PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage uses defense, strong second half start to down rival Baraboo

Portage took over from there however, pitching a near shutout the remainder of the half to take an 18-5 lead into halftime. The Warriors scored the next 10 points, with freshman Stella Brees notching six and Krueger adding four, before Baraboo junior Claire Bildsten split a pair of free throws with 3:45 left.

Krueger got layup to fall with 1:15 to go and Baraboo turned the ball over twice in its final three possessions to into the break down by 13.

“I told the kids before the game ‘Sports is about adversity,’ and they were certainly facing some with adversity with a couple kids who aren’t here,” Baraboo coach Mike Behl said.

“Add to that, a lot of them hadn’t practiced until this morning, so they were rusty and hadn’t picked up a basketball in a while. They had to battle; they had to battle themselves, battle Portage — who played really hard — and ultimately it just a little too much for us to overcome.”

That adversity cranked up out of the break as the Warriors went on a 12-3 run over the opening 4:40 of the second half for a 30-8 lead. Junior Cameran Ratz sank a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch as shots finally started to fall for Portage.