Despite there being three weeks remaining in the regular season, Friday presents a number of must-win match-ups across the Badger North Conference.
Portage and Sauk Prairie square off each needing a win to keep their hopes of snapping long playoff droughts alive. Beaver Dam and Baraboo must also earn victories to remain in the postseason conversation, while Reedsburg can secure its ticket to the playoffs with a win.
Here’s a look at this week’s action:
Portage (2-4, 1-3 Badger North) vs. Sauk Prairie (3-3, 0-3)
Each coming off a loss last week, the Warriors and Eagles enter this week’s rivalry clash with the winner keeping their playoff hopes alive and the loser likely being left on the outside looking in. Failure to finish floundered Portage’s chances in last week’s 24-17 loss to rival Baraboo. While the Warriors outgained the Thunderbirds 297-203 and had 19 first downs to just 6 for Baraboo, they committed three turnovers and had eight penalties for 55 yards. Portage’s top offensive weapon, senior running back Delnato Sheppard Jr., was kept in check, tallying just 108 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Despite throwing a pair of late interceptions, senior quarterback Brett Walker completed 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in the win, expounding upon what had been a run-heavy attack. The Eagles meanwhile rounded out their toughest stretch of the season with a 28-7 loss to reigning Badger North champs Waunakee, ranked No. 4 in the large schools division of the latest AP poll. Sauk Prairie was able to hang around with the Warriors, holding Waunakee to just 258 total yards, but mustered just 144 total yards. Running back Tyler Uselman rushed for a team-high 36 yards on 10 carries, while quarterback Parker Breunig was just 4-of-19 for 89 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. The Eagles offense will have to get back into form as they have scored fewer points each week since putting up 21 in their season opening win. The two teams combined for 86 points in a shootout last season and with their backs against the wall could put up major numbers again Friday.
Reedsburg (5-1, 3-1) vs. Waunakee (6-0, 4-0)
You have free articles remaining.
It’s a new year but the same old story for Waunakee under coach Pat Rice: an undefeated start and sitting atop the Badger North standings as the calendar flips to October. The Warriors are tied with rival and fellow unbeaten DeForest for first in the league standings and have yet to sweat out a game. Knocking off Waunakee will obviously be no easy feat, but Reedsburg is forging a stellar season of its own and is one win away from securing a playoff berth. The Beavers are currently on a three-game winning streak since their only blemish of the season: a 28-0 shutout loss to DeForest in Week 3. Reedsburg is averaging 22.3 points per game while allowing 11.3 points per contest, with the defeat at the hands of the Norskies’ the only time the Beavers have given up more than 14 points this season. Casey Campbell has led the way for Reedsburg in its option-oriented attack with 530 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, including 135 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in last week’s 28-7 win over Beaver Dam. Six different players have rushing touchdowns for the Beavers this year and Campbell and Co. will need to be at their sharpest when they welcome Waunakee. The Warriors, who are averaging 47.5 ppg while surrendering just 11, present a tough challenge though. Waunakee faced its toughest challenge to date in last week’s 28-7 win over Sauk Prairie. Junior quarterback Caden Nelson has been stellar under center this season, completing 70.8 percent of his passes for 773 yards, 17 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Warriors also boast a balanced attack out of the backfield, with senior running back Alec Morgan leading the way with 323 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Baraboo (1-5, 1-3) vs. DeForest (6-0, 4-0)
DeForest has looked near unbeatable this season, allowing just 20 total points while pitching four shutouts. Baraboo has plenty of work to do if it’s going to give the Norskies a game during Friday night’s Homecoming contest at Flambeau Field in Baraboo. The Thunderbirds momentum is at a high point emotionally after earning its first win of the season with Friday’s 24-17 win at Portage. Baraboo offense came into its own against the Warriors, scoring a season-high 24 points behind a ground game that ground out 160 yards on 37 carries. Senior Nate McCauley carried the load for the T-Birds, toting the rock 24 times for 99 yards and a touchdown, while also notching the game-sealing interception. The Baraboo defense held an opponent under 20 points for the second time this season, forcing three turnovers to make up for Portage having a 297-203 advantage in total yards and a 19-6 average in first downs. The T-Birds, who are allowing 31.3 points per game, are going to have a tough time slowing down a prolific DeForest attack that is producing 47.3 points per game. Everything starts with senior Trey Schroeder, a dual-threat quarterback who has accounted for 18 touchdowns – 12 passing and six rushing. Schroeder completed 8-of-9 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in last Friday’s 35-0 home win over Mt. Horeb/Barneveld. Junior Gabe Finley rushed for a game-high 76 yards, while Alex Endres added 48 yards and two scores on seven carries. However, it’s DeForest’s defense that hasn’t let anybody else in a game all year. The Norskies have allowed just 3.3 points per game and pinned down the Vikings for just 51 total yards, including 28 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Mt. Horeb/Barn. (1-5, 1-3) vs. Beaver Dam (1-5, 1-3)
On paper, Beaver Dam has a slight advantage by virtue of points scored and points allowed averages — the Golden Beavers are scoring 17.2 per game on offense and giving up 31.3 while the Vikings are at a paltry 7.3 on offense while yielding 37.0. However, the Vikings have just finished a three-game gauntlet against Badger North powers Waunakee, Reedsburg and DeForest, which are all ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions according to the WisSports.net coaches poll. Those games resulted in three straight shutouts, including 35-0 against DeForest last week, so the Vikings are likely salivating at the chance to play anybody not wearing Superman capes. Beaver Dam was competitive against Reedsburg last week, trailing only 14-7 at halftime thanks to a Carter Riesen-to-Broden Boschert 53-yard TD strike late in the half, so even though the Golden Beavers managed next to nothing with the ball in the second half, they likely have some measure of confidence knowing they hung with one of the state’s best for 24 minutes. Tanner Gassman has been the Vikings do-it-all weapon on offense, averaging 40 rushing yards per contest with a pair of TDs to go along with 76.0 passing yards per game (while completing 61.2% of his passes) and two TDs through the air. Charlie Fish (19 catches, 183 yards, two TDs) and Nick Flaherty (14, 154, zero) have been Gassman’s primary targets. Ian Wendt-Utrie is the Golden Beavers big weapon on offense, as he’s thrown (88.0 yards per game, three TDs), run (408 rushing yards on 4.8 yards per carry with four TDs) and even caught (three receptions for 24 yards) the ball effectively all year. He also has four INTs on defense while Zach Schoenberger has seven TFLs and Andrew Rosado leads the unit in solo tackles (38), total tackles (69) and also has five TFLs and a sack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)