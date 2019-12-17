PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage can't escape early hole in 46-32 loss to Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — Throughout the start of the season, the Portage girls basketball team’s offense has shown glimpses of life, but has failed to sustain any long term success.
The Warriors went through another case of déjà vu Tuesday night, as a pair of scoreless stretches cratered their chances at a first win in a 46-32 loss to Wisconsin Dells in a non-conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School.
Junior Makenna Bisch scored a game-high 11 points, but was the only Warrior in double-figures in the team’s fifth consecutive loss to Wisconsin Dells.
“We’re seeing still the good things we’re working towards. We’re boxing out better, taking care of the ball better and getting looks, but then we’re unable to put the ball in the hoop,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said. “We need to find a way to do that.”
That metaphorical lid was on the basket for over half the opening 18 minutes, as a near 10-minute stretch buried Portage (0-8) early on. After a 3-pointer from the right corner by junior Genna Garrigan knotted things at 9 with 11 minutes, 25 seconds left in the half, the Warriors went bone dry.
Wisconsin Dells (3-4) on the other hand started to heat up as it went on a 16-0 run. Junior Kayla Gray and sophomore Hailey Anchor canned back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the advantage to 15-9 and got the Lady Chiefs’ started.
Junior Kristina Warren added a layup off a steal before Gray, who had a team-high 10 points, buried another 3-pointer to push the Dells’ advantage to 20-9 with 5:35 to go in the first half. Freshman Abbie Thundercloud then added a free throw and a second-chance layup before Gray got a runner to fall for a 25-9 lead with 2:32 to go in the half.
“That’s key, so other teams can’t key on one person, and we’ve been working on that a lot,” Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss said of sharing the wealth. “It’s the mentality where it’s not one girl; everybody wants everybody else (to succeed) and I think since I’ve been here, that’s one thing that we stress, sharing the ball.”
Portage senior Brianna Brandner finally ended the Warriors’ dry spell at 1:36 with a layup, but Wisconsin Dells scored the half’s final five points, including a 3-pointer by freshman Karson Meister in the waning seconds, for a 30-11 halftime lead.
Portage tried to right the ship early in the second half, putting some wind in its sails immediately out of the break.
The Warriors opened the final 18 minutes on a 10-4 run, including four points from Bisch, to pull within 34-21 with 13:30 remaining, but they never got closer. Portage again went cold as it went scoreless the next 8-plus minutes, as Wisconsin Dells stretched the lead back out to 42-21.
Portage fought to get back, cutting the deficit to 42-28 with just under four minutes, but couldn’t get the lead down to single-digits.
“I think we came out the second half very strong, and we played a very good second half, but we just dug ourselves in a hole too early in the first half to make it back,” Howe said.
“We stuck with the defense we’ve been playing and these girls don’t get rattled,” Buss added, crediting the Lady Chiefs’ effort on the defensive end.
Anchor added seven points, while Meister and juniors Audra Johnson and Brooke Smith each added six points for Wisconsin Dells.
Howe believes the Warriors are still getting settled into their new scoring roles offensively, but defensively too many mental mistakes proved costly again.
“We had some mental breakdowns on our press, at times we had girls on floor that didn’t know who they had, and we can’t have that if we want to be competitive,” Howe said.
As for Wisconsin Dells, it has now won three of its last four games, and Buss is confident the team is starting to hit its stride.
“The wins are just building their confidence and I think we’re rolling in the right direction,” he said.
WISCONSIN DELLS 46, PORTAGE 32</&hspag4>
Portage 11 21 — 32
Wisconsin Dells 30 16 — 46
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Bisch 5 1-1 11, Brandner 3 1-2 8, Belleau 2 0-0 4, Kreuziger 2 0-1 4, Garrigan 1 0-0 3, Middleton-Harris 0 2-2 2, Nelson 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 4-8 32.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Gray 4 0-0 10, Anchor 2 2-2 7, Meister 2 0-0 6, Smith 3 0-0 6, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Thundercloud 2 1-2 5, Jones 2 0-0 4, Hartley 1 0-0 7. Totals 19 3-4 46.
3-point goals: P 2 (Brandner 1, Garrigan 1), WD 5 (Gray 2, Meister 2, Anchor 1). Total fouls: P 11, WD 12.