PREP FOOTBALL: Inconsistent Portage can't crack rival Baraboo in 38-0 shutout loss

Difficult competition has been on the Portage football team’s plate the last two weeks with back-to-back match-ups against ranked foes.
The Warriors were served another tough dish Friday night, this one in the form of rival Baraboo. For the third straight week, Portage struggled to put everything together as they suffered a 38-0 shutout loss to the Thunderbirds at Bob Mael Field in Portage. The Warriors had just 154 total yards offensively and couldn’t break through a stout Baraboo defense in a third straight loss in the rivalry series.
“I thought we made some strides, and we’ve had three good teams the last three weeks here, but in this program we want that. We don’t shy away from that and I think we showed that tonight,” Portage coach Shane Haak said.
“Give them credit, they’re a good team this year, but I don’t think we shied away from them and we did a lot of good things.”
Those good things broke down for the Warriors (2-5) late in the first half as the T-Birds put the first nail in the coffin. Leading 24-0, Baraboo (6-1) hewed up 82 yards in under three minutes to find pay dirt just before halftime as junior Luna Larson dropped a 20-yard dime to junior Riley Weyh on a fade to the left corner on a fourth-and-17 with 17 seconds left before the break for a 31-0 lead.
Portage had a chance to get the T-Birds off the field as Baraboo three of its eight penalties on the night, all holding calls, including a crucial call that negated a 15-yard reverse touchdown to senior Campbell Koseor that put the T-Birds in a second-and-18.
Ultimately, the Warriors couldn’t get off the field however.
“We were getting the ball to start the second half and we wanted to keep it within a two possession game, and we had some opportunities to try to do that, but ultimately we had to get some key plays and some key stops, but we weren’t able to do that tonight,” Haak said.
“You have to do all those little things when you’re playing a good team like that, and we weren’t on that side tonight.”
Those little things hurt as the Warriors tried to break through midway through the second quarter after an 11-yard touchdown pass from Larson to senior Justin Philipp gave the T-Birds 24-0 lead with 8:15 left in the second quarter.
Portage drove just shy of midfield on its ensuing drive, converting a pair of third downs with a three-yard run by junior Jordan Starr and an eight-yard pass to junior Jaden Kikkert from sophomore Gavin Thompson. The Warriors stalled out however, as they couldn’t convert a third-and-6 and were forced to punt before the T-Birds struck late.
Portage got the ball to start the second half and strung together its best drive of the game, as it sniffed the T-Birds red zone. The scent of a score quickly turned sour however, as Thompson, who threw for 68 yards on 7-of-13 passing, was intercepted in the end zone by Baraboo junior Brady Henry.
The Warriors returned the favor on Baraboo’s ensuing drive as senior Spencer Andrews picked off Larson, who had 228 total yards and had a hand in all four T-Birds scores, just inside the Portage 15-yard-line. Portage proceeded to claw towards midfield but was turned over on downs before Baraboo took the ensuing possession and scored with 10:09 left to play to put a running clock into effect.
“I think we’ve shown more consistently to put those drives together over the last few weeks, but it comes down to that word consistency. When you have to put a whole drive together, you have to be able to finish your drives and that’s that next part we need to do against a good team,” Haak said.
“That’s what I believe would have put us in the game in the second half, but unfortunately with some of those key drives or stops, we weren’t able to be on the right side of those plays.”
The Warriors kept battling, again getting down near the T-Birds red zone on what would be the final drive of the game, but Portage again was turned over on downs before time ran out. Defensively, Portage struggled to stop the T-Birds ground game, which amassed 253 yards on 30 carries, led by Larson’s 150 yards and two scores.
Portage was in position to make stops throughout the night but couldn’t close things out. For Haak, gaining that experience against good teams and “putting yourself in that position over and over and over again,” will help the Warriors gain the necessary confidence.
Good news is Portage will get two more shots to do so when the four-team pods for the shortened postseason are released Saturday morning.
“Some of that stuff is out of our hands so we’re waiting for tomorrow morning to see how that will go,” Haak said. We try not to focus on things we can’t control, so tomorrow morning when they release that stuff, were looking forward to see if we’re in, where we’re at and hopefully we’ll get another week next week.”
BARABOO 38, PORTAGE 0</&hspag4>
Baraboo*16*15*0*7*—*38
Portage*0*0*0*0*—*0
B: Luna Larson 11 run (Owen Nachtigal run), 7:43
B: Luna Larson 21 (Owen Nachtigal run), 4:06
B: Justin Philipp 11 pass from Luna Larson (Luna Larson run), 8:15
B: Riley Weyh 20 pass from Luna Larson (Brady Henry kick), 0:17
B: Kane Mahoney 1 run (Brady Henry kick), 10:09
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — B 12, P 14.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — B 30-253; P 41-86.
Passing yards — B 78; P 68.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — B 5-8-1; P 7-13-1.
Penalties-yards — B 8-65; P 1-15.
Fumbles-lost — B 0-0; P 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — B: Luna Larson 13-150; P: Seth Williams 18-56.
Passing — B: Luna Larson 5-8-1-78; P: Gavin Thompson 7-13-1-68.
Receiving — B: Riley Weyh 1-20; P: Jaden Kikkert 5-42.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
