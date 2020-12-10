PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage can't combat scoreless stretches in loss to Adams-Friendship

So far this season, the Portage girls basketball team has looked like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
After Monday’s Jekyll-like performance against Wisconsin Dells that included a 39-point second half, the Warriors looked more like Hyde on Thursday night. Portage started strong but failed to build off it, fading away in a 59-28 loss to Adams-Friendship in a non-conference contest at Portage High School.
Junior Cameran Ratz scored a team-high 11 points but was the lone Warrior over six points as Adams-Friendship got four players into double figures.
“I feel bad for my girls. The ball did not go in for them and they were very excited from the things we’ve been working on,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said. “They’re starting to see the positive gains from how hard they’re working at practice, and I really felt like tonight they would be able to see it and it just didn’t happen for them.
“The ball wasn’t falling, this team got ahead and then they were making everything; it really deflated us.”
That really came to light in the second half as the Green Devils (2-2) stretched out a 10-point halftime lead to 21 over the opening three minutes. Adams-Friendship scored the opening 11 points of the second half, capped off by a layup by sophomore Harley Parr and a putback by sophomore Evie Shaw for a 38-17 lead with 15:10 left to play.
Ratz briefly gave the Warriors (0-4) life, sandwiching a pair of free throws and a runner around a mid-range jumper by Shaw, who had 11 points, to pull within 40-21 with 13 minutes left. The Warriors never got closer than 19 the rest of the way, however, as Adams-Friendship kept its distance until a layup by Portage freshman Stella Brees cut the Warriors’ deficit to 46-27 with 7:20 to go.
Brees’ bucket was the last field goal for Portage, which went scoreless the rest of the way outside of a free throw by Ratz in the waning seconds. The Warriors didn’t do themselves any favors, unofficially committing 32 turnovers — 16 in each half — in a reversion Howe was hoping to avoid.
“I think we made some poor choices with taking care of the ball tonight, and I think we forced some passes that we’ve been working really hard on not making,” she said. “There’s no excuse for that, and I think the girls got really disappointed in themselves and didn’t bounce back from it. You have to play loose and let go of mistakes, and I’m not sure enough of us did that tonight.”
That was far from the case in the first half, as Portage got off to a promising start. The Warriors opened up a 7-4 lead with 14:20 remaining on a left wing 3-pointer by Ratz. Portage suffered its first cold spell from there, as the Green Devils went on an 8-0 run over nearly eight minutes to seize a 16-7 lead.
Ratz ultimately ended the Warriors’ dry spell with another 3-pointer with 6:25 until halftime to pull within 16-10 but the lead never got below six. Portage senior Payton Woodhouse and Adams-Friendship freshman Evie Shaw traded layups for an 18-12 Green Devils lead, but Portage couldn’t keep its momentum.
Adams-Friendship scored the next five straight points to spark a 9-5 run to end the half.
“I’m not exactly sure what happened there but I feel like we forced things that we’re comfortably there,” Howe said of the droughts. “We had to work really hard for any point we scored tonight, and then that transferred over onto defense. It put us in an even worse spot with certain people on the bench and we couldn’t find a flow with the girl; finding five tonight to make those runs didn’t happen once for us tonight.”
Aiding in that was senior Emma Kreuziger getting sidelined with foul trouble. The 5-foot-10 forward was saddled with her third personal foul with 8:15 left in the first half and fouled out at nearly the exact same point in the second half, exiting with 8:14 remaining.
That absence hindered the Warriors’ rebounding efforts as the Green Devils, who got 11 points from Kyla Bula and 10 apiece from Parr and Aneta Gbur, owned the glass.
“Emma got into foul trouble and we needed her on the floor; her rebounding and points were really missed there,” Howe said.
The Warriors have also been missing senior Genna Garrigan, who missed the last three games. Portage, which is scheduled to play Watertown on Saturday, should get Garrigan back next Wednesday according to Howe, which will help as the Warriors try to put the ugly loss in the rearview mirror.
“I’m not going to lose sleep about it; I think that sometimes on your way to big changes, you’re going to hit some roadblocks,” Howe said. “I don’t think it’s defining at all and I know the girls are going to come in tomorrow and want what they were feeling like coming into this game.
“They know they’re getting better. Tonight was a rough one but I don’t want them to stop them from feeling the way I feel, which is that this team has a ton of potential and we’re just going to get better.”
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 59, PORTAGE 28
Adams-Friendship;27;32;—;59
Portage;17;11;—;28
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP (fg ft-fta pts) — Farrell 2 0-0 4, K. Bula 5 1-4 11, Clark 0 0-1 0, Irey 1 0-0 3, Kautzer 1 2-2 4, Lent 2 0-0 5, Shaw 4 3-4 11, Gbur 4 2-4 10, Parr 4 2-2 10, Peterson 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 11-19 59.
PORTAGE — Schwantz 0 0-1 0, Krueger 0 2-4 2, Brees 2 2-2 6, Kreuziger 1 0-0 3, Ratz 3 3-8 11, Woodhouse 2 2-2 6, Kallungi 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 9-19 28.
3-point goals: AF 2 (Irey 1, Lent 1); P 3 (Ratz 2, Kreuziger 1). Total fouls: AF 21; P 16. Fouled out: P (Kreuziger).
