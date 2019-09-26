With the first half of the football season officially in the books, the push for the playoffs will officially begin Friday night in the Badger North Conference.
Two teams can officially secure playoff berths this week as unbeaten rivals Waunakee and DeForest can each get to 4-0 in league play. Reedsburg can get one win closer as it sits at 2-1, while Sauk Prairie, Portage, Beaver Dam and Mt. Horeb/Barneveld can each get to .500 with three games to go.
Baraboo meanwhile has yet to win a conference game and any playoffs aspirations will disappear with another loss.
Here’s a look at this week’s action:
Beaver Dam (1-4, 1-2 Badger North) vs. Reedsburg (4-1, 2-1)
The Golden Beavers’ playoff hopes were all but laid to rest with last week’s 27-14 loss at Portage, given that they still have this week’s tilt with Reedsburg and a Week 8 contest with DeForest — both top-10 teams in their respective divisions, according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll — on the docket. If Beaver Dam is going to make a little noise this week and lend hope to the season not being lost, the offense is going to need to find a complement or two to Ian Wendt-Utrie and Broden Boschert, who are doing the lion’s share of the work. Boschert set a program-record with four TD catches in a 35-14 Week 4 win over Baraboo and it was Wendt-Utrie’s 107 rushing yards and two TDs that provided for a big chunk of the offense in last week’s defeat. James Brown carried six times for 55 yards (9.2 yards per carry) last week while Brian Toth had three catches for 63 yards, so the potential is there for Beaver Dam to have a big game this week despite it looking unlikely on paper. For how much respect Reedsburg is getting in the polls and for only having lost once, it hasn’t been because of dominance — at least not on the scoreboard. Reedsburg, who rolled past Mt. Horeb/Barneveld last week 43-0, is only outscoring opponents by an average of 21.2 points per game to 12.2 points per game. Led by Casey Campbell (395 yards on 6.8 yards per carry), the Beavers are manhandling opponents on the ground, though, averaging 240.4 rushing yards per game while allowing only 89.6 per contest. That’s allowing the Beavers to control the clock, and coupled with their stingy defense, has led to the hot start despite not winning by a large margin.
Portage (2-3, 1-2) vs. Baraboo (0-5, 0-3)
The Warriors and Thunderbirds are at very differing points at the midway point of the 2019 campaign. Portage is riding high after snapping its three-game losing streak with a 27-14 win over Beaver Dam, while Baraboo has yet to get into the win column following a 39-7 shellacking at the hands of Waunakee last week. With that being said, as the old cliché goes you can throw out the record books Friday night when these two rivals meet again. Following a 61-0 shutout loss to title contender DeForest in Week 4, Portage got back into the win column with a grind-it-out victory over the Golden Beavers. The Warriors ground game chewed up a staggering 334 rushing yards on 52 carries and all four scores, including a whopping 294 yards and three TDs from Delnato Sheppard Jr. The senior running back has been the bell cow back for the Warriors, tallying 905 yards and five scores on the season on 132 carries, good for an average of 6.9 yards per attempt. Portage will look to let Sheppard loose again this week against a slumping Baraboo defense. The T-Birds had their hands full against Waunakee last week 30 or more points for the third time this season while being held to two scores or less for the fifth straight week. While Baraboo was able to hold Waunakee to a season low 147 yards, well below the T-Birds season average of 309, it fell behind early, trailing 32-0 at halftime. The other bright spot in the loss was quarterback Graham Langkamp as the junior was a perfect 4-for-4 with 76 yards and a touchdown. The T-Birds will need more of that against Portage if it hopes to get off the schneid.
Sauk Prairie (3-2, 1-2) vs. Waunakee (5-0, 3-0)
Upstart Sauk Prairie has spent the middle of the season going up against the best the Badger North Conference has to offer. The Eagles close out that arduous stretch this week when it hosts unbeaten Waunakee, ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Large Schools poll. Sauk Prairie scored the most points against the stout DeForest defense all season last week but came out on the losing end of a 52-13 loss. Sauk Prairie took the first lead on the Norskies all season with a first quarter touchdown pass but got outscored 52-6 the rest of the way. The Norskies gashed the Eagles’ defense, which had allowed 14.5 points and 247.1 yards per game, both on the ground (218 yards, four TDs) and through the air. In its first year under head coach Clay Iverson, Sauk Prairie is led by a strong group of seniors that are playing on both sides of the ball, including quarterback/linebacker Parker Breunig, running back/linebacker Garrett Hertzfeldt and receiver/defensive back Ben German. Waunakee has continued to roll over opponents, including a dominant 39-7 win over Baraboo last week. While the victory was the fewest points scored by a Warriors team averaging 51.4 ppg, it was never in doubt. Waunakee put up 22 points in the first quarter and built a comfortable 32-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Caden Nelson threw for 82 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score, and Running back Cole Mobley added 65 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. The Warriors defense caged the Thunderbirds to just 183 total yards, including 107 yards rushing on 35 carries, which could be ominous for the Eagles on Friday.
DeForest (5-0, 3-0) vs. Mt. Horeb/Barn. (1-4, 1-2)
If anyone is going to dethrone Waunakee from its throne at the top of the Badger North Conference, it looks like it could be the Warriors’ rival DeForest. The Norskies have been on a tear this season and will look to keep rolling again this week when it hosts Mt. Horeb/Barnveld. DeForest, who has won by an average of 57.3 points per game this season, trailed for the first time all season last week against Sauk Prairie, 7-0, in the first quarter. The Norskies proceeded post 17 points in the second quarter en route to a 52-13 win. It was another balanced attack as DeForest piled up 335 total yards, including 217 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 29 carries. Junior Gabe Finley rushed for a team-high 87 yards and a touchdown, bringing his season total to 454 yards and three TDs, while senior Evan Armstrong added 82 yards and two scores on eight touches. That success should have the Norskies licking their chops ahead of their match-up with a slumping Vikings team. Mt. Horeb/Barneveld was shutout in its third consecutive loss with a 43-0 defeat at the hands of Reedsburg last week. The Vikings fell behind early, surrendering 29 first quarter points and were held to just 65 total yards as they started their fourth different quarterback this season. Junior running back Tanner Gassman led the way with 47 yards on the ground but was limited to just 2.6 yards per carry. Defensively, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld failed to stop the Beavers ground game, allowing 221 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries, as well as 79 yards and a score through the air. If the Vikings can’t stiffen up, the Norskies could steamroll to another victory.
