Since scoring a season-high 21 points in its season opener, the Sauk Prairie football team’s offense has struggled to really get off the ground.
The Eagles flew high enough Friday night, using big plays and controlling the line of scrimmage to pitch a 19-0 shutout over host Portage in a Badger North Conference game at Bob Mael Field. Junior Tyler Uselman rushed for a game-high 119 yards on 12 carries, while the Sauk Prairie defense limited Portage to just 109 total yards to spoil the Warriors’ Homecoming.
“I give a lot of credit to our offensive and defensive line,” Sauk Prairie coach Clay Iverson said. “That’s a good football team and they’ve been in some close games and put up a lot of points, so for us to come up here and run the ball like we did and shut them out is a credit to the kids.”
“Give them credit; they played well, and they’ve played well all year,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “That’s a solid defensive group we played there, and we have to do a better job on our side of the field obviously, but give them credit.”
Nursing a 12-0 lead late in the third quarter, the Eagles (4-3, 2-3 Badger North) forced a Portage three-and-out to close out the quarter after the Warriors turned Sauk Prairie over on downs. Sauk Prairie took over at its own 30-yard line with 11 minutes, 40 seconds left to play and proceeded to grind out Portage.
The Eagles churned out an 11-play, 70-yard drive that featured four first downs and five runs of six or more yards, punctuated by a 2-yard Garrett Hertzfeldt touchdown plunge with 6:22 to go for a 19-0 lead.
The Warriors (2-5, 1-4) had looked to turn away the Eagles deep in their own territory after a Sauk Prairie holding penalty set up a second-and-10 from the Portage 34. Senior quarterback Parker Breunig had other plans, however, as the Eagles signal-caller connected with senior Jay Liedtke on a 29-yard pass to set up first-and-goal from the Warriors 5 before Hertzfeldt finished things off.
The strike to Liedtke was one of just five completions for Breunig, who was 5-of-6 for 125 yards and a touchdown for the run-heavy Eagles.
“We’re a running football team and I think most teams would like to do that for the most part, but you have to be able to throw the ball when teams are going to put a lot of people up in the box,” Iverson said. “The kids have confidence in our passing game when we want to do it, and when teams make us do it, we feel capable of doing it.”
The connection to Liedtke wasn’t the only long bomb from Breunig, as he hooked up with senior Ben German on an 83-yard touchdown pass on the Eagles’ opening drive of the second half for a 12-0 lead with 6:40 left in the third quarter. The long score came just two plays after the Eagles stopped another Warriors drive.
Portage opened the second half with the ball and after some big pass plays, including a 31-yard hookup between seniors Brett Walker and Ryan Schultz, a Sauk Prairie defensive pass interference penalty set the Warriors up at the Eagles’ 18. Portage only went backward from there, however, and ultimately turned the ball over on down when sophomore Isaac Paul was tackled five yards short on a fourth-and-17.
Portage's inability to run the ball really limited the Warriors, who managed just 15 yards rushing, including negative-27 yards on 11 carries in the second half.
“We have to be able to run the football and when we’ve had success on the ground, we’ve been able to have success with our offense,” Haak said. “We haven’t done as good of a job being able to run the football the last couple weeks and there are some things we have to go back, look at and try and correct for next week.”
That was far from the case for the Eagles, who piled up 238 yards on the ground on 44 carries. Hertzfeldt added 69 yards on 17 attempts, while Uselman picked up 60 of his game-high 119 on the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage with an end-around touchdown run that gave Sauk Prairie a quick 6-0 lead with 11:07 left in the first quarter.
“It all goes back to the offensive line, so a tip of the cap to those guys, but when you’ve got three guys who aren’t selfish, that’s a big deal,” Iverson said. "If they get five carries or 20, it’s whatever is working today."
Sauk Prairie finished with seven sacks on the night and kept the Warriors' leading rusher, senior Delnato Sheppard Jr., to just 50 yards on 15 carries. Iverson lauded the group for showing some toughness going on the road in a tough environment, while Haak knows improved execution is still on the Portage docket.
The Warriors will look to correct things next week when they make the trip to undefeated Waunakee, while Sauk Prairie hosts Mt. Horeb/Barneveld as the Eagles can inch closer to their first playoff berth since 2007.
