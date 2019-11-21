It had been rough sledding for the Poynette girls basketball team against Portage in recent year, as the Pumas has lost three straight to the Warriors.
After getting edged out by three points last season, the Pumas left no doubt Thursday night as they cruised to a 60-40 win over the Warriors in a season-opening non-conference tilt at Portage High School.
Junior Megan Reddeman scored a game-high 19 points, including 11 in the first half, and Poynette sank 10 3-pointers to put away Portage for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
“It feels great. We know we have some good players, but didn’t know how it was going to mesh with these girls,” Poynette co-head coach John Horsfall said. “We stuck to a game plan, gave the girls a lot of freedom to take shots and they started falling.”
Poynette built a comfortable 21-10 lead with 6 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first half after a free throw from junior Jalynn Morter. The Warriors responded however as they went on a 7-0 run, including a three-point play from junior Makenna Bisch and a fast break layup by junior Genna Garrigan to pull within 21-17 with 4:45 left before the break.
Portage didn’t get any closer the rest of the night though, as Poynette responded with a 10-2 run to close the half for a 31-19 halftime lead. A runner from Portage senior Katelyn Belleau to open the second half trimmed the lead to 31-21 before the teams traded punches.
The Pumas ultimately began to heat up however, and started to pull away. A straight-on 3-pointer by senior Lucy Cuff, who buried four triples to score 14 points, gave Poynette a 40-26 lead with just under 12 minutes left to play.
Morter and Cuff later added triples before a second chance mid-range jumper from Reddeman extended the advantage to 50-30 with 8:10 left.
“We are encouraging a lot of outside shooting; we want to get up as many shots as we can, and if you’re open, you better shoot or we’ll put someone else in that can,” Poynette co-head coach Nathan Morter said.
“If you have multiple scoring threats, it really stretches your defense and when we’re still learning your defense and how to close out and contain, they found out our weaknesses,” Portage coach Jessica Howe added.
The Warriors showed signs of life when junior Callie Krueger canned a corner 3-pointer before Bisch, who scored a team-high 12 points, got a steal and layup to pull within 51-35 with 6:20 to go. The momentum was quickly snuffed out however, as Poynette junior Jessie Bruchs sank back-to-back 3-pointers for a 58-35 lead with 4:20 left and the lead never got below 18 the rest of the way.
While the Pumas offense was clicking, their defense was just as impressive, allowing Bisch to be the lone Portage scorer in double-figures. Poynette also flexed its muscles on the board, something Horsfall attributes to the team’s athleticism.
“We have some good rebounders and know that when the shot goes up, we’re not always going to make it, but we can get in the lane and be present in the lane,” he said.
Howe praised Bisch in her varsity debut, and was pleased with the overall team effort despite the 20-point loss. The third-year coach knows that the Warriors have tweaks to make, and will be able to get right back to work against Milwaukee Marshall Friday night.
“The first game you learn a lot from it. Our defense, we’re just scratching the surface of it, in our roles and responsibilities when it comes to ball pressure, help and recovery after we help,” she said. “I’m not too worried about it. It will come and they shot really well tonight too.”
Similarly, the Pumas have little time to waste with two-time defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Marshall coming to town next Tuesday, but Nathan Morter believes the win is a major confidence boost.
“It’s huge. We weren’t sure what we had coming in; a lot of girls hadn’t played together yet, but we had a good game plan we put together,” he said.
Poynette 31 29 — 60
Portage 19 21 — 40
POYNETTE (60) — Megan Reddeman 19, Lucy Cuff 14, Jalynn Morter 8, Jessica Bruchs 6, Josie Wakefield 5, Molly Anderson 4, Olivia Radewan 3, Katelyn Chadwick 1. Totals: 23 6-17 60
PORTAGE (40) — Makenna Bisch 12, Brianna Brandner 7, Genna Garrigan 5, Katelyn Belleau 4, Cameran Ratz 4, Callie Krueger 3, Emma Kreuziger 3, LJ Middleton-Harris 2, Hilary Nelson 1. Totals: 14 9-22 41
3-point goals: Poy 10 (Cuff 4, Bruchs 2, Reddeman 1, Morter 1, Wakefield 1, Radewan 1), Prt 3 (Krueger 1, Garrigan 1, Bisch 1). Total fouls: Poy 21, Prt 16.
