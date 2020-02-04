PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: First-half run leaves Portage in the dust against Sauk Prairie, 59-21

Things only got worse for Portage as it fell behind 32-7 before a layup by sophomore Cameran Ratz finally got the Warriors off the schneid with 1:40 left in the half to cut the deficit to 32-9. Portage couldn’t get into the double-digits before the break however, and a layup by Sauk Prairie sophomore Faith Holler with 25 seconds left sent the Eagles into halftime with a 25-point cushion.

Portage didn’t do itself any favors, committing 18 turnovers during the first half and going just 1-for-5 from the free throw line and ultimately finished 3-of-17 from the charity stripe.

“We were eaten up by the press, not making our hoops and free throws, we missed 14 of them, that’s a huge amount of points that can at least make you feel like the ball is going in the hoop for you,” Howe said.

Despite the double-digit hole, Portage came out of the intermission with some energy. Nelson sandwiched a pair of layups around a 3-pointer by Breunig to cut the lead to 37-13 with 16:25 left to play.

Portage again failed to seize on the momentum though. The Eagles extended their advantage back out to 30 at 45-15 on a putback by freshman Maggie Hartwig with 11:30 left.