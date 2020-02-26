PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Balanced Sauk Prairie routs Portage in regional opener

The Sauk Prairie High School basketball buried Portage from the opening tip Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Eagles opened up a 35-18 halftime lead en route to a 68-37 win over No. 11 Portage in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Sauk Prairie High School.

Sauk Prairie's sixth-highest scoring game of the season came in a balanced effort that saw 11 players score. Maggie Hartwig scored a team-high 12 points before fouling out, while Naomi Breunig added 10 points, Ella Schad had nine, and Annika Braund and Kassia Marquardt each had eight.

Senior Katelyn Belleau scored a game-high 15 points for a Portage (2-21) team that was held below 40 points for the 11th straight game. The Warriors shot just 4-for-16 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles went 3-0 against Portage this season, also claiming a 71-51 road win on Dec. 19 and a 59-21 home win on Feb. 4.

Sauk Prairie (13-10) will visit No. 3 seed Reedsburg (14-8) in Friday’s Div. 2 regional semifinal. The Badger North Conference rivals met twice during the regular season, with Reedsburg claiming a 62-43 road win on Dec. 6 and a 76-62 home win on Jan. 23.

Friday's winner will advance to play No. 2 Oregon or No. 7 Mount Horeb in Saturday's regional final.