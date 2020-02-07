PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo snaps losing skid to rival Portage with 42-38 win

PORTAGE — The rivalry between the Baraboo and Portage girls basketball teams has been a bit one-sided lately, with the Warriors winning 13 consecutive games over the Thunderbirds.
After dropping a one-point overtime heartbreaker in the teams’ first meeting this season, the T-Birds got the monkey off their back Friday night, grinding out a 42-38 win over the Warriors in a Badger North Conference game at Portage High School. Senior Carly Moon scored a game-high 17 points, including 14 in the second half, to lift Baraboo to its second win on the season.
“It’s just nice to get a win, especially in conference play,” Baraboo coach Mike Behl said. “These kids never stopped working all year long, and certainly we’ve had some tough games, but I’m just happy for them to get a little success and feel good about themselves after all the hard work they’ve put in.”
“It’s really big and it was really rewarding,” Moon added.
Moon helped to put a bow on the T-Birds’ reward late in the game after the Warriors tied things up. After Baraboo (2-17, 1-11 Badger North) took a 37-34 lead with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left to play on a layup by freshman Taylor Pfaff, Portage sophomore Cameran Ratz canned a second-chance 3-pointer with 1:30 to go to knot things at 37.
Pfaff quickly put the T-Birds back in front with 1:15 to go on a pair of free throws before Baraboo held Portage scoreless on the ensuing possession. After taking back over with a minute remaining, Moon and the T-Birds bled off over 45 seconds before the Warriors fouled the 5-foot-7 guard to send her to the charity stripe with 12.3 seconds left.
Moon, who had knocked knees with Portage junior Emma Kreuziger on the foul, shook off the woes and sank both foul shots for a 41-37 lead. Ratz, who led Portage with nine points, was fouled attempting a 3-pointer on the Warriors’ next trip down the floor, but with only 3.9 seconds remaining.
Ratz went on to make 1-of-3 shots at the line before Pfaff split a pair with 1.2 seconds to go to put the game out of reach. Moon said the T-Birds knew they had to “play at our speed,” and Behl lauded the group’s composure.
“They made a run on us in the second half and took the lead, and we could have folded there, but they didn’t. They figured it out, got good shots and defended well in the second half,” he said.
Moon’s hot hand helped the T-Birds seize control coming out of halftime knotted at 21 as they opened the final 18 minutes on a 9-2 run. Moon buried consecutive 3-pointers for Baraboo’s first points of the half and Pfaff, who added 16 points, canned a triple of her own with 13:28 left to counteract a putback by Portage senior Hilary Nelson for a 30-23 lead.
Baraboo was unable to fully take advantage of the momentum however as they went scoreless the next eight minutes. Portage (2-18, 1-11) meanwhile pulled within 30-27 on a jumper by senior Brianna Brandner and a layup by junior Genna Garrigan with 7 minutes left.
You have free articles remaining.
The T-Birds were hindered during the stretch with senior Autumn Klemm picking up her third personal foul.
“We’re not very deep and when that happens, some players kind of play out of position and it kind of bogged us down a bit,” Behl said.
Klemm ultimately returned and a Moon 3-pointer ended the drought at 5:30 for a 33-27 lead. Portage didn’t go away however, answering with a 7-0 run, capped off by a putback by junior Emma Kreuziger with just over four minutes left for a 34-33 lead.
Pfaff answered right back with a layup on the other end for the T-Birds and Baraboo was able to hold on. Garrigan and Nelson each chipped in eight for Portage, while Klemm added four for the T-Birds, who went 9-for-14 from the free throw line to just 1-for-3 for the Warriors.
While it’s been a rough season, Behl praised his group for the effort as they “gave themselves a chance to win and I’m happy the way they finished.” Moon shared her coach’s sentiments and believes it can be a stepping stone going into the homestretch.
“It’s really confirming for us because we knew we had a chance and it was really rewarding,” she said. “We’ve been working at it and I think it really paid off.”
BARABOO 42, PORTAGE 38</&hspag4>
Baraboo 21 21 — 42
Portage 21 17 — 38
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Klemm 2 0-0 4, Moon 5 2-4 17, Pfaff 4 6-8 16, Dettinger 0 1-2 1, Ross 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 9-14 42.
PORTAGE — Brandner 1 1-3 3, Garrigan 3 0-0 8, Nelson 4 0-0 8, Middleton-Harris 1 0-0 2, Kreuziger 3 0-0 6, Ratz 3 0-0 9, Woodhouse 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 1-3 38.
3-point goals: B 7 (Moon 5, Pfaff 2); P 5 (Ratz 3, Garrigan 2). Total fouls: B 9; P 16.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.