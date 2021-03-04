PREP FOOTBALL: Carlson hopeful Portage's revised realignment plan can keep rivals, competitive equity

But therein lies the Portage Plan.

“Matchups from the Badger North and MVC are very equitable and school enrollment numbers fit together well. Instead of displacing Baraboo and Reedsburg to that conference, let’s have the burden shared,” Carlson wrote.

The burden of travel would be spread out across both leagues with each team hosting one and travelling for the other conference crossover game, a schedule that would be collaboratively set up by the leagues themselves.

“It basically gives each school one long trip per year. I know it is not ideal, but the other advantages the plan produces far outweighs that one long trip,” Carlson added.

“Yeah, there’s going to be one trip you’re not going to love each year, but somebody else is also coming to you. So it’s 12 schools sharing the pain,” Langkamp said during a Baraboo School Board meeting last month.

Along with the Badger North/Mississippi Valley partnership, the reduced Big Eight and brand new Badger Metro would also be joined together as paired 6 conferences. The Big Eight would be made up of the larger Dane County schools including Middleton (2,250), Madison West (2,213), Madison Memorial (2,174), Madison La Follette (1,714), Madison East (1,652) and Verona (1,650).