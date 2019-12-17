PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage can't escape early hole in 46-32 loss to Wisconsin Dells

Portage fought to get back, cutting the deficit to 42-28 with just under four minutes, but couldn’t get the lead down to single-digits.

“I think we came out the second half very strong, and we played a very good second half, but we just dug ourselves in a hole too early in the first half to make it back,” Howe said.

“We stuck with the defense we’ve been playing and these girls don’t get rattled,” Buss added, crediting the Lady Chiefs’ effort on the defensive end.

Anchor added seven points, while Meister and juniors Audra Johnson and Brooke Smith each added six points for Wisconsin Dells.

Howe believes the Warriors are still getting settled into their new scoring roles offensively, but defensively too many mental mistakes proved costly again.

“We had some mental breakdowns on our press, at times we had girls on floor that didn’t know who they had, and we can’t have that if we want to be competitive,” Howe said.

As for Wisconsin Dells, it has now won three of its last four games, and Buss is confident the team is starting to hit its stride.

“The wins are just building their confidence and I think we’re rolling in the right direction,” he said.