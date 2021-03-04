PREP FOOTBALL: Carlson hopeful Portage's revised realignment plan can keep rivals, competitive equity

Rivalries are the lifeblood of prep sports.
Plain and simple.
Whether it’s for a travelling trophy or not, facing off against neighboring communities and continuing decades — sometimes centuries — old traditions of competition are sacred. Nowhere are those friendly struggles felt more than on the football field.
Between local foes Portage, Baraboo and Reedsburg, the trio has some of the state’s longest standing gridiron clashes, including the oldest in the state between the Thunderbirds and Beavers, according to WisSports.net, with the teams’ first meeting dating back to 1900.
After the WIAA Football Realignment Committee advanced a proposed realignment plan from the Sun Prairie Area School District on Jan. 6 that would break up the Sauk/Columbia County opponents, preserving those rivalries — and more importantly competitive equity — was the main objective for Portage athletic director Ed Carlson.
Months of countless phone calls, emails and hard work will come to a head Friday when Carlson presents a revised Portage Realignment Plan to the WIAA Board of Control that could help keep the trio together as conference foes.
“Since that day, I have been working collaboratively with schools all around the state to help find a better plan that promotes equitable matchups, while at the same time, not displacing schools from conference affiliations and partnerships that they have had for years,” Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Daily Register.
“Over the past couple months, we have made great progress and come up with what we feel is a much better alternative realignment plan.”
That alternative Portage Plan was born out of shock when Carlson and fellow athletic directors Jim Langkamp, of Baraboo, and Bryan Yager, of Reedsburg, were blindsided by the Football Realignment Committee’s initial decision. The 16-1 vote advanced a proposal that would keep Portage in the Badger Small Conference but would squarely put the Warriors on the low end of the totem pole with the league’s shift to a “Paired 7” configuration, with Portage’s enrollment of 778 being the lowest.
Meanwhile, both Baraboo (896) and Reedsburg (884) would be moved over to the Mississippi Valley Conference following the departures of West Salem and River Falls. While the T-Birds and Beavers wouldn’t face the same uphill battle regarding their enrollment, they would take on a much greater travel tab with an average time of 1 hour, 38 minutes and 1:23, respectively, for road games.
The Sun Prairie proposal, which didn’t initially include Portage, was released on Dec. 9, but Carlson said he and the other schools weren’t notified ahead of time. That left the group only nine school days — largely in part due to the holiday break — to draft any alternate plans by noon on Jan. 4.
“The WIAA said the task force realignment procedure was going to be a transparent process, but their actions were anything but transparent and we were completely blindsided,” Carlson wrote.
Carlson spoke to the Realignment Committee in Stevens Point on Jan. 6 to “fight for what is right for our students, families and (the) Portage community.” Langkamp and Yager also spoke on behalf of their respective schools, albeit briefly, but to no avail as the proposal advanced nearly unanimously.
Thus sparked Carlson and others’ meticulous work to preserve that competitive equity and close-knit community ties.
“The goal all through the process was to do whatever it takes to try to give our student athletes an opportunity to compete in a conference that is as fair and equitable as possible,” Carlson wrote.
“We feel the Portage Plan creates awesome football conferences with matchups that are fair and competitive.”
Among those is a set of “Paired 6” conferences between a re-formed Badger North and the Mississippi Valley. Portage, Baraboo and Reedsburg would be joined by the likes of Sauk Prairie (878), Beaver Dam (1,114) and Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (904) to comprise the Badger North, which also included Waunakee and DeForest from 2017-2019 prior to last year’s Badger Large/Small reconfiguration.
Opposite the Badger North would be the Mississippi Valley comprised of Holmen (1,147), La Crosse Central (1,020), Onalaska (953), Tomah (911), Sparta (768) and La Crosse Logan (704). Because of the geographical area, including the 44-mile stretch along I-90 separating Tomah and La Crosse, and respective school populations, Carlson recognizes the box that puts the Mississippi Valley in.
But therein lies the Portage Plan.
“Matchups from the Badger North and MVC are very equitable and school enrollment numbers fit together well. Instead of displacing Baraboo and Reedsburg to that conference, let’s have the burden shared,” Carlson wrote.
The burden of travel would be spread out across both leagues with each team hosting one and travelling for the other conference crossover game, a schedule that would be collaboratively set up by the leagues themselves.
“It basically gives each school one long trip per year. I know it is not ideal, but the other advantages the plan produces far outweighs that one long trip,” Carlson added.
“Yeah, there’s going to be one trip you’re not going to love each year, but somebody else is also coming to you. So it’s 12 schools sharing the pain,” Langkamp said during a Baraboo School Board meeting last month.
Along with the Badger North/Mississippi Valley partnership, the reduced Big Eight and brand new Badger Metro would also be joined together as paired 6 conferences. The Big Eight would be made up of the larger Dane County schools including Middleton (2,250), Madison West (2,213), Madison Memorial (2,174), Madison La Follette (1,714), Madison East (1,652) and Verona (1,650).
The Badger Metro — smaller Dane County schools — would include Waunakee (1,337); Sun Prairie East (1,325), which is the current Sun Prairie High School; the new Sun Prairie West (1,325); Oregon (1,161); Monona Grove (1,028); and DeForest (1,027). They would also split home and away conference crossovers, and per Carlson’s plan, the schools would act as a “Group of 12” and have its enrollment re-evaluated every two years.
Closing out the plan is a new “Paired 7” partnership between a revamped Badger South and existing Southern Lakes that would play each other once a year for a conference crossover. The Badger South would include Janesville Craig (1,726), Beloit Memorial (1,669), Janesville Parker (1,459), Watertown (1,259), Milton (1,101), Fort Atkinson (1,003) and Stoughton (978).
Meanwhile, the Southern Lakes would remain nearly unchanged with only Delavan-Darien leaving for the Rock Valley, leaving Lake Geneva Badger (1,304), Westosha Central (1,099), Burlington (1,089), Waterford (1,072), Union Grove (1,010), Elkhorn (1,004) and Wilmot Union (981).
According to Carlson 14 of the 16 Badger Conference schools felt the plan is acceptable and “over two-thirds of the schools feel this is an acceptable plan they can get behind.”
“You are always going to have some schools that are not completely pleased, but many other schools in the one-third minority vote have acknowledged this plan has merits,” he added, noting the main sticking points for opposed schools was their preference to remain in a closed, eight-team conference.
The work done by Carlson hasn’t been alone as he’s worked extensively with Langkamp and Yager. It’s just another notch in the long line of history between the rivals, one that no one wants to see torn apart.
“Our communities engage in friendly competition and rivalries over the course of sport seasons, but they are huge partners in Warrior Athletics,” Carlson said.
“Being able to work together with Baraboo and Reedsburg has been such a pleasure. Together we are fighting a united fight for what is right for our students and communities.”
Reedsburg vs Sauk Prairie high school football
