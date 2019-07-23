With the end of July inching closer, the start of the prep football season is right around the corner and teams across the state are making the most of their allotted time to work in the summer.
Among those teams is Portage, as the Warriors hosted the third of their five summer contact days Tuesday evening at Portage High School.
The Warriors enter the 2019 campaign with a new man in charge as Shane Haak takes over as head coach for Bob Hepp, who resigned after the 2018 season. After spending the previous four seasons as an assistant coach, Haak will become the third head coach in four seasons for Portage, which has struggled over the last decade.
After going 2-7 in Hepp’s first season in 2017, including 2-5 in Badger North Conference play, the Warriors were winless last season. Portage lost all but one game by more than two touchdowns last season, with its closest contest being a 50-36 loss to Sauk Prairie.
Losing records have become commonplace for Portage as it hasn’t finished a season .500 or better since it last made the postseason in 2007. In that span, the Warriors have five winless seasons and combined to go 9-45 in the other six campaigns with a 3-6 season in 2012 topping that group.
Portage will look to get off the schneid in its season opener on Aug. 23 when it hosts Fort Atkinson before the Warriors travel to Monroe on Aug. 30.
