PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Early deficit wipes out Portage in 56-16 loss to Reedsburg

The momentum from the Nelson layup was short-lived as Reedsburg (14-7, 8-5) countered with a 10-1 run. After Cherney split a pair of free throws, sophomore Mahra Wieman canned a 3-pointer from the wing for a 23-2 lead with 8:30 to go.

Cherney, Benish and freshman Ruby Olson each added layups to counteract a free throw by Portage junior Emma Kreuziger for a 29-3 lead. Kreuziger added two more free throws to pull Portage within 29-5 with 4:29 until the break, but Reedsburg came right back.

Reedsburg closed the half strong, finishing out the final 4-plus minutes on a 9-2 run, including a 3-pointer by Wieman in the final seconds for a 38-7 halftime advantage. Wieman had 13 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, including all three of her 3-pointers.

The Beavers’ momentum carried over into the second half as they started the final 18 minutes on a 13-2 run, for a 51-9 lead to put a running clock into effect at the midway point. Portage closed the game on a 6-5 run but the damage had long been done.

Despite the 40-point defeat, Howe was pleased with the Warriors’ offensive effort and shot selection. Portage will look to build off those positives in next Thursday’s regular season finale at Mount Horeb.