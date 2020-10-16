PREP FOOTBALL: Portage/Sauk

Sauk Prairie marched into Portage territory on the ensuing drive, but the drive stalled out and the Warriors forced a turnover on downs at the 38-yard-line with 19 seconds to go.

Then with the ball first to start the second half, the Warriors delivered what amounted to the knockout punch, going 70 yards in nine plays — they got the benefit of a 15-yard personal foul tacked on to the end of one of the plays — and making it 24-8 on Bleich’s 3-yard run off left guard with 3:41 gone by in the half. Starr ran in the two-point conversion to make it 26-8.

“That was a big drive for us coming out in the second half, obviously, to set the tone right away,” Haak said. “We had some opportunities and we took advantage of them a little bit more tonight.”

Bleich’s TD plunge came after he marched his team to the doorstep of paydirt with runs of 29, 8 and 3 yards.

He had help, of course.

“Our O-line was huge tonight,” said Haak, who relied heavily on the left side of that line to move the chains. “Nothing happens without them and I thought they did a great job.