PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo snaps losing skid to rival Portage with 42-38 win

Moon, who had knocked knees with Portage junior Emma Kreuziger on the foul, shook off the woes and sank both foul shots for a 41-37 lead. Ratz, who led Portage with nine points, was fouled attempting a 3-pointer on the Warriors’ next trip down the floor, but with only 3.9 seconds remaining.

Ratz went on to make 1-of-3 shots at the line before Pfaff split a pair with 1.2 seconds to go to put the game out of reach. Moon said the T-Birds knew they had to “play at our speed,” and Behl lauded the group’s composure.

“They made a run on us in the second half and took the lead, and we could have folded there, but they didn’t. They figured it out, got good shots and defended well in the second half,” he said.

Moon’s hot hand helped the T-Birds seize control coming out of halftime knotted at 21 as they opened the final 18 minutes on a 9-2 run. Moon buried consecutive 3-pointers for Baraboo’s first points of the half and Pfaff, who added 16 points, canned a triple of her own with 13:28 left to counteract a putback by Portage senior Hilary Nelson for a 30-23 lead.