PREP FOOTBALL: Portage hosts Madison Edgewood in home opener

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Game of the Week
Madison Edgewood (1-1) at Portage (1-1)
A late fumble cost the Portage football team last Friday against Watertown as the Warriors nearly erased an 18-point fourth quarter deficit on the road.
After hitting the road for its first two games, Portage will return to the friendly confines of Bob Mael Field for this week’s home opener against Madison Edgewood — a matchup of teams eying 2-1 starts. The Warriors had to adapt on the fly last week against the Goslings as starting quarterback Isaac Paul was briefly sidelined due to an injury.
Insert Gavin Thompson. The sophomore did not disappoint, thriving off the bench to the tune of 173 yards and no interceptions on 9-of-15 passing.
Thompson picked up where Paul left off. The pair combined for 298 yards through the air, with Jaden Kikkert becoming the duo’s prime target. The lengthy junior hauled in six catches for 154 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown catch for the team’s first score.
The success through the air helped make up for an ineffective Portage rushing attack that managed just 112 yards on 27 carries. The Warriors will have a prime opportunity this week when they face off against a Crusaders team that got torn up on the ground against Baraboo last week.
The Thunderbirds piled up 303 yards and all five of their touchdowns on 45 carries in an impressive 33-0 romp. Along with their difficulty stopping the run, the Crusaders struggled to get anything going on the ground, finishing with -18 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Edgewood did find some success through the air, throwing for 154 yards, including 128 on 9-of-17 passing from Jackson Trudgeon, but the seemingly one-dimensional attack could play right into the Warriors’ hands.
Other area games
Cambria-Friesland (1-1) at Waterloo (1-0)
After a 42-22 loss to Randolph last week, Cambria-Friesland will look to get back on their feet when they make the trek down to Waterloo for a non-conference tilt. The Hilltoppers fell behind 23-8 midway through the second quarter and were unable to dig out of the hole against a stout Rockets rushing attack.
Randolph piled up nearly 400 yards on the ground, with Zach Paul’s 165 yards and four scores leading the way. The Toppers didn’t do themselves any favors, however, committing three turnovers and mustering just 193 total yards. Owen Jones (8 carries, 70 yards) and Cade Burmania (8, 54) carried the load and will look to pillage a rested Pirates defense.
After holding off Palmyra-Eagle, 19-12, in its season opener, Waterloo was off last week as it failed to schedule a game. Against the Panthers, the Pirates used a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally after trailing 12-7.
Dual-threat quarterback Blake Huebner did the lion’s share of the work for the Pirates, throwing for 141 yards and rushing for another 28. Junior Eugene Wolff had 101 total yards, including a team-high 59 rushing.
Wisconsin Dells (1-1) at Juneau Dodgeland (0-0)
After kicking into high gear against Westfield in the season opener, the Chiefs were stuck in neutral for most of last Friday’s 22-7 loss to Adams-Friendship. Wisconsin Dells will look to get rolling again this week as it heads to Dodgeland for a non-conference match-up.
The Chiefs were set to travel to Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, but the Phoenix were forced into a two-week quarantine, so the Dells will take on the Trojans in their season-opener.
Senior Barrett Witt was a bright spot. The signal caller threw for 136 yards on 11-of-17 passing and added a team-high 36 yards on the ground. However, Wisconsin Dells didn’t help its cause as Witt threw a pair of interceptions and the Chiefs lost two of their four fumbles.
Defensively the Chiefs did their best, holding Adams-Friendship to 224 yards, including 98 on the ground. That may be a different story this week against a Trojans team that returns four of its five starting lineman from last year’s squad that finished the year 3-6 overall.
The run-heavy Trojans like to get behind their hogs up front, averaging 234.7 rushing yards per game last season. However, the Dodgeland defense was spotty, allowing 350.4 yards per game, including 232 on the ground.
Westfield (0-1) at Adams-Friendship (1-1)
After a one-week layoff following a season-opening loss to Wisconsin Dells, Westfield returns to action at Adams-Friendship on Friday.
The extra week of practice should prove useful as the Pioneers look to shake a 36-8 drubbing at the hands of the Chiefs. Westfield struggled in all facets against their rivals, putting together just 112 total yards, including 98 rushing yards on 39 carries.
Junior Hunter Goodwin led the way with 69 yards rushing and scored the team's lone touchdown on just 16 carries, while also hauling in the Pioneers’ two completed passes for 14 yards. Finding an offensive groove could be a challenge against the Green Devils, who held the Chiefs to just 48 yards on 28 rushing attempts last Friday.
Westfield’s defense will have to contain Adams-Friendship senior Jordan Jossart, who rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries after shifting into the Green Devils’ backfield last week.
Rebels join Phoenix, Bulldogs on bench
For the second straight week, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake and Pardeeville will be watching from home as the Phoenix and Bulldogs are stuck in quarantine. Pardeeville was slated to play Dodgeland, while MPGL should have been hosting Wisconsin Dells.
Joining the sidelined teams is Fall River/Rio, as it was announced on Wednesday that the Rebels would be sequestered for two weeks. Coming off a 22-14 overtime win over Palmyra-Eagle, the Rebels were set to travel to Johnson Creek this Friday.
If they don’t suffer a setback, the Bulldogs will travel to Waterloo next week, while the Phoenix will travel to Westfield. The Rebels won't be back on the field until an Oct. 23 home game against Johnson Creek.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!