PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville claws back Portage down stretch for 53-52 win

“We started out really slow and that didn’t help things, but in the end, we gave ourselves a chance, and that’s the important thing,” Howe said.

“We know we need to put the ball in the hoop, and we know we need to come out with a different intensity than we do. We’re ending close games the way we should be starting them, so the team needs to figure it out.”

After Brees, Ratz added 11 points for the Warriors while Schwantz chipped in nine. Wheeler also broke double-figures for the Bulldogs with 10 points while freshman Aubrey Maass added seven.

Even in the loss, the Warriors defense looked strong, with Howe applauding the team’s man-to-man scheme the first half. However, it came at a price as Portage was called for 26 fouls and both Brees and senior Emma Kreuziger fouled out.

Howe is confident that will improve as the season continues to go on.

“Now that they’re playing it more and learning, they’re getting aggressive and fouling. That will come to and it will go down as we play at that level of intensity, through more experience,” she said.

As for the Bulldogs, Guenther was pleased with the young team’s response to more adversity. He also believes it will pay off as both teams head into the Holiday break.