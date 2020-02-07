PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage can't hold off rival Baraboo, 42-38

Moon, who had knocked knees with Portage junior Emma Kreuziger on the foul, shook off the woes and sank both foul shots for a 41-37 lead. Ratz, who led Portage with nine points, was fouled attempting a 3-pointer on the Warriors’ next trip down the floor, but with only 3.9 seconds remaining.

Ratz went on to make 1-of-3 shots at the line, the only free throws for Portage all night, before Pfaff split a pair with 1.2 seconds to go to put the game out of reach. For Howe, not fouling sooner was a missed opportunity for the Warriors.

“I don’t know if some of the girls didn’t understand the concept that at the end of the game, they give them too much space and every second is precious. It’s something we just have to touch on again,” she said.

Portage also didn’t help itself by slipping out of the blocks to start the second half. After being tied at 21 at the break, Baraboo darted out of the final 18 minutes on a 9-2 run to take a 30-23 lead.

Moon, who had a game-high 17 points, buried consecutive 3-pointers for Baraboo’s first points of the half and Pfaff canned a triple of her own with 13:28 left to counteract a putback by Portage senior Hilary Nelson.

