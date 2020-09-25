PREP FOOTBALL: Larson, punishing ground game boost Baraboo to 21-3 win over Sauk Prairie

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The way Baraboo’s prep football team was playing on defense, having the lead was probably going to be enough to make it through the fourth quarter victorious.
But just for good measure, the Thunderbirds delivered the dagger anyway.
Quarterback Luna Larson capped off a 14-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 7 minutes, 23 seconds by running in for a 4-yard touchdown run, turning a one possession advantage into a two-score advantage early in the final quarter and ultimately sealing Sauk Prairie’s fate in Baraboo’s 21-3, Week 1 victory Friday night at Sauk Prairie High School’s brand new state-of-the-art stadium.
Baraboo capped off the win with 3 minutes to go when senior Campbell Koseor raced in untouched for a 14-yard TD run on a 4th-and-6 counter play to the left, punctuating what was a dominant second half in the ground game for the T-Birds.
“Offensively, the first half set up the second half — we were running the ball a lot and it just wore them down in the fourth quarter,” T-Birds’ coach Steve Turkington said. “That’s kind of our game-plan all along — we’ve got a pretty big offensive line so we can wear teams down like that.”
Larson was the primary beneficiary of Baraboo’s bruising O-line, as he churned out 174 yards on just 17 carries (10.2 yards per carry), including a highlight-reel 55-yard scamper to paydirt late in the first quarter where he first started off left guard before breaking into the clear and reversing field up the right sideline, making it 7-0 with 1:42 remaining in the quarter.
“The thing about Luna is defensively and offensively he can help us overcome some mistakes. He’ll correct things, like if we don’t get a block on offense, he’ll still make the play,” Turkington said of the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder. “Or defensively, he’s bringing pressure and he makes up for a guy that has the wrong technique. He’s that dynamic of a player — he’s really good.”
His vision, not just his athletic ability, also plays a big part in that.
“He does see the field really, really well. And he does that on defense as well — we’ll have him on a pressure (to one spot) but he’ll see the flow going another way and he’ll change course and make the tackle.”
Owen Nachtigal added 66 rushing yards on 15 carries and Koseor had 24 yards on five carries, complementing Larson in the backfield as the T-Birds finished with 280 yards on the ground in total.
Sauk Prairie answered Larson’s long TD scamper with an 11-play drive that netted a 35-yard field goal by Carson Brickl to make it 7-3 with 7:38 to go until halftime.
But that was pretty much it as far offense went for the Eagles, who managed just 103 yards and seven first downs in the contest.
“We knew they were going to pull their guards a lot so we were bringing pressure over their guards to try to stop them from doing it — which they didn’t, so we were getting some pretty easy paths to the quarterback and the running back all game,” Turkington said. “That was basically the plan.”
Added Sauk Prairie coach Clay Iverson, “We didn’t play very well offensively. I didn’t coach them very well. Good for Baraboo.”
Iverson did credit Larson for his big night but also was frustrated at some defensive lapses that allowed the T-Birds’ QB to run wild.
“He’s a really good football player,” Iverson said. “They do a good job with him. But we’ve got to practice tackling better.”
Even in a losing effort, Iverson acknowledged that after a month-long wait to get the season started, it felt good to be back on the field.
It was a sentiment Turkington concurred with.
“I told the kids before the game, this is a win because we’re here,” he said. “And then now we got the double win tonight, so it’s pretty sweet.”
