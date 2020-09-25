PREP FOOTBALL: Portage overpowers Reedsburg, 13-7, in overtime for first series win since 2007

With a chance to finish things off, Portage did just that as it chewed up the Beavers on the ground. After junior quarterback Isaac Paul ripped off an 8-yard run, Bleich picked up a pair for a fresh set of downs.

After another short Paul run, junior Junior Bazaldua raced for nine yards to set up a first-and-goal. The Warriors then turned to Bleich, who pushed over for the game-winning score.

“I think the adversity was big and that’s what we did a really good job of up front,” Haak said. “We didn’t always go to the right guy or the right assignment, we have a lot of work to do, but I thought we finished the game well in overtime and we were physical well.”

Reedsburg (0-1) had a chance to close things out in regulation but failed to cash in. After the Warriors were forced to punt on a promising drive, the Beavers took over with just over four minutes left at their own 28 yardline.

Reedsburg rattled off eight plays, including a 26-yard run from senior Miles Raupp and an 18-yard run from senior Garrett Schinker, to drive down to the Warriors’ nine.