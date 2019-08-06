Tuesday marked the official start of a new football season for players and coaches across the state of Wisconsin as high school teams met for the first practices of the fall season.
The beginning of a new campaign in Portage came with the opening of a temporary new business as Haak Hotel opened under new Warriors head coach Shane Haak. Haak, who takes over for Bob Hepp after his resignation at the end of last season following two years in charge of the Warriors, was excited to get back on the field full time.
“It’s always great (to start), and we’ve been fortunate to have summer stuff going on,” Haak said. “We’ve made some strides in there, but in the summer sometimes you see them for a couple days and then you don’t see them for a couple days. It’s off-and-on, and now we get to see them consistently and can really see the strikes they start to take when you see them every day.”
Prior to being hired as head coach, Haak was an assistant coach under Hepp and previous head coach Sean Stout for two years in 2015 and 2016. While he was able to absorb a lot of knowledge from both head coaches, Haak said the biggest positive heading into this season is the fact he has been with the Warriors’ class of 18 seniors.
“I’ve been able to build a rapport with them and I think that’s important,” he said. “That’s been the biggest benefit of being an assistant the last few years, being around the guys I’m not coming into this blind and it’s one of the reasons why we’re coaching, because we really enjoy being around these kids. We really have some great kids and it’s exciting to see them grow.”
Haak has been most impressed with the senior group’s leadership off the field and in the weight room during the summer. The group, which includes returning All-Badger North Conference honorable mention picks Dale Sheppard, Jr. and Matthew Miles, and the rest of the other players spent a considerable amount of time pumping iron, while also cultivating a strong sense of camaraderie and learning the Warriors’ playbook.
That preseason preparation was on display Tuesday night and will help the Warriors transition on both offense and defense. Haak said Portage will continue to use the triple-option offensively while also incorporating a more pro-style set, while using multiple schemes on defense.
“I give the kids a lot of credit because it’s not just them working during the contact days, they put a lot of work in on their own and that’s been one of the biggest things I’ve been pleased with so far,” he said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why we’ve been able to change our offense and defense as of right now.”
The key for Haak and the rest of the Warriors staff, which also includes Illinois High School Coaches Association Hall of Famer, current Portage athletic director and Shane’s father Tim Haak, is putting the pieces together. Shane Haak said they must “adapt our offense and defense around the strengths we have.”
One of those strengths playing to the Warriors’ favor is experience, as a number of returning players saw significant action last season.
“We have kids that are able to evaluate their mistakes, implement something, change it and be better then,” Shane Haak said. “I think that’s where the experience can be important.”
Portage will also have plenty of motivation as it aims to get back into the playoffs after a struggle-filled 2018 season. The Warriors were winless last season going 0-9, including 0-7 in Badger North play, losing all but one game by more than 15 points as they missed the playoffs for an 11th consecutive season.
Even with that decade-plus streak looming over the program, Shane Haak said the team remains focused on getting better, knowing the results will take care of themselves.
“We can’t be focused on the rest of the conference, we have to focus on us and try to get the most out of us, and we believe if we do that good things will happen,” he said.
Portage will look to implement that on Aug. 16 when it hosts Tomah for a scrimmage at Portage High School ahead of its season opener against Fort Atkinson on Aug. 23 at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)