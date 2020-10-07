PREP FOOTBALL: Portage hosts Madison Edgewood in home opener

Dual-threat quarterback Blake Huebner did the lion’s share of the work for the Pirates, throwing for 141 yards and rushing for another 28. Junior Eugene Wolff had 101 total yards, including a team-high 59 rushing.

Wisconsin Dells (1-1) at Juneau Dodgeland (0-0)

After kicking into high gear against Westfield in the season opener, the Chiefs were stuck in neutral for most of last Friday’s 22-7 loss to Adams-Friendship. Wisconsin Dells will look to get rolling again this week as it heads to Dodgeland for a non-conference match-up.

The Chiefs were set to travel to Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, but the Phoenix were forced into a two-week quarantine, so the Dells will take on the Trojans in their season-opener.

Senior Barrett Witt was a bright spot. The signal caller threw for 136 yards on 11-of-17 passing and added a team-high 36 yards on the ground. However, Wisconsin Dells didn’t help its cause as Witt threw a pair of interceptions and the Chiefs lost two of their four fumbles.

Defensively the Chiefs did their best, holding Adams-Friendship to 224 yards, including 98 on the ground. That may be a different story this week against a Trojans team that returns four of its five starting lineman from last year’s squad that finished the year 3-6 overall.