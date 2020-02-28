PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg controls second half in regional semifinal win over Sauk Prairie

REEDSBURG — The third matchup between the Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball teams looked nothing like the first two.
The result was about the same, as third-seeded Reedsburg overcame a slow start to dominate the second half and claim a 63-33 win over No. 6 Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game at Reedsburg Area High School.
“We played on our heels a little bit,” Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said of his young team that is made up of 10 sophomores and four freshmen. “I think partially that has to do with us being sophomores, but also it’s their first playoff game of the season. Once we got comfortable, I think we were able to be more productive at both ends.”
The first two games between the teams were never in doubt, as Reedsburg outscored Sauk Prairie by a total of 92-30 in first halves to sweep the regular season matchups.
Friday was a completely different story, as both teams played physical defense in a foul-marred first half that didn’t allow either team to get into an offensive rhythm.
“I just really think it was nerves,” Simon said of the first half. “We had a really good week of practice. ... I thought we played pretty tentative to start the game. And the way that Sauk was guarding us, pinching down in those gaps.”
Both teams led early on, as the opening 18 minutes were primarily played within three points. Naomi Breunig made a deep 3-pointer to pull the Eagles within 11-10, then their press forced a travel and Maggie Hartwig made a pair of free throws to give Sauk Prairie a 12-11 lead with 8 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the half.
Reedsburg’s Trenna Cherney responded with a pair of free throws, as the teams traded leads until Grace Benish grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to give the Beavers a 20-18 lead and force a Sauk Prairie timeout with 2:31 to play in the half.
The Beavers got a defensive stop, then Mahra Wieman assisted Macie Wieman for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave Reedsburg a 23-18 halftime lead.
The momentum carried over to the second half, which started with a 15-2 run. The run was capped off by a coast-to-coast reverse layup for Benish and a Cherney 3-pointer that gave the Beavers a 38-20 lead with 11:58 to go.
Hartwig scored on an inbounds play to end the run, but the Eagles (13-11) never mounted a serious comeback as the Beavers (15-8) held Sauk Prairie to just eight made field goals and five free throws.
“Defensively, we match up pretty well against Sauk Prairie,” Simon said. “I thought Macie Wieman defensively was outstanding tonight in particular, as well as McKenzie Bestor. They really set the tone for us. They didn’t score a lot, but I think those two kids were probably the biggest difference in the game for us tonight.”
Offensively, Cherney made 7 of 8 free throws to score a game-high 16 points. Mahra Wieman and Melissa Dietz added 13 and nine points, respectively.
Naomi Breunig paced Sauk Prairie with seven points, while Hartwig added six points, and Kassia Marquardt and Ella Schad each had five.
The Beavers, who had a first-round bye, hadn’t played since they suffered a 90-42 loss at Beaver Dam on Feb. 20. Simon said they held an intersquad scrimmage and played against the boys’ junior varsity team to try to simulate live action in their time off.
“We tried to keep it really game-like, and that’s usually the best thing to keep you ready,” Simon said. “But until you start playing to get those nerves out, there’s not a whole lot you can do, so it’s good to get that first game under our belt.”
Reedsburg will visit No. 2 Oregon (18-5), the Badger South Conference champions, in Saturday’s regional final. Oregon advanced with a 56-41 win over Mount Horeb on Friday night.
“Our plan all week was to win two games,” Simon said. “We’ve been preparing for two teams, and it’s always exciting to play in a regional championship. ... We’ll get in the gym tomorrow and walk through some things, and we’ll be ready to go in Oregon.”
Sauk Prairie 18 15 — 33
Reedsburg 23 40 — 63
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — N. Breunig 3 0-0 7, Holler 0 2-2 2, Marquardt 2 0-1 5, Wideen 0 2-2 2, Schad 2 1-2 5, M. Breunig 1 0-0 2, Braund 2 0-5 4, Hartwig 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 7-14 33.
REEDSBURG — 0 2-2 2, Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Bestor 2 3-4 7, Klitzke 0 2-2 2, Stieve 0 2-2 2, T. Cherney 4 7-8 16, Macie Wieman 1 0-0 3, Dietz 3 3-6 9, Mahra Wieman 3 7-10 13, Benish 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 26-34 63.
3-point goals: SP 2 (N. Breunig 1, Marquardt 1); R 3 (Cunningham 1, T. Cherney 1, Macie Wieman 1). Total fouls: SP 22; R 16.