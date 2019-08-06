Tuesday marked the official start of a new football season for players and coaches across the state of Wisconsin as high school teams met for the first practices of the fall season.
The Reedsburg football team was one of the first around the area to hit the gridiron as the eager Beavers took to the field at Reedsburg Area High School bright and early at 7 a.m. to kickoff the 2019 campaign.
Reedsburg will have plenty of familiar faces back starting at the top with head coach Brian Pottinger, who returns for his 14th season at the helm. The Beavers have found plenty of success under the seasoned head coach, racking up a career record of 78-61; however, the postseason has recently eluded the Beavers.
After a stretch of five straight playoff appearances from 2012-2016, including back-to-back trips to the semifinals in 2014 and 2015, the Beavers have missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons. The Beavers, who went 5-4 overall last season, saw their hopes end last season with a 14-12 loss to rival Baraboo in week 9.
The loss to the Thunderbirds dropped the Beavers to 3-4 in Badger North Conference play and they did not receive one of the last playoff spots available to sub-.500 teams.
Plenty of this year’s team will have that bitter taste of missing out on the playoffs, and losing the Old River Jug in the process, in its mouth.
Reedsburg returns 20 seniors and 10 juniors from last year’s varsity team, including six All-Badger North Conference selections. With a vast amount of experience and plenty of motivation, Reedsburg should be in contention to get back to the postseason in 2019, the 10-year anniversary of the program’s lone state championship.
The Beavers will travel to La Crosse Logan for a four-team scrimmage with the host Rangers, Hudson and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Aug. 16 before hosting Oregon in their season-opener at Millennium Field in Reedsburg on Aug. 23.
