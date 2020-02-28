PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg controls second half in regional semifinal win over Sauk Prairie

REEDSBURG — The third matchup between the Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball teams looked nothing like the first two.

The result was about the same, as third-seeded Reedsburg overcame a slow start to dominate the second half and claim a 63-33 win over No. 6 Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game at Reedsburg Area High School.

“We played on our heels a little bit,” Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said of his young team that is made up of 10 sophomores and four freshmen. “I think partially that has to do with us being sophomores, but also it’s their first playoff game of the season. Once we got comfortable, I think we were able to be more productive at both ends.”

The first two games between the teams were never in doubt, as Reedsburg outscored Sauk Prairie by a total of 92-30 in first halves to sweep the regular season matchups.

Friday was a completely different story, as both teams played physical defense in a foul-marred first half that didn’t allow either team to get into an offensive rhythm.