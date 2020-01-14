PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Breunig's 26 points leads Sauk Prairie over Dodgeville

The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team matched its season high with a 71-point effort in Tuesday's home win over Dodgeville.

Naomi Breunig provided the spark, scoring 19 of her game-high 26 points in the second half to lead the Eagles to a 71-58 non-conference win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Eagles (6-6) took a 34-27 lead into halftime, then held on to end a three-game losing streak.

Breunig made 10 field goals, including two 3-pointers, while making all four free throws she attempted. Ella Schad added 13 points, Olivia Breunig had 12 points and Kassia Marquardt had 10 points for a Sauk Prairie team that has hit the 70-point mark three times this season.

Dodgeville, which had won five of its previous six games, gave up a season-high 71 points. Olivia Argall and Jojo Heimerl scored 22 points and 18 points, respectively, for the Dodgers (7-5).

Sauk Prairie will face Milton on Saturday morning as part of the Badger Challenge in Beaver Dam.