PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Balanced Sauk Prairie routs Portage in regional opener

The Sauk Prairie High School basketball buried Portage from the opening tip Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Eagles opened up a 35-18 halftime lead en route to a 68-37 win over No. 11 Portage in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Sauk Prairie High School.
Sauk Prairie's sixth-highest scoring game of the season came in a balanced effort that saw 11 players score. Maggie Hartwig scored a team-high 12 points before fouling out, while Naomi Breunig added 10 points, Ella Schad had nine, and Annika Braund and Kassia Marquardt each had eight.
Senior Katelyn Belleau scored a game-high 15 points for a Portage (2-21) team that was held below 40 points for the 11th straight game. The Warriors shot just 4-for-16 from the free-throw line.
The Eagles went 3-0 against Portage this season, also claiming a 71-51 road win on Dec. 19 and a 59-21 home win on Feb. 4.
Sauk Prairie (13-10) will visit No. 3 seed Reedsburg (14-8) in Friday’s Div. 2 regional semifinal. The Badger North Conference rivals met twice during the regular season, with Reedsburg claiming a 62-43 road win on Dec. 6 and a 76-62 home win on Jan. 23.
Friday's winner will advance to play No. 2 Oregon or No. 7 Mount Horeb in Saturday's regional final.
DeForest 75, Sauk Prairie 52
The Eagles had closed the regular season with a 75-52 Badger North loss to DeForest on Feb. 20 at Sauk Prairie High School.
Schad made 10 of 13 free throws on the way to scoring a game-high and career-high 20 points. Naomi Breunig added 12 points and made Sauk Prairie's lone 3-pointer on the night.
Jaelyn Derlein paced the Norskies with 14 points, while Maggie Trautsch added 12 points and Sam Schaeffer had 10 points for a DeForest team that made seven 3-pointers and 26 of 35 free throws.
The Norskies swept the season series, also claiming a 78-57 home win over the Eagles on Jan. 10.
Sauk Prairie dropped to 5-9 in the Badger North, tying Mount Horeb for fifth in the eight-team conference. DeForest went 12-2 to finish as the Badger North runner-up to Beaver Dam.
Sauk Prairie gave up 79.0 points per game in its final three conference games, a difficult stretch that included Beaver Dam, Waunakee and DeForest.