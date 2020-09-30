PREP FOOTBALL: Rivals Randolph, Cambria-Friesland highlight Week 2 slate

The Rockets won’t have just Burmania to worry about, however, as three others tallied rushing touchdowns for the Toppers, including a pair of scores from Mason Hughes. That’s not to say the Rockets aren’t talented, especially coming off a 48-6 romp over Johnson Creek in a Trailways Conference clash last week.

The Rockets rushed for 372 yards and were led by fullback Zach Paul’s 213 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown run, good for sixth in the state according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Brayden Haffele threw for 89 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Logan Vander Galien added two touchdown runs.

Other area games

Portage (1-0) at Watertown (0-1)

It wasn’t the prettiest, but Portage ground out a 13-7 overtime win over Reedsburg last week for its first win in the rivalry series since 2007. Following its second straight season-opening win, the Warriors have the chance to snap another drought dating back to 2007. A win Friday would give them their first 2-0 start in 13 years.

The Warriors controlled the line of scrimmage all night against Reedsburg, outgaining the Beavers 230 to 161 on the ground. The two-headed monster of juniors Junior Bazaldua and Ethan Bleich carried the load for Portage.