PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage plagued again by turnovers, misses in 71-51 loss to Sauk Prairie

Struggling to score has been a constant thorn in the side of the Portage girls basketball team this season.
While they finally broke the 50-point plateau, turnovers and missed chances again haunted the Warriors in a 71-51 loss to Sauk Prairie in a Badger North Conference game at Portage High School on Thursday night.
Portage junior Makenna Bisch scored a team-high 15 points, and junior Emma Kreuziger added a season-high nine points, as Portage dropped its first regular season game against the Eagles since 2016.
“It was our strongest start, but we got ourselves into a hole and we’re not a team that can do that,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said.
“Then when we would score, we wouldn’t get a stop and then we traded buckets for too long. Then some defensive breakdowns, turnovers in-a-row and they score, score, score and we got into a big hole.”
That deficit began to mount after the Warriors came out swinging in the second half. After trailing by eight at halftime, Portage (0-8, 0-4 Badger North) clawed back within four in the opening minutes of the half.
Back-to-back layups by senior Brianna Brandner trimmed the Eagles’ lead to 38-32 before Kreuziger converted a pair of free throws to pull within 38-34 with 14 minutes, 36 seconds left to play. After Sauk Prairie senior Ella Schad and Portage senior Hilary Nelson traded free throws, the Eagles (5-3, 2-2) scored six straight points to stretch the lead back to 46-36.
After alternating the next three buckets, Sauk Prairie began to pull away. After a layup by Sauk Prairie junior Naomi Breunig, who tallied a game-high 20 points, made it 50-40, Portage junior Genna Garrigan missed on a pair of free throws.
Following the two misses at the charity stripe, Sauk Prairie senior Lexi Tobias buried the Eagles’ lone 3-pointer to stretch the advantage to 53-40 with 10:20 left. Breunig added a layup with just under 9:00 remaining and the Warriors never got back within 13 after that.
“That was huge. Lexi came off the bench and was ready to play tonight,” Sauk Prairie coach Amber Fiene said of Tobias, who added 20 points. “The two layups she got right off the bat when she came into the game, I think were the beginning of the momentum, and that 3-pointer really set us off in the right direction.”
Bisch answered with one of her three triples to keep Portage close at 55-43 with 8:15 to go, but the Eagles answered with a 10-0 run, capped off by a Breunig backdoor layup, to go up 65-43 with 5:15 remaining and the Warriors never threatened down the stretch.
“It really kind of shut the door on a chance; two times down the court and it can happen that quickly,” Howe said.
Portage got off to a strong start, opening the game on a 15-11 run, including five points from sophomore Cameran Ratz, The Eagles battled back, tying things at 15 on a Tobias runner before the teams were knotted again at 17 and 19.
The teams later traded the lead three times until a Breunig steal and layup put the Eagles in front for good at 23-22 with 4:00 left in the half. Sauk Prairie proceeded to close the half on a 9-2 run for a 32-24 halftime advantage and never looked back.
Along with Breunig and Tobias, Schad added 12 points for the Eagles, while senior Katelyn Belleau chipped in seven points for the Warriors. Despite its best offensive performance of the season, Portage again was pestered defensively, a major focus for the Eagles this season.
“They were just working harder than we were, plain and simple. Their defense was looking better because they were working harder than we are; we get caught standing, not moving when the ball is in the air and it’s something we know we need to get better at,” Howe said.
“I told the girls I was more proud than ever tonight; we’ve been working hard on our defensive cohesion and it was maximum effort out there,” Fiene added. “We missed a lot of shots early, but we knew what we were doing defensively was working and sooner or later those shots were going to fall.”
SAUK PRAIRIE 71, PORTAGE 51</&hspag4>
Sauk Prairie 32 39 — 71
Portage 24 27 — 51
SAUK PRAIRIE — N. Breunig 9 2-2 20, Tobias 7 5-8 20, Schad 3 6-6 20, Fishnick 3 1-2 7, O. Breunig 2 0-0 4, Holler 1 0-2 2, Pertzborn 1 0-0 2, Wideen 0 2-2 2, M. Breunig 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 18-24 71.
PORTAGE — Bisch 6 0-1 15, Kreuziger 3 3-7 9, Belleau 2 3-4 7, Brandner 3 0-1 6, Nelson 2 2-2 6, Ratz 2 1-2 6, Garrigan 1 0-2 2, Krueger 0 0-2 0, Woodhouse 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 9-22 51.
3-point goals: SP 1 (Tobias 1), Por 4 (Bisch 3, Ratz 1). Total fouls: SP 19, Por 14.