Beaver Dam (2-6, 2-4 Badger North) vs. Sauk Prairie (5-3, 3-3)
The Golden Beavers look to play the role of spoiler on Friday as a win by them could potentially keep the Eagles from snapping a playoff drought dating back to 2006. In order to do so, though, they’ll have to score at least once, which neither of Sauk Prairie’s last two opponents have done — Mount Horeb/Barneveld was disposed of 28-0 last week and Portage was pushed away 19-0 the week prior. The Eagles even had a very respectable showing in a 28-7 loss to Waunakee — one of the top-ranked teams in the state — three weeks ago. Sauk Prairie’s two-game winning streak in shutout fashion has evened its statistical averages to a virtual equal 17.1 points per game on offense and 17.3 points allowed per game on defense. Despite that, the defense has been a greater factor in the Eagles winning record, as Sauk Prairie averages a lackluster 159.8 yards per game (123.2 rushing, 36.6 passing). Tyler Uselman is averaging 9.7 yards per carry and has 341 yards and two touchdowns, while Garrett Hertzfeldt has 317 yards and four TDs and Parker Breunig has 254 yards and four TDs. Beaver Dam will be trying to wash away the taste of last week’s 48-7 loss to DeForest, also one of the top-ranked teams in the state. Beaver Dam is averaging 17.0 points per game on offense while allowing 31.1. The offense has been pretty balanced, at 160.0 passing yards and 123.4 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Carter Riesen has completed 51.7 percent of his passes for 978 yards, eight TDs and seven interceptions, with Broden Boschert (33 catches, 554 yards, eight TDs) and Zach Schoenberger (22 catches, 345 yards, one TD) receiving the large chunk of the looks in the aerial attack. Andrew Rosado is leading the defense in tackles with team highs in total tackles (80) and solo tackles (34), and he also has six tackles for loss.
Portage (2-6, 1-5) vs. Reedsburg (6-2, 4-2)
The Beavers had plenty to celebrate last week, not only reclaiming the Old River Jug but also snapping a two-year playoff drought. Reedsburg will look to generate more momentum for the postseason when it travels to Portage for regular season finale. Averaging 25.5 points per game this season, the Beavers broke out one of their top offensive performances with last week’s 42-13 rout of the rival Thunderbirds. The Reedsburg run-heavy offense had eight players combine for 361 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries, good for 10 yards per attempt. Senior quarterback Ethan Lee tallied 148 yards and three scores on just four carries, while senior Casey Campbell added 141 yards and two scores on eight touches. Campbell improved his tally on the year to 721 yards and 10 TDs as the Beavers are now averaging 267.8 yards per game. Portage continued its downward trend last week as the Warriors dropped their third straight with a 54-7 loss at the hands of Waunakee. Portage slipped behind early, giving up 40 first half points in the defeat. The usually stout run game was no match against the Waunakee defense as Portage tallied just 41 yards on 12 carries, with leading rusher Delnato Sheppard Jr. being held to just 40 yards on 11 touches. The one bright spot for Portage was senior quarterback Brett Walker, who continues to improve as the season winds down. The senior signal caller was 15-of-21 against Waunakee for 160 yards, but did have an interception returned for touchdown. Reedsburg has been susceptible through the air, allowing 110.1 yards passing per game, including 10 touchdowns. Should they run into a wall on the ground, Portage could take to the air in order to spring the upset.
Baraboo (1-7, 1-5) vs. Mt. Horeb/Barn. (1-7, 1-5)
One struggling team is going to end the season on a high note, as Baraboo and Mt. Horeb/Barneveld square off in Friday’s regular-season finale. Both teams badly need a win, as the Thunderbirds have been outscored 91-27 in back-to-back losses to DeForest and Reedsburg, while the Vikings have given up 176 points in their five-game losing streak. While it scored more than their 12.8 points per game average, Baraboo was never really in last week’s 42-13 loss to Reedsburg. The Beavers scored the first 42 points of the game before both of the T-Birds’ touchdowns came in the fourth quarter on a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Luna Larson to Quinn Mueller and Kane Mahoney. Larson, who also rushed for a team-high 61 yards, is the T-Birds leading rusher with 566 rushing yards and seven touchdowns for the T-Birds, who have found the end zone in all but one game this season. Offense has been an issue for Mt. Horeb/Barneveld this season as it is averaging just 7.1 points per game. The Vikings offense that has dealt with injuries all season, starting with the loss of quarterback Ethan Post in the season opener. Mt. Horeb/Barenveld has been shut out in five of its eight games, including last week’s 28-0 loss at Sauk Prairie. The Vikings managed just 81 total yards against the Eagles last week, led by Bo Schult’s 31 yards rushing on seven carries. Mt. Horeb/Barneveld’s only touchdowns in the past month came when quarterback Nick Flaherty threw 23- and 43-yard touchdown passes to Ethan Steinhoff in a 26-13 home loss to Beaver Dam on Oct. 4. Despite missing the playoffs for the first time since 2006, the Vikings have won 13 straight games in the series, including a 24-14 win over the T-Birds last year.
DeForest (8-0, 6-0) vs. Waunakee (8-0, 6-0)
Over the last decade-and-a-half, Waunakee has been the class of the Badger North Conference, winning at least a share of 13 of 15 league titles. Always nipping at the Warriors heels has been DeForest, who has grabbed a share of two league titles during that stretch. The fierce rivals separated by just 9.2 miles meet again this Friday with another conference crown on the line in a de facto Badger North title game. Claiming the last four conference championships, Waunakee has been steady as she goes this year despite significant losses to graduation. The Warriors, ranked No. 4 in the latest Large schools AP poll, are averaging 46.8 points per game and won by an average of 34.1 points. Waunakee again flexed its muscles against Portage last week, coasting to a 54-7 win behind a 40-point first half. Quarterback Caden Nelson has done it all for the Warriors this season, totaling 1,538 total yards and 32 touchdowns, including 1,112 yards and 24 TDs with just two interceptions through the air. DeForest, which broke into the Large schools top-10 last week, is averaging 47.6 points per game while giving up just 41 points all season. The Norskies, who have pitched four shutouts and allowed more than a score just twice, are coming off an impressive 48-7 romp over Beaver Dam. DeForest doesn’t have a rusher over 700 yards but feature a fearsome foursome that has combined for 1,721 yards and 28 scores, led by junior Gabe Finley’s 691 yards and six touchdowns (86.4 yards per game). The Warriors have won each of the last four regular season meetings between the two teams on their way to the Badger North title each year. The rivals have also met in three of the last four postseasons, including in Level 2 last year when the Warriors edged out the Norskies, 23-20, so Friday could be a precursor of things to come.
