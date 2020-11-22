PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage hoping athleticism opens up offense in new season

“I think going into the season, we have more girls who are willing to want to put the ball in the hoop, and it’s also a personality thing for me, and my love of basketball and the way I want it to be played,” she said.

“I want the freedom and I want those girls to be able to do whatever they want, when they want, as a working group of five on the floor.”

Aiding in that will be plenty of offseason preparation, the likes of which Howe said she hasn’t seen during her tenure. That’s transitioned in the opening week of practice as the Warriors are hard at work cultivating shot selection.

Helping spearhead that is an experienced group of four seniors that’s looking to take on a broader role. Emma Kreuziger is the team’s top returning scorer as the starting forward averaged 4.5 points per game last season, while leading the team in rebounding with 7.9 per game.

Guard Genna Garrigan added 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, including a second-best 15 3-pointers, while guard Callie Krueger and forward Payton Woodhouse each added 1.4 points per game. With good size down low and speed on the perimeter, Howe knows the group will be able to hurt opponents in a multitude of ways.