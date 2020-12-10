PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage can't combat scoreless stretches in loss to Adams-Friendship

Ratz briefly gave the Warriors (0-4) life, sandwiching a pair of free throws and a runner around a mid-range jumper by Shaw, who had 11 points, to pull within 40-21 with 13 minutes left. The Warriors never got closer than 19 the rest of the way, however, as Adams-Friendship kept its distance until a layup by Portage freshman Stella Brees cut the Warriors’ deficit to 46-27 with 7:20 to go.

Brees’ bucket was the last field goal for Portage, which went scoreless the rest of the way outside of a free throw by Ratz in the waning seconds. The Warriors didn’t do themselves any favors, unofficially committing 32 turnovers — 16 in each half — in a reversion Howe was hoping to avoid.

“I think we made some poor choices with taking care of the ball tonight, and I think we forced some passes that we’ve been working really hard on not making,” she said. “There’s no excuse for that, and I think the girls got really disappointed in themselves and didn’t bounce back from it. You have to play loose and let go of mistakes, and I’m not sure enough of us did that tonight.”