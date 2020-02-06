PREP FOOTBALL: Reedsburg's Campbell, Schmitt named to WFCA All-Star Game

Both of Sauk County's representatives in the 2020 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game attend Reedsburg Area High School.

Reedsburg seniors Casey Campbell and Jonathan Schmitt will suit up for the North in the large school all-star game on July 18th at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

The large school game will be the third of the day, scheduled for 5 p.m. The event will kick off with the eight-man all-star game at 10 a.m., followed by the small school game at 1:30 p.m.

Campbell, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound running back, ran for 969 yards and 13 touchdowns on 124 carries. He finished his senior year as a first-team All-Badger North Conference pick at running back and an honorable mention pick at defensive back.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Schmitt was named the 2019 Badger North Defensive Lineman of the Year while also being a second-team pick at offensive guard.

Campbell and Schmitt joined teammate Carson Beyer on the Region 4 Large School team this fall. The trio led Reedsburg to an 8-3 record in a season that ended with a 20-0 loss to undefeated DeForest in a WIAA Division 3 Level 2 playoff game on Nov. 1. DeForest went on to win the title with an 8-7 win over Menasha.