Warriors have to get back to the little things.
“We just didn’t execute consistently as what we have in the past, and that comes from being ready to play and the preparation part, which we didn’t do a tremendous of obviously this week,” he said. “We have to be consistent executing every play. It can’t be two or three plays and then have a play off. We were inconsistent on both sides of the ball tonight.”
BARABOO 24, PORTAGE 17
Baraboo 7 3 14 0 — 24
Portage 6 3 8 0 — 17
Por — Sheppard 1 run (kick failed), 8:35. 1st.
Bar — Larson 1 run (Langkamp kick), 3:08, 1st.
Por — Bazaldua 25 field goal, 1:08, 2nd.
Bar — Langkamp 33 field goal, 0:00, 2nd.
Bar — Larson 41 run (Langkamp kick), 9:53, 3rd.
Por — echultz 6 pass from Walker (Schultz pass from Walker), 6:25, 3rd.
Bar — McCauley 41 run (Langkamp kick), 2:04, 3rd.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — Bar 6, Por 19. Rushes-Yards — Bar 37-160, Por 39-134. Passing Yards — Bar 43, Por 163. Comp-Att-Int — Bar 4-4-0, Por 14-30-2. Total Yards — Bar 203, Por 297. Fumbles-Lost — Bar 0-0, Por 3-1. Penalties-Yards — Bar 7-70, Por 8-55.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Bar, McCauley 24-99. Por, Sheppard 25-108.
Passing: Bar, Larson 4-4-43-0. Por, Walker 14-30-163-2.
Receiving: Bar, Nachtigal 3-32. Por, Brandsma 3-52.
