PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg beats Sauk Prairie to remain unbeaten
PREP BASKETBALL

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg beats Sauk Prairie to remain unbeaten

Olivia Paukner

Sauk Prairie's Olivia Paukner (left) defends Reedsburg's Trenna Cherney during a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal in Reedsburg last February.

The Reedsburg girls basketball team claimed a 62-43 home win over Sauk Prairie on Thursday.

The Beavers (3-0) pulled away with a huge first half run that was ignited in part by Trenna Cherney, who hit a 3-pointer, forced a turnover and assisted McKenzie Bestor for a layup that gave Reedsburg a 15-8 advantage with 8:03 remaining.

The lead kept growing from there, as Macie Wieman hitting a 3-pointer late in the half and the Beavers took a 37-17 lead into the break.

Sauk Prairie (1-1) held the Beavers well below their previous average of 78.5 points per game, but the Eagles couldn't keep up with their Badger North Conference rivals.

