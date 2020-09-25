PREP FOOTBALL: Larson, punishing ground game boost Baraboo to 21-3 win over Sauk Prairie

“The thing about Luna is defensively and offensively he can help us overcome some mistakes. He’ll correct things, like if we don’t get a block on offense, he’ll still make the play,” Turkington said of the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder. “Or defensively, he’s bringing pressure and he makes up for a guy that has the wrong technique. He’s that dynamic of a player — he’s really good.”

His vision, not just his athletic ability, also plays a big part in that.

“He does see the field really, really well. And he does that on defense as well — we’ll have him on a pressure (to one spot) but he’ll see the flow going another way and he’ll change course and make the tackle.”

Owen Nachtigal added 66 rushing yards on 15 carries and Koseor had 24 yards on five carries, complementing Larson in the backfield as the T-Birds finished with 280 yards on the ground in total.

Sauk Prairie answered Larson’s long TD scamper with an 11-play drive that netted a 35-yard field goal by Carson Brickl to make it 7-3 with 7:38 to go until halftime.

But that was pretty much it as far offense went for the Eagles, who managed just 103 yards and seven first downs in the contest.