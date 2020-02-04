PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: First-half run leaves Portage in the dust against Sauk Prairie, 59-21

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Once opposing teams have gotten on a run this season, the Portage girls basketball team has been left in the dust.
The Warriors were again seeing smoke Tuesday night, as they failed to keep up with Sauk Prairie in a 59-21 loss in a Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie High School.
Portage senior Brianna Brandner scored a team-high seven points as the Warriors were swept by the Eagles for the first time in a decade.
“We can’t make hoops and we can’t make baskets,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said. “You can’t make baskets, you can’t score and then when the other team is making them, there’s a huge gap. Then it just gets out of control.”
Portage (2-17, 1-10 Badger North) hung with the Eagles early on, trailing just 13-7 after a layup by senior Hilary Nelson with 10 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half. Sauk Prairie (11-7, 5-6) immediately swung momentum back in its favor, as it closed out the half on a 21-2 run.
The Eagles wasted little time extending the lead, scoring the first 10 points of the run in a minute’s time. Junior Naomi Breunig canned a second-chance 3-pointer from the wing at 10:05 before finishing off an old fashioned three-point play at 9:40 for a 19-7 advantage.
The Eagles then took advantage of a pair of Portage turnovers as sophomore Olivia Paukner converted a layup before Breunig, who poured in a game-high 28 points, got a second-chance runner to fall for a 23-7 lead with 9:05 remaining.
Things only got worse for Portage as it fell behind 32-7 before a layup by sophomore Cameran Ratz finally got the Warriors off the schneid with 1:40 left in the half to cut the deficit to 32-9. Portage couldn’t get into the double-digits before the break however, and a layup by Sauk Prairie sophomore Faith Holler with 25 seconds left sent the Eagles into halftime with a 25-point cushion.
Portage didn’t do itself any favors, committing 18 turnovers during the first half and going just 1-for-5 from the free throw line and ultimately finished 3-of-17 from the charity stripe.
“We were eaten up by the press, not making our hoops and free throws, we missed 14 of them, that’s a huge amount of points that can at least make you feel like the ball is going in the hoop for you,” Howe said.
Despite the double-digit hole, Portage came out of the intermission with some energy. Nelson sandwiched a pair of layups around a 3-pointer by Breunig to cut the lead to 37-13 with 16:25 left to play.
Portage again failed to seize on the momentum though. The Eagles extended their advantage back out to 30 at 45-15 on a putback by freshman Maggie Hartwig with 11:30 left.
The Warriors attempted to will their way back into the game, cutting the deficit to 47-20 on a Brandner putback with 7:50 remaining, but it never manifested into anything. Sauk Prairie responded with a 9-0 run, capped off by 3-pointer from the right wing by junior Olivia Breunig, for a 56-20 lead with 4:25 to go and the Warriors faded the rest of the way.
Portage was held without a 3-pointer on the night and had a hard time dealing with the Eagles’ height down low.
“They had a handful of blocks where I know some of our girls are going to shoot it, but I think their height mattered,” Howe said. “It mattered on the rebounds, our girls were in there and we weren’t able to come down with it a lot of the time, but again we battled.”
Olivia Breunig added 13 points for the Eagles while Nelson chipped in six for the Warriors. With the loss, Portage has now lost seven straight games and with three games remaining, has little time to get back on track.
“We had a great practice yesterday and we felt really excited, but when you come out and all of a sudden it’s a rough start, that’s some mental toughness,” Howe said.
“It’s that belief that you’re capable of being competitive with this team you’re playing with tonight, and knowing that you’re not going to make all your shots, but that you can control other things. We’re not capitalizing on those opportunities.”
SAUK PRAIRIE 59, PORTAGE 21
Portage 9 21 — 21
Sauk Prairie 34 25 — 59
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Bandner 3 1-2 7, Belleau 0 1-6 1, Garrigan 0 0-2 0, Nelson 3 0-0 6, Kreuziger 1 0-4 2, Ratz 1 1-2 3, Woodhouse 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 3-17 21..
SAUK PRAIRIE — N. Breunig 12 1-1 28, Miller 1 0-0 2, O. Breunig 5 0-0 13, Holler 2 0-0 4, Marquardt 0 0-1 0, Schad 0 2-8 2, Baker 1 0-0 3, Paukner 2 1-8 5, Hartwig 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-18 59.
3-point goals: P 0, SP 7 (N. Breunig 3, O. Breunig 3, Baker 1). Total fouls: P 13, SP 17. Fouled out: SP (Tobias).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.