The Sauk Prairie prep football team hasn't been in this position in years.
A Sauk Prairie win at Beaver Dam on Friday would clinch a spot in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs for the first time since 2007. The Eagles put themselves in that position with a 28-0 home win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld in an Oct. 11 Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie High School.
Sauk Prairie (5-3, 3-3 Badger North) played solid defense throughout the Mount Horeb/Barneveld (1-7, 1-5) game, allowing just five first downs and 27 passing yards. It was the second straight shutout for the Eagles, who also earned a 19-0 win at Portage on Oct. 4.
"We can still get better, but we are lining up right, getting off blocks and tackling," first-year Sauk Prairie coach Clay Iverson said of the defensive effort. "If you can do those things, you will successful on defense. That is a credit the the kids' practice habits."
The Sauk Prairie offense tallied 312 rushing yards on 49 carries, pulling away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.
"We just continued to improve throughout the game," Iverson said of the strong finish. "Give Mount Horeb/Barneveld credit they are a tough opponent."
Senior quarterback Parker Breunig scored his second rushing touchdown of the night when he ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 10 minutes, 37 seconds to play. Tyler Uselman ran in the two-point conversion to give Sauk Prairie a 14-0 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles' defense made a quick stop, then senior running back Garrett Hertzfeldt, who ran for a game-high 144 yards, broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run and Kenny Vasquez tacked on the extra point with 6:42 remaining.
The final touchdown came with 14 seconds to go, as Brooks Leister ran it in from 21 yards out and Vasquez capped off the win with the extra point.
The Eagles have won two straight games since a tough stretch in the middle of the season that saw them lose consecutive games to Badger North leaders Reedsburg, DeForest and Waunakee.
"I guess adversity either breaks you or brings you together," Iverson said. "Although we try not to focus on the scoreboard that much. I thought we did some really good things in that three-game stretch. Some times the scoreboard hides those things and can cover up mistakes. We just try and get better every day.
The Eagles are in search of the eighth playoff appearance in program history. Beaver Dam (2-6, 2-4) is the only hurdle left. The Golden Beavers are coming off a 48-7 home loss to DeForest.
"Not to be boring or cliche but we are just trying to get better daily," Iverson said of how the Eagles will prepare for the regular-season finale. "Enjoy playing together; see where that takes us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)