After taking a small step forward last year, the Portage girls basketball team is hungry to take an even bigger stride up the Badger North Conference standings.
The Warriors return five players under Jessica Howe this season, and with their same offensive and defensive schemes in place, the third-year coach believes Portage can vault itself up the rankings.
“I think we’re always excited when we have returners, because they have varsity experience,” Howe said. “We brought some girls up last year that were able to see some minutes on the court and we’re not changing something. That continuity gives the girls confidence, because they’ve already seen it.”
Portage, which went 9-14 overall last season, will have some holes to fill however. Seniors Mackenzie Roth, a two-time All-Badger North selection that averaged 12.2 points per game, and Tess Wilson (6.8 ppg) have both graduated after four-year varsity careers, along with Anika Shortreed and Gemini Schwantz.
The Warriors will also be without last year’s leading scorer, McKena Yelk, who averaged 13.9 points per game but is not playing this season. The good news for the Warriors is they return a pair of three-year varsity players in seniors Brianna Brandner and Katelyn Belleau.
Brandner averaged 4.4 points per game last season while Belleau chipped in 3.6, but both will harbor more scoring and leadership responsibility, with the latter already underway.
“They’ve taken that role on very comfortably and the girls are following them,” Howe said. “They work super hard, listen and are smart. They’re attacking the basket and know their role has to increase when it comes to being a scoring threat on the floor.”
Along with the duo of Brandner and Belleau, senior Hilary Nelson returns for her second varsity season. Nelson was key coming off the Warriors’ bench last season, but will play a key piece in the Portage scheme down low.
Howe said that like Brandner and Belleau, Nelson “understands her role,” and is being a leader for the underclassmen post players.
“She’s got her post moves with her back to the basket and is very good at flashing to the free throw line,” Howe said. “She knows that’s her shot to take and she’s playing as strong as she needs to right now.”
Coupled with the three senior returnees, the Warriors welcome back juniors Genna Garrigan and Emma Kreuziger. The duo saw noticeable minutes off of the bench last season, but will each be thrust into a more prominent role. Howe expects the pair to “play with the composure we’re looking for in a senior,” and are passing that test early on.
“Genna is going to be handling the ball and she wants to be a scoring threat from the outside, and Emma has got to rebound for us and be scrappy down there,” Howe said.
Behind last year’s varsity players are a hungry group of girls who were on the junior varsity last season, led by junior Makenna Bisch and sophomore Cameran Ratz. When Garrigan and Kreuziger were called up to the Warriors’ varsity squad last season, Bisch was meant to join them, but had suffered a leg injury and was forced to play out the rest of the season on JV.
Howe believes that experience helps Bisch, who will help facilitate the offense this season. She along with Ratz, can both find their own shot and get the basket. Rounding out the varsity lineup is the junior trio of Callie Krueger, Payton Woodshouse and LJ Middleton-Harris, as well as senior foreign exchange student Maria Planetsuñol.
According to Howe, Krueger provides depth as an inside-out threat on the wings and in the post, while Woodhouse and Middleton-Harris will be vital rim protectors. Planetsuñol, from Spain, hasn’t played any organized 5-on-5, but Howe said she can get to the hoop and “brings a level of intensity to her that’s going to be really fun to watch.”
The Warriors, who closed out last season with an 81-63 loss to Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal, averaged 47 points per game last season but at times lagged offensively. Howe believes those struggles were due to a reliance on two scorers, but is confident this year’s group is different.
“We can find five girls on the floor that know they’re supposed to be looking to score first,” she said. “You have your teammates to look for after that, but you have to have a scoring mentality.”
Howe said the group wants to push the pace, but must find the right balance to avoid turnovers. If they can find that consistency, the Warriors should be able to improve on last year’s 5-9 mark in Badger North play and avoid another difficult close the regular season that included seven losses in the last nine games.
“I was never sure what would happen each game and we lost games that we shouldn’t have last year,” Howe said. “I don’t feel like that’s this group; I think that we’re going to be consistent when we start playing and improve every game. If we play to the best of our ability, then for sure we want to be finishing towards the top of our conference.”
