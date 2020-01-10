PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo can't extinguish red hot Waunakee, 64-30

Offensive efficiency was the name of the game Friday night between the Baraboo and Waunakee girls basketball teams.

While the Warriors seemed to not miss, that wasn’t the case for the Thunderbirds, who struggled to convert open looks en route to a 64-30 loss in a Badger North Conference game at Baraboo High School.

Senior Carly Moon scored a team-high 13 points and freshman Taylor Pfaff added 11 to lead the T-Birds, who are still searching for their first win.

“They shot it really well and they were just really efficient,” Baraboo coach Mike Behl said.

Despite the skewed score, the T-Birds (0-11, 0-7 Badger North) did well to hang with the Warriors early on, tying the game at 12 midway through the first half. Things quickly turned sour from there however, as Waunakee (9-3, 5-2) buried a 3-pointer to take the lead.

The triple immediately shifted momentum and sparked a 22-1 run to close the half and squarely put the Warriors in front. Behl described the Warriors, who made 8 of 12 3-pointers in the first half, as methodically closing out the opening 18 minutes, moving around the T-Birds for a bevy of open looks.