PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage plagued again by turnovers, misses in 71-51 loss to Sauk Prairie

After alternating the next three buckets, Sauk Prairie began to pull away. After a layup by Sauk Prairie junior Naomi Breunig, who tallied a game-high 20 points, made it 50-40, Portage junior Genna Garrigan missed on a pair of free throws.

Following the two misses at the charity stripe, Sauk Prairie senior Lexi Tobias buried the Eagles’ lone 3-pointer to stretch the advantage to 53-40 with 10:20 left. Breunig added a layup with just under 9:00 remaining and the Warriors never got back within 13 after that.

“That was huge. Lexi came off the bench and was ready to play tonight,” Sauk Prairie coach Amber Fiene said of Tobias, who added 20 points. “The two layups she got right off the bat when she came into the game, I think were the beginning of the momentum, and that 3-pointer really set us off in the right direction.”

Bisch answered with one of her three triples to keep Portage close at 55-43 with 8:15 to go, but the Eagles answered with a 10-0 run, capped off by a Breunig backdoor layup, to go up 65-43 with 5:15 remaining and the Warriors never threatened down the stretch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It really kind of shut the door on a chance; two times down the court and it can happen that quickly,” Howe said.