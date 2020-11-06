PREP FOOTBALL: Inconsistent Portage can't crack rival Baraboo in 38-0 shutout loss

The Warriors returned the favor on Baraboo’s ensuing drive as senior Spencer Andrews picked off Larson, who had 228 total yards and had a hand in all four T-Birds scores, just inside the Portage 15-yard-line. Portage proceeded to claw towards midfield but was turned over on downs before Baraboo took the ensuing possession and scored with 10:09 left to play to put a running clock into effect.

“I think we’ve shown more consistently to put those drives together over the last few weeks, but it comes down to that word consistency. When you have to put a whole drive together, you have to be able to finish your drives and that’s that next part we need to do against a good team,” Haak said.

“That’s what I believe would have put us in the game in the second half, but unfortunately with some of those key drives or stops, we weren’t able to be on the right side of those plays.”

The Warriors kept battling, again getting down near the T-Birds red zone on what would be the final drive of the game, but Portage again was turned over on downs before time ran out. Defensively, Portage struggled to stop the T-Birds ground game, which amassed 253 yards on 30 carries, led by Larson’s 150 yards and two scores.