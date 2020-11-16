PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage officially starts 2020 campaign amid pandemic

Following a turbulent fall, the Wisconsin prep winter sports season officially got underway Monday.

Girls basketball, boys and girls hockey and gymnastics were all able to hold their opening practices of the 2020-21 campaign. Among schools across the state to get underway, the Portage girls basketball team returned to the hardwood to start another season under head coach Jessica Howe.

While COVID-19 pandemic presents a lot of new challenges for all participating teams, the Warriors will have a number of constants, beginning with Howe beginning her fourth season at the helm.

Following an up-and-down 2018-19 season, the Warriors struggled to find a groove throughout all of last season as the team finished 2-21 overall. Portage dropped its first 10 games of the season before defeating Jackson Living Word Lutheran, 76-30, in the consolation game of the Kiel Holiday Tournament and knocking off rival Baraboo in overtime, 48-47, for back-to-back wins.

The Warriors failed to build off the momentum however, losing its final 11 games of the season, culminating with a 68-37 loss to Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal. Portage must replace three starters among four losses to graduation, including its top-two scorers, from last year’s team that managed just 33.4 points per game and allowed 61.3.