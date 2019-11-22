After suffering a 20-point loss in its season-opener on Thursday, the Portage girls basketball team’s non-conference contest against Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs Prep came down to the wire Friday.
Ultimately, the Eagles flew a little too high for the Warriors, as Portage found itself on the short end of a 41-40 loss at Portage High School. Senior Brianna Brandner scored a team-high 13 points to lead the Warriors, who again struggled to finish at the rim and from the free throw line.
“We played better tonight than last night and we fixed a few things already,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said. “This loss, although losing is always hard and losing by one, you can look very easily on where you missed a point here or there.
“We’re playing good basketball, we just have to keep getting better. Making better passes, making the defense work a little harder on the other team, and Milwaukee Marshall is extremely athletic.”
Portage (0-2) trailed by as many as 12 in the first half but slowly began to pick up steam as the game wore on. The Eagles’ lead never grew past eight in the second half as Portage started to chip away.
Trailing 38-30 with seven minutes remaining following a layup by Milwaukee Marshall sophomore Alvi Bradberry, the Warriors responded with a 7-0 run. Junior Makenna Bisch buried a three pointer before adding a layup off a steal to cut the deficit to 38-35 with 4:20 to go.
Senior Hilary Nelson added a pair of free throws with just under 4 minutes remaining to pull the Warriors within 38-37. Portage had a chance at the lead, but sophomore Cameran Ratz missed a pair of free throws before a putback by Bradberry, who tallied a game-high 20 points, and a free throw by junior Ladasia Porter stretched the Marshall lead back out to 41-37 with just under two minutes left.
Portage, which went 12 of 22 from the charity stripe, had a number of chances in the waning minutes, but missed three free throws and had a pair of empty possessions. Bisch had a look at a corner 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to go, but her shot was short and Brandner’s layup at the buzzer went for naught.
“How do you get better at free throws and bunnies? It’s mental toughness, and it’s more experience on the court and it will come,” said Howe, who was pleased with the Warriors’ aggressiveness and ability to draw fouls.
The Warriors stumbled out of the gates, falling behind 11-2 early on. Portage began to find a groove, as Nelson split a pair of free throws before Ratz banked in a wing 3-pointer and Brandner got a layup to fall with 10:35 left in the first half to pull within 11-8.
The Eagles (1-1) kept Portage at bay however, going on a 15-6 run, capped off by a Bradberry layup, to extend the advantage back out to 26-14 with two minutes left in the first half. Another Ratz triple in the final seconds got the deficit back to single digits, but the Warriors never got over the hump.
Behind Brandner, Bisch chipped in seven points, while Ratz and junior Genna Garrigan each added six. While it was a more balanced performance, the Warriors at times sputtered in finding a rhythm.
“Offensively two things were happening where we just did one or two passes and then shoot; we weren’t making their defense work hard enough and stretch to get the good shots we need to,” Howe said. “Then when it was getting inside, we weren’t able to get a good shot off. There was a hand in the face, a hand on the ball and the in-out game for us, we have to work on.”
Despite the loss, Howe lauded the Warriors’ defensive efforts, even with some principles still coming around, and knows that the loss only adds fuel to the fire.
“The loss bothers them, but not where they’re going to fall apart. They’re taking it and growing,” she said.
Milw. Marshall 26 15 — 41
Portage 17 23 — 40
MILW. MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Bradberry 8 4-7 20; D. Coleman 2 0-0 5; Bell 2 1-2 5; Pollard 2 0-0 4; Scott 2 0-0 4; Porter 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 6-11 41.
PORTAGE — Brandner 5 3-6 13; Bisch 2 2-2 7; Ratz 2 0-2 6; Garrigan 1 3-5 6; Nelson 0 4-6 4; Kreuziger 2 0-1 4. Totals 11 12-22 40.
3-point goals: MM 1 (D. Coleman 1); Por 4 (Ratz 2, Bisch 1, Garrigan 1). Total fouls: MM 19; Por 10. Fouled out: MM (D. Coleman).
