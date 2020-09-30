PREP FOOTBALL: Rivals Randolph, Cambria-Friesland highlight Week 2 slate

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Game of the Week
Randolph (1-0) at Cambria-Friesland (1-0)
There are only 7.3 miles that separate Randolph High School and Cambria-Friesland High School. It’s a safe bet that with how close the two communities are, students intermingle regularly. Over the years, the close proximity of the two towns has built a rich rivalry.
On Friday, that rivalry continues as the Rockets from Randolph travel to Cambria to take on the Hilltoppers in what is a rematch of last year’s regular-season finale that had a guaranteed playoff spot on the line.
The Hilltoppers, who were 4-4 overall, and Rockets (6-2) each sat at 2-2 in the Trailways Small Conference and needed a win to make the playoffs. Randolph gutted out a 24-22 victory to knock Cambria-Friesland out before falling to Burlington Catholic Central, 10-7, in overtime in a Division 7 Level 1 match-up.
After just two points separating the teams last year, Friday should have plenty of juice. Both teams are coming off stout offensive and defensive performances to begin the 2020 season.
The Hilltoppers crushed Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran 55-0 thanks in large part to Cade Burmania’s big day. The senior all-around weapon had two rushing touchdowns and returned two interceptions — one for 95 yards and another for 55 yards — for touchdowns.
The Rockets won’t have just Burmania to worry about, however, as three others tallied rushing touchdowns for the Toppers, including a pair of scores from Mason Hughes. That’s not to say the Rockets aren’t talented, especially coming off a 48-6 romp over Johnson Creek in a Trailways Conference clash last week.
The Rockets rushed for 372 yards and were led by fullback Zach Paul’s 213 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown run, good for sixth in the state according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Brayden Haffele threw for 89 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Logan Vander Galien added two touchdown runs.
Other area games
Portage (1-0) at Watertown (0-1)
It wasn’t the prettiest, but Portage ground out a 13-7 overtime win over Reedsburg last week for its first win in the rivalry series since 2007. Following its second straight season-opening win, the Warriors have the chance to snap another drought dating back to 2007. A win Friday would give them their first 2-0 start in 13 years.
The Warriors controlled the line of scrimmage all night against Reedsburg, outgaining the Beavers 230 to 161 on the ground. The two-headed monster of juniors Junior Bazaldua and Ethan Bleich carried the load for Portage.
The pair combined for 215 of the Warriors’ rushing yards on 42 carries, including 113 on 22 by Bazaldua and 102 on 20 and both scores by Bleich. The Portage defense did its part, holding the Beavers to just 168 total yards, including 161 rushing on 39 carries, and eight first downs.
The Warriors will have a different challenge on Friday when it takes on a pass-happy Watertown team looking to rebound from a 17-14 season-opening loss to Madison Edgewood. The Goslings’ aerial assault took some time to get off the ground against the Crusaders, mustering just 124 yards through the air on 15-of-27 passing with an interception.
Nathan Kehl accounted for 117 of those passing yards to go with 30 rushing yards and one of the Goslings’ two touchdowns. The biggest problem facing Portage could be Watertown’s depth, as eight different receivers caught passes in the loss.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-1) at Fall River/Rio (0-1)
Fall River/Rio didn’t get off to a hot start last week against Delafield St. John’s Northwest Military Academy, as the Rebels couldn’t get in a rhythm on either side of the ball in a 26-7 loss. They’re hoping their luck will turn around this week when they play host to Palmyra-Eagle, which is coming off a 19-18 loss to Waterloo.
Members of the Rebels’ defense will need to come angry after giving up 343 rushing yards and four touchdowns to the Lancers, including 268 yards and three scores to Donald Austin.
The Rebels did get some offensive production out of quarterback Gavin Grams. The junior ran for a team-high 72 yards, but the Rebels couldn’t create much else offensively. Grams completed 4-of-19 passes for 24 yards, an interception and a 17.7 quarterback rating.
Adams-Friendship (0-1) at Wisconsin Dells (1-0)
Like Portage, it’s been some time since Wisconsin Dells started the season 2-0 — seven years in fact. So the Chiefs will be chomping at the bit when they welcome Adams-Friendship for Friday’s home opener.
Wisconsin Dells was in cruise control throughout its season-opening 36-8 win over Westfield, despite being kept out of the end zone until just before the midway point of the second quarter. A stout rushing attack was the Chiefs’ bread and butter, as they rolled up 315 yards on 37 carries, led by senior Jacob Hunkins’ 128-yard performance on 13 touches.
Six others toted the rock to provide plenty of depth for the Chiefs, who kept the pressure on the Pioneers. Wisconsin Dells’ defense limited Westfield to just 112 total yards, including 98 yards rushing on 39 carries. That dual success should have the Chiefs licking their chops this week against the Green Devils, who are coming off a 32-6 loss to Berlin.
Adams-Friendship mustered just 151 total yards, including 35 rushing, while allowing the Indians to churn out just shy of 400 total yards, including 279 yards and two scores on 45 carries.
Pardeeville, MPGL, Westfield stuck on sidelines
While the rest of the area faces interesting match-ups this week, a trio of area teams are stuck on the sidelines. Pardeeville, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake and Westfield are all off after having their Week 2 games canceled.
The Bulldogs, who were set to face Markesan, canceled on the Hornets in conjunction with the rest of Pardeeville’s athletic events this week. Meanwhile, Westfield failed to fill its open date after canceling against Richland Center earlier this season.
The latest to get their game axed was the Phoenix, who are now without an opponent for Friday after the Omro School District, the lone Flyway Conference member playing football, elected to move its “higher-risk” sports to the alternative spring season.
