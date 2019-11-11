The high school winter season officially kicked off Monday as girls basketball teams began practices.
Along with the rest of the state, Portage returned to the hardwood to start its third season under head coach Jessica Howe. The Warriors showed signs of growth in Howe’s second season last year, but struggled to string together wins.
Portage opened the season strong going 6-6 over its first 12 games, capped off by a 5-2 stretch. Things got tough on the Warriors after that however, as they dropped five straight games and lost seven of their last nine regular season games.
Portage did win its playoff opener over rival Baraboo, 38-37, before falling to Monona Grove, 81-63, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal to finish the year at 9-14 overall, including 5-9 in Badger North Conference play.
The Warriors return a pair of starters from last year’s team that averaged 47 points per game, including honorable mention All-Badger North pick, senior McKena Yelk. Yelk averaged a team-high 13.9 points per game last season and is one of six returning seniors, along with Katelyn Belleau, Brianna Brandner, Hilary Nelson, Abby Leeland and Bailee Kath.
Juniors Genna Garrigan and Emma Kreuziger are also back, while a strong junior varsity core is hungry to help the Warriors work up the Badger North ranks.
Portage opens its season at home against Poynette on Nov. 21 and will open Badger North play at three-time defending Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam on Dec. 6.
