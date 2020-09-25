PREP FOOTBALL: Portage overpowers Reedsburg, 13-7, in overtime for first series win since 2007

REEDSBURG — Some wins can help change the trajectory of a program that’s been mired in a slump.
The Portage football team might have done just that Friday night, as the Warriors overpowered Badger North Conference rival Reedsburg, 13-7, in overtime in a non-conference season-opener at Millennium Field. The Warriors made defensive stands to end regulation and on the first possession of overtime before junior Ethan Bleich plowed through for the game-winning touchdown to give Portage its first win over Reedsburg since 2007.
“I think big picture for the program, it is a big step, no doubt about it. I don’t think that’s a secret and let’s give Reedsburg credit, it’s a big step because we have respect for them and what they’ve been able to do for numerous past years,” Portage coach Shane Haak said.
“They’re one of the steadier programs in our conference, so I think that’s one of the bigger reasons. We knew they were going to be physical and they were tonight, and I thought they played awfully well as well.”
After forcing overtime, Portage won the coin toss before overtime and elected to start on defense. The Warriors proceeded to turn the Beavers over on downs, with junior Garret Crawfrod helping punctuate things with an 8-yard sack on third down before Reedsburg junior quarterback Bryant Yanke’s heave on fourth-and-18 fell incomplete.
With a chance to finish things off, Portage did just that as it chewed up the Beavers on the ground. After junior quarterback Isaac Paul ripped off an 8-yard run, Bleich picked up a pair for a fresh set of downs.
After another short Paul run, junior Junior Bazaldua raced for nine yards to set up a first-and-goal. The Warriors then turned to Bleich, who pushed over for the game-winning score.
“I think the adversity was big and that’s what we did a really good job of up front,” Haak said. “We didn’t always go to the right guy or the right assignment, we have a lot of work to do, but I thought we finished the game well in overtime and we were physical well.”
Reedsburg (0-1) had a chance to close things out in regulation but failed to cash in. After the Warriors were forced to punt on a promising drive, the Beavers took over with just over four minutes left at their own 28 yardline.
Reedsburg rattled off eight plays, including a 26-yard run from senior Miles Raupp and an 18-yard run from senior Garrett Schinker, to drive down to the Warriors’ nine.
With just under a minute to work, the Beavers were kept out of the endzone, and rather than attempt a game-winning 23-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal from the six, Yanke’s pass was broken up as time expired to force overtime.
“That was some clock mismanagement and we probably should have kicked a field goal there, but that’s the way it goes,” first year Reedsburg co-head coach Quinn Hobbs said.
Reedsburg struggled to get deep into Portage territory most of the night as the Warriors controlled the line of scrimmage throughout. Portage asserted itself early in the first quarter as it scored on its second drive of the game after forcing two Reedsburg three-and-outs.
The Warriors went a 10-play, 50-yard drive, capped off by a Bleich three-yard touchdown plunge with 4 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
The Warriors’ lead held through halftime, but Reedsburg rapidly responded in the second half. After forcing a three-and-out on Portage’s opening drive, the Beavers struck when Yanke raced on a quarterback keeper for a 55-yard touchdown run with 6:08 left in the third for a 7-7 tie.
“That was big scoring, and it kind of shows what our kids are made of. Sometimes football doesn’t go how you want it to go, and you just have to be better,” Hobbs said.
Portage had a chance to break the 7-7 deadlock to open the fourth quarter, but sophomore Hunter Francis’ 32-yard field goal attempt was smothered by Reedsburg senior Zach Bestor. The Warriors were unfazed however, and held on from there.
Haak knows that the Warriors should celebrate the big win, but can’t get too over their skis as they travel to Watertown next Friday.
“We have Watertown next week and they’re not going to care that we won game one,” he said.
As for the Beavers, Hobbs said the team’s main focus will be improving their effectiveness before hosting Sauk Prairie next week.
“It just comes down to execution, execution, execution. That’s basically what it is,” he said.
PORTAGE 13, REEDSBURG 7 (OT)
Portage;7;0;0;0;6;—;13
Reedsburg;0;0;7;0;0;—;7
First quarter
P: Ethan Bleich 3 run (Francis kick), 0:38.
Third quarter
R: Bryant Yanke 55 run (Schinker kick), 6:07.
Overtime
P: Ethan Bleich 1 run.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — P 15, R 8. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 45-230 R 39-161. Passing yards — P 12; R 7. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 2-6-0; R 1-6-0. Penalties-yards — P 9-71; R 2-20. Fumbles-lost — P 0-0; R 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — P: Junior Bazaldua 22-113, Ethan Bleich 20-102; R: Bryant Yanke 13-73.
Passing — P: Paul 2-6-0-12; R: Bryant Yanke 1-6-0-7.
Receiving — P: Jaden Kikkert 1-13; R: Zach Bestor 1-7.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!