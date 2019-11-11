The Baraboo High School girls basketball team is undergoing a complete overhaul in 2019-20.
The graduation of a talented seven-player 2019 senior class leaves the Thunderbirds with big shoes — and minutes — to fill.
Gone is Lexi Johnson, a three-time all-Badger North Conference pick who averaged a team-best 11.7 points per game at point guard last season before moving on to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Gone is Lia Kieck, a four-year letterwinner and three-time all-conference selection that averaged 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season.
Gone is Haley Hannagan, a two-time honorable mention pick who averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Gone are the rest of a talented senior class that included Addie Filus, Megan Horstman, Abby Moon and Grace Stuckey — a group that played the bulk of Baraboo’s minutes the last two-plus years.
“We are basically starting over with a whole new group of players,” said Michael Behl, who is 52-89 in seven years as Baraboo’s head coach, in a preseason questionnaire. “We have zero returning starters and only one returning player who has had any significant varsity experience. We will rely on three seniors who played mostly on the JV last year and a few juniors who are ready to make an impact.
While the T-Birds, who started practice Monday, will have a number of first-time varsity players this season, they won’t be completely green.
Carly Moon will be the leading returning scorer. The senior guard scored 32 points last year, averaging 1.4 points and 0.2 rebounds per game in 21 varsity appearances.
“Carly has good range and will be counted on to knock down open 3-point shots,” Behl said. “Last season she shot over 40% from 3. This year she will be counted on to run the offense for us and get others involved.”
Autumn Klemm returns after appearing in 17 games last season. The senior guard/forward, who averaged 0.6 points and 0.6 rebounds per game in 2018-19, will be asked to do a bit of everything this winter.
“Her role this season will be to be a defensive presence, grab rebounds and get to the rim,” Behl said. “Autumn is an above average athlete and we will count on her to use her athleticism to help us score and defend.”
CeCe Oettinger is also back as a multiple-year varsity contributor. The senior guard averaged 0.5 points and 1 rebound per game in 19 games last year.
“She often came in to defend the ball and use her speed to create turnovers,” Behl said of what Oettinger brings to the court.
McKenzie Gruner, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, also returns in the middle after averaging 0.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12 games last year.
The T-Birds went 5-18 in 2018-19, including 4-10 in conference games to take sixth in the Badger North for the second straight year. They saw their season end with a 38-37 loss at Portage in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game. Baraboo hasn’t had a winning season since going 13-11, including 6-6 in the Badger North, in 2015-16.
Baraboo will open the season with a Nov. 21 non-conference game at Sparta. The T-Birds will get three non-conference games in before hosting DeForest on Dec. 6 in the Badger North opener. Baraboo and everyone else in the Badger North will be chasing three-time defending Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam.
“The top half of our conference has to the best in the state,” Behl said. “Beaver Dam will probably walk away with the North title again. But behind them are a number of really good teams — Reedsburg, DeForest, Waunakee... Mount Horeb could easily surpass some of those teams as they have had some young kids on the varsity the last few years who are now experienced and talented. Sauk Prairie is deep and athletic, and Portage has one of the best players in the conference in McKenna Yelk.”
Baraboo won’t be comparing itself to anyone when the season starts. The early-season focus will be on getting their feet wet and growing as the season progresses.
“This is not the formula for a successful season in terms of wins and loses, especially in our conference,” Behl said of Baraboo’s lack of experience. “But I feel like this group can learn how to play at this level and grow as a team. Our goal is to be playing our best basketball by late February.”
