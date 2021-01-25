PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage sidelined until Feb. 2 due to COVID safety protocols

The Portage girls basketball team will have little time to prepare for the upcoming WIAA Division 2 postseason.

After having its game on Saturday against Horicon canceled, the Warriors have had their next five games axed as well due to COVID-19 safety protocols according to Portage athletic director Ed Carlson.

The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Tomah on Monday before hosting Madison Edgewood on Tuesday. Portage, which has lost nine straight, was also scheduled for a road game at Westfield on Tuesday before consecutive home games against Wautoma on Friday and Lodi on Feb. 1.

Per Carlson, the earliest the Warriors will return is Feb. 2 when they're slated to travel to Watertown, before hosting Sauk Prairie on Feb. 5. The Goslings and Eagles each beat the Warriors already this season, notching respective 68-22 and 65-37 wins.

The playoffs are still on the docket for Portage, according to Carlson. The Warriors are in a regional pod with Baraboo, Reedsburg, Waupun and Wisconsin Dells. Mauston was also placed in the regional grouping, moving up from Div. 3, but the Golden Eagles opted out of the postseason on Jan. 18.

