PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage uses defense, strong second half start to down rival Baraboo

As much as it’s struggled to put the ball in the hoop this season, the Portage girls basketball team has had just as hard a time stopping opponents from scoring.
The Warriors may have started to turn the corner on both ends Saturday against rival Baraboo. Portage held the Thunderbirds to their lowest scoring output of the season while breaking 40 points for just the third time as it tallied its first win of the year with a 42-34 victory at Portage High School.
Senior Callie Krueger scored a career-high 13 points to lead the Warriors as they plucked the T-Birds, who were playing for the first time since Dec. 8 and missing leading scorers Maya White Eagle and Taylor Pfaff due to COVID-19 contact quarantine.
“We’re so happy. You have to get that win and we got it, so let’s just keep moving forward with what we’re doing,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said of the team’s performance following a 56-28 loss to Sparta on Friday. “We came off of that loss last night, and thankfully we have a game the next day to put it right back at it. The girls stepped up and figured it out.”
That showed in the first half as the Warriors (1-6) held Baraboo to just five points. Things were close in the early going as a runner from sophomore Jayden Ross pulled the T-Birds (1-4) within 6-4 with 9 minutes, 50 seconds left in the opening half.
Portage took over from there however, pitching a near shutout the remainder of the half to take an 18-5 lead into halftime. The Warriors scored the next 10 points, with freshman Stella Brees notching six and Krueger adding four, before Baraboo junior Claire Bildsten split a pair of free throws with 3:45 left.
Krueger got layup to fall with 1:15 to go and Baraboo turned the ball over twice in its final three possessions to into the break down by 13.
“I told the kids before the game ‘Sports is about adversity,’ and they were certainly facing some with adversity with a couple kids who aren’t here,” Baraboo coach Mike Behl said.
“Add to that, a lot of them hadn’t practiced until this morning, so they were rusty and hadn’t picked up a basketball in a while. They had to battle; they had to battle themselves, battle Portage — who played really hard — and ultimately it just a little too much for us to overcome.”
That adversity cranked up out of the break as the Warriors went on a 12-3 run over the opening 4:40 of the second half for a 30-8 lead. Junior Cameran Ratz sank a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch as shots finally started to fall for Portage.
“The shots we took tonight, very few were bad choices but we didn’t hit them. We couldn’t buy a bucket at all,” Howe said of the team’s first half missed chances. “But then we came out in the second half and those shooters found a way to put the ball in the hoop.”
A free throw and putback by freshman Caitlyn Frank, who had a team-high 13 points to lead the T-Birds, at 12:30 ended the Warriors run and Baraboo fought back, ultimately pulling within 33-19 on a free throw by freshman Jaydnn Gruner with 7:02 to go.
Portage answered right back however as Brees and senior Genna Garrigan each forced turnovers into layups for a 37-19 lead with 5 minutes remaining. The near double-digit lead didn’t deter the T-Birds though as they kept punching.
Baraboo fought to the final horn, ultimately pulling within eight by game’s end but it wasn’t enough. Gruner added seven points for the short-handed T-Birds, who were lauded by Behl for their effort.
“We were able to score in transition a little bit, the ball went in the hoop for us a little more in the second half and we were able to knock down some 3s,” he said. “I think those are all good signs and we’ll learn from this; we’ll build from this as we start to progress and more kids start to come back into the fold.”
Behl is hoping to get Pfaff back by Tuesday’s trip to Wisconsin Dells, while White Eagle should be eligible to return on Dec. 26.
As for the Warriors, Brees added 10 points while Ratz and Kreuziger chipped in eight and six, respectively. Howe has been impressed by the 5-foot-5 freshman’s integration into the varsity lineup and hopes it can continue to help the Warriors as they look to build on its positive runs on Tuesday when they host Columbia County foe Pardeeville.
“We haven’t had that this year, so to have them experience it, I hope they want to keep going with that,” she said.
