PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage hoping athleticism opens up offense in new season

Offensive hardships hampered the Portage girls basketball team throughout last season.
With a horde of athleticism at her disposal this season, coach Jessica Howe is hopeful the Warriors can tickle the twine more often in 2020-21. For Howe, now in her fourth season at the helm, a more fluid, free flowing attack is at the heart of doing just that.
“Whoever is on the floor, is going to be successful at getting the ball a chance to go into the hoop,” she said.
“I think this group plays better with freedom and not set plays. They’re finding out their spots on the floor and how they like to score the best, and we want to give them the opportunities to do that as much as possible.”
That read-and-react offense was the expectation for Howe when she took over prior to the 2017-18 season; however, that concept quickly faded. According to Howe, the Warriors struggled “with knowing what to do and where to go,” creating a major issue with only “one or two girls that really wanted to take the ball to the hole and be scorers.”
Those struggles pushed Howe to construct a more set play-centric offense, including last year when the Warriors went 2-21 overall, including 1-13 in Badger North Conference play. With more assertive ball handlers at her disposal this season Howe has returned to a more motion-oriented look, and believes this time it will stick.
“I think going into the season, we have more girls who are willing to want to put the ball in the hoop, and it’s also a personality thing for me, and my love of basketball and the way I want it to be played,” she said.
“I want the freedom and I want those girls to be able to do whatever they want, when they want, as a working group of five on the floor.”
Aiding in that will be plenty of offseason preparation, the likes of which Howe said she hasn’t seen during her tenure. That’s transitioned in the opening week of practice as the Warriors are hard at work cultivating shot selection.
Helping spearhead that is an experienced group of four seniors that’s looking to take on a broader role. Emma Kreuziger is the team’s top returning scorer as the starting forward averaged 4.5 points per game last season, while leading the team in rebounding with 7.9 per game.
Guard Genna Garrigan added 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, including a second-best 15 3-pointers, while guard Callie Krueger and forward Payton Woodhouse each added 1.4 points per game. With good size down low and speed on the perimeter, Howe knows the group will be able to hurt opponents in a multitude of ways.
“They are going to be able to give us a lot of opportunities, and they work really well together and are all leaders,” she said. So they enjoy creating a culture that is a positive experience, and if they focus in on that, they’re going to enjoy their time and play a lot better.”
Coupled with the quartet of seniors, Cameran Ratz will be a crucial cog in the Warriors machine. The junior guard had a strong varsity debut last year, averaging 4.3 points per game, including a team-high 20 triples.
Ratz, who added 1.9 rebounds per game, has put plenty of hours in the gym — most of it spent with Howe — and the coach has been able to draw the best out of the blossoming guard.
“I’ve given her the green light so she knows I’m super confident in her, and we talk about the next shot mentality. She’s going to shoot that ball, and she knows she’s not going to make them all, but she’s going to keep looking for opportunities,” Howe said, noting the leadership role Ratz has also taken on.
Alongside Ratz, Howe has been impressed by junior Alli Kallungi, who provides plenty of size in the post and has also been incredibly active in the offseason. Kallungi, as well as juniors Vanessa Coppernoll, Gretchen Georgeson and Lily Schwantz, will be pivotal pieces.
Howe said the group has been “working to get comfortable with the offense, learning fast and hungry to improve.”
“The 10 girls we have on the team, every single one of them is going to have a role where they’re going to be successful and help our team continue to be successful.”
While Howe is positive the Warriors can do better than last year’s 32.3 points per game, the Portage defense must stiffen as well after allowing 61.0 points per game. A man-to-man scheme is central to the Warriors philosophy, and Howe intends to incorporate a zone defense, too.
Above all else, though, will be a focus on fundamentals and sound defensive principles.
“We want a couple different looks, but we’re not going to go crazy with learning all these different defenses,” Howe said. “We really need to learn the correct way to close out, jump into a gap, help our teammates and recover correctly. The discipline has to be there this year.”
Howe is also looking for the Warriors to exhibit greater mental toughness. Mistakes quickly snowballed on them last season, often putting them in a big hole.
Describing many of the Warriors as “perfectionists,” remaining competitive through mistakes is at the top of Howe’s check list.
“Learning that being competitive and mentally strong means you move on from mistakes; you keep having fun, you understand your role and you cheer your teammates on. It’s our mental toughness and being competitive all the time,” she said.
Having fun has been at the forefront for Howe as the season has gotten underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With potential for things to end at any time, Howe said the entire Portage program feels “really lucky and privileged” to be playing with three teams this winter.
While the virus — and the challenges it presents from playing with facial coverings to social distancing — is on Howe’s mind, it’s helped turn her focus to mastering certain areas with that journey starting with Tuesday’s season opener against Beaver Dam.
“We don’t want to overload our girls and not be happy with what we’re doing. So it’s one practice at a time and one game at a time,” she said. “I know our first game is Beaver Dam, the girls know that’s our first game after the scrimmage, so we’re just going to work hard every drill, and that’s our goal, to get better every drill we do.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!