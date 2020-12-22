PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville claws back Portage down stretch for 53-52 win

The Pardeeville girls basketball team has been tested plenty in the early stages of the season with its first five opponents holding a combined 23-9 record so far.
Despite failing to break through, those opening challenges acutely sharpened the Bulldogs and finally paid dividends on Tuesday night as they earned their first win with a 53-52 non-conference victory over Portage. Junior Savannah Manthey scored a game-high 17 points and junior Chase Lynch added 14 to lift the Bulldogs past the Warriors in the Columbia County foes’ first meeting in a decade.
“It’s so awesome. We’ve played some really tough teams, and we’ve played them tough and hard,” Pardeeville coach Joe Guenther said. “They just needed a win; they know they’re good, they just haven’t been able to break through to the win column and I’m so proud of them. They’ve worked so hard and I’m glad they were able to.”
With a pair of one-possession losses already on their hands, including a 1-point loss to Fall River on a missed buzzer beater this season, the Bulldogs nearly got bit by the Warriors down the stretch. After leading by as many as nine 3 minutes, 20 seconds left, Portage (1-7) slowly chipped away at the Bulldogs lead.
A layup by junior Lily Schwantz and a pair of free throws by junior Cameran Ratz cut the Pardeeville lead to 50-45 with 1:18 to go. The Bulldogs (1-5) were able to extend the lead back to six on two free throws by junior Sydnie Wheeler with 1:06 left, but it wasn’t safe.
The Warriors kept fighting, as senior Genna Garrigan forced a turnover before hitting two foul shots with 41.5 seconds left to inch within 53-49. Ratz took a charge on the next Bulldogs possession before Garrigan drained a second chance 3-pointer from the right wing with 20 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 53-52.
Looking to pen the Bulldogs in, the Warriors trapped on the ensuing inbounds but Pardeeville broke free and ultimately led to Raelyn Guenther getting fouled with 9.3 seconds left. The sophomore missed both shots from the charity stripe however, but the Pardeeville defense atoned for the misses, keeping Portage from getting off a shot before the final horn.
“We lack some leadership because we have no seniors, and these tight games have been like ‘Where is that senior? Well, we don’t have it.’ We have to go out and get it and they did,” Guenther said.
The nail-biting ending was a far cry from the start of the game as Pardeeville carried a 30-17 lead into halftime. Despite trailing by a baker’s dozen, the Warriors exploded out of the intermission. Portage ripped off a 17-2 run over the first five-plus minutes of the second half to seize a 34-32 lead.
Freshman Stella Brees scored nine of her team-high 14 points and Ratz added five points to help the Warriors atone for the slow start. Portage ultimately cooled off as Pardeeville retook the lead at 36-34 on a Lynch 3-pointer with 11 minutes to go and Bulldogs never trailed the rest of the way.
“We started out really slow and that didn’t help things, but in the end, we gave ourselves a chance, and that’s the important thing,” Howe said.
“We know we need to put the ball in the hoop, and we know we need to come out with a different intensity than we do. We’re ending close games the way we should be starting them, so the team needs to figure it out.”
After Brees, Ratz added 11 points for the Warriors while Schwantz chipped in nine. Wheeler also broke double-figures for the Bulldogs with 10 points while freshman Aubrey Maass added seven.
Even in the loss, the Warriors defense looked strong, with Howe applauding the team’s man-to-man scheme the first half. However, it came at a price as Portage was called for 26 fouls and both Brees and senior Emma Kreuziger fouled out.
Howe is confident that will improve as the season continues to go on.
“Now that they’re playing it more and learning, they’re getting aggressive and fouling. That will come to and it will go down as we play at that level of intensity, through more experience,” she said.
As for the Bulldogs, Guenther was pleased with the young team’s response to more adversity. He also believes it will pay off as both teams head into the Holiday break.
“We’ve played a lot of tough teams and I think going forward, now that we have a little break and some confidence with a win — just breaking into the win column. I think having these practices with a fresh start, with a win under our belt, moving forward is going to be huge,” he said.
PARDEEVILLE 53, PORTAGE 52</&hspag4>
Pardeeville 30 23 — 53
Portage 17 35 — 52
PARDEEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Bouchard 1 0-0 2, Maass 1 4-6 7, Guenther 0 0-2 0, Manthey 6 2-4 17, Achterberg 1 1-3 3, Wheeler 2 6-10 10, Lynch 5 3-8 14. Totals 16 16-33 53.
PORTAGE — Schwantz 3 2-4 9, Garrigan 2 2-2 7, Krueger 0 2-4 2, Brees 5 2-2 14, Georgeson 1 0-0 2, Fick 0 1-3 1, Kreuziger 2 2-4 6, Ratz 2 6-8 11. Totals 15 17-27 52.
3-point goals: Par 5 (Manthey 3, Lynch 1, Maass 1), Prt 5 (Brees 2, Schwantz 1, Garrigan 1, Ratz 1). Total fouls: Par 21, Prt 26. Fouled out: Par (Breneman, Ernst), Prt (Kreuziger, Brees).
