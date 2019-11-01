DEFOREST — Towards the tail end of the season, Reedsburg was running all over opponents.
The Beavers were stuck in the mud, literally and figuratively, Friday night as they were kept in check in a 20-0 shutout loss to DeForest in a WIAA Division 3 second round playoff game at a sloppy, snowy DMB Community Bank Stadium in DeForest. Reedsburg was limited to just 65 rushing yards on 32 carries en route to a second consecutive shutout loss to the Norskies.
“There’s a reason why they’re the conference champs and undefeated, so tip your hat to them and give them a lot of credit,” Reedsburg coach Brian Pottinger said. “That’s a very, very good football team and I told our guys it’s a good chance they lost to the best team in Division 3.”
“At this point in the season, if it has to end, that’s kind of the way you want to go, but it’s still tough.”
After generating little to no momentum throughout most of the first three quarters, the Beavers (8-3) got a spark late in the third. Trailing 14-0 and with DeForest facing a third-and-goal from the Reedsburg 8-yard line, the Beavers tipped DeForest quarterback Trey Schroeder’s pass and senior Carson Beyer intercepted it in the end zone for a touchback.
Two plays later, Reedsburg junior Connor Schyvinck connected with senior Max Tully on a short pass, and following a helmet-to-helmet hit penalty on the Norskies, Reedsburg neared midfield to start the fourth quarter. Things unraveled from there however.
The Beavers fumbled on the opening play of the fourth and the Norskies’ Alonzo Blevins scooped up the ball and rumbled down to the Reedsburg 12. The next play from scrimmage, DeForest junior Gabe Finley darted in for his second touchdown of the night and a 20-0 lead with 11 minutes, 41 seconds left to play.
While minimal in the scope of things given the Beavers’ offensive struggles, Pottinger credited the Norskies and their continuous pressure.
“The tough thing is they’re so good,” Pottinger said. “You can hit a big play here or there, but they make you have to do it over and over again. They make you have to drive the ball and they’re so good at that; it’s the consistency or lack of.”
Finley, who rushed for a game-high 83 yards on 21 carries, gave the Norskies a 7-0 lead with 0:19 left in the first quarter when he plunged in from 4 yards out. DeForest later stretched the lead to 14-0 minutes before halftime going through the air.
After converting a pair of third downs, the Norskies faced a fourth-and-2 from the Reedsburg 22-yard line. Schroeder, who added 46 yards on the ground, faked a handoff to senior Alex Endres before dropping in a 22-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Nolan Hawk with 4:29 left in the half for a 14-0 lead.
“That’s tough, especially with the conditions the way they were, there’s probably not going to be a lot of scoring,” Pottinger said. “We were talking like 7-6, preparing our kids for that kind of game, so for them to go up like that, it was a big score.”
Reedsburg sniffed the Norskies’ redzone on its ensuing possession but ultimately turned the ball over on downs before fading in the second half. Senior Joe Statz rushed for a team-high 58 yards on 16 touches, but was the only Reedsburg rusher with more than 8 yards.
“We couldn’t get anything going,” Pottinger said. “They did a nice job mixing things up defensively and we had a hard time getting them off the ball and then hitting the hole quick. There were a lot of things that factored into it, but that’s an excellent football team.”
Despite the difficult loss, Pottinger was pleased with the Beavers’ bounce-back season which culminated with a second round playoff game after missing the postseason each of the last two years.
“It’s just tough to see a group like that go, when they got you back to the playoffs after missing for a couple years,” he said. “That was the one thing they had as far as a goal, and to really go after it, it was really impressive. I’m really going to miss this group.”
DEFOREST 20, REEDSBURG 0
DeForest 7 7 0 6 — 20
Reedsburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
DeF — Finley 4 run (Lokken kick), 0:19, 1st.
DeF — Hawk 22 pass from Schroeder (Lokken kick), 4:29, 2nd.
DeF — Finley 12 run (kick failed), 11:41, 4th.
First Downs — DeF 15, R 6. Rushes-Yards — DeF 49-201, R 32-65. Passing Yards — DEF 23, R 15. Comp-Att-Int — DeF 1-3-1, R 1-2-0. Fumbles-Lost — DeF 1-0, R 1-1. Penalties-Yards — DeF 2-10, R 4-35.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: DeF, Finley 21-83. R, Statz 16-58.
Passing: DeF, Schroeder 1-3-23-1. R, Schyvinck 1-1-15-0.
Receiving: DeF, Hawk 1-23. R, Beyer 1-15.
