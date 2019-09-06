MT. HOREB — Portage football coach Shane Haak said it best: “When you have opportunities to put more points on the board, you have to do that.”
The Warriors again failed to do that Friday night as squandered chances in the second half haunted Portage in a 24-21 loss to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld in a Badger North Conference opener. Senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. rushed for a game-high 191 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries to lead the Warriors, who failed to get in the end zone in the second half as the Vikings rallied for the win.
“As a collective group, we have to be able to execute in the fourth quarter, and last week as well, but we have to be able to execute consistently for four quarters,” Haak said. “We did good things in the first quarter, but we have to be able to play good offense, good defense and good special teams all together. It just can’t be two out of the three.”
The Vikings took advantage of those shortcomings late in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 21. After turning the ball over on downs, Portage’s defense came up with a three-and-out to get the ball back with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left at their own 29-yard line.
The Warriors (1-2, 0-1 Badger North) couldn’t pick up a first down, falling into a third-and-23 situation before punting it back a down later to the Vikings, who took over at their own 49 with 1:46 left. Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (1-0, 1-2) wasted little time marching down the field, getting into a first-and-goal at the Warriors’ 9 with just under a minute left.
The Warriors defense bent but didn’t break, ultimately forcing a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Mt. Horeb/Barneveld turned to their reliable senior kicker, Cris Pertusati, who booted the game-winning 20-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.
With little time to do anything, Portage put itself in position for a last-second Hail Mary, but senior quarterback Brett Walker’s 47-yard heave intended for senior Colton Brandsma fell incomplete short of the goal line.
“Give them some credit; they have some athletes, and it’s not easy to do to keep them from scoring,” Haak said. “We did a lot of positives and they had some drives, but we had some corrections to be able to stop some of those drives.”
The failed last-ditch effort came after the Warriors saw two drives peter out. After forcing a Mt. Horeb/Barneveld punt with just under 3 minutes left in the third quarter, the Warriors drove down to the Vikings’ 12-yard line.
After back-to-back 3-yard Sheppard runs, the 215-pound senior was stuffed for a three-yard loss, forcing a 25-yard field goal attempt. Sheppard’s kick fell well short, however, with 8:18 to go in the game.
Mt. Horeb/Barneveld converted a quick first down on an 11-yard run by Trevor Gassman, but the junior running back-turned-quarterback was picked off by Portage’s Mason Pate on the ensuing play. The senior corner returned it to the Vikings’ 31-yard line.
The Warriors turned it back over on downs, however, as they went for it on fourth-and-9, and Walker’s pass was just out of Brandsma’s reach.
“You execute for 90 percent, but you have to be able to finish things,” Haak said. “We did a lot of good things to get down there, but we have to finish drives off.”
Portage had little trouble finishing off drives early on as it scored the game’s first 14 points. Walker connected with sophomore Isaac Paul on an 11-yard pitch-and-catch with 6:40 left in the first half, aided by a long punt return to the Vikings’ 8-yard line by Sheppard.
Brandsma proceeded to pick off Gassman on the Vikings’ ensuing drive and return it to the Vikings’ 1, setting up a 1-yard plunge by Sheppard for a 14-0 lead with 4:45 left in the first quarter.
Mt. Horeb/Barneveld responded with back-to-back touchdowns, including a 7-yard Gassman run that tied the game at 14 with 1:12 left before halftime. Portage had a chance sandwiched between the Vikings’ scores, but the Warriors’ drive again stalled deep in Mt. Horeb/Barneveld territory and resulted in a missed 30-yard field goal try.
The Warriors didn’t miss their final chance before the half, however, driving 81 yards in 1:05, scoring on a 3-yard pass from Walker to Brandsma with no time left. Portage got some help as the Vikings were called for defensive pass interference on Walker’s original pass as time expired.
Walker threw for 133 yards and two scores on 11-of-17 passing, connecting with Brandsma six times for 72 yards.
While Haak was pleased with the team’s performance, he said the Warriors must improve in their execution.
“A lot of times, we’re executing two out of three, but we have to be a whole and we have to be a whole group, altogether,” Haak said. “We still have work to do, but we made some strides for next week.”
MT. HOREB 24, PORTAGE 21</&hspag4>
Portage 14 7 0 0 — 21
Mt. Horeb 7 7 7 3 — 24
POR — Paul 11 pass from Walker (Sheppard kick), 6:06
POR — Sheppard 1 run (Sheppard kick), 4:45
MH — Steinhoff 20 pass from Gassman (Pertusatti kick), 2:59
MH — Gassman 7 run (Pertusatti kick), 1:12
POR — Brandsma 3 pass from Walker (Sheppard kick), 0:00
MH — Gassman 23 run (Pertusatti kick), 9:35
MH — Pertusatti 20 field goal, 0:18
TEAM STATISTICS</&hspag4>
First Downs — POR 15, MH 20. Rushes-Yards — POR 44-190, MH 38-217. Comp-Att-Int — POR 11-17-0, MH 13-19-0. Passing Yards — POR 133, MH 126. Fumbles-Lost — POR 1-0, MH 0-0. Penalties-yards — POR 7-47, MH 10-79. Total Yards — POR 323, MH 343.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS</&hspag4>
RUSHING: POR, Sheppard 31-191. MH, Gassman 22-133.
PASSING: POR, Walker 11-16-133-0. MH, Gassman 13-19-126-2.
RECEIVING: POR, Brandsma 6-72. MH, Fish 5-49.
